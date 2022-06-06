Coda Minerals : EBD8 Extends Emmie IOCG - Additional Information

Next Steps at Emmie IOCG

Following release of the original discovery hole, DD20EB018, in June 2020, the Company has drilled a total of eight surface "parent" holes and 11 wedge holes as it seeks to define a major copper-gold deposit at Emmie IOCG. All but three of these completed holes have intersected copper-gold mineralisation, including at significant intensities (e.g. intercepts above 3.5% copper in EB18W2) and thicknesses (e.g. 42m at 1.2% Cu and 27m at 2.0% Cu for a total 69m of mineralisation within EBD3W2).

Coda's geological team believes that these results demonstrate an exceptional technical discovery with characteristics broadly similar to world-class deposits in the region, although the mineralisation discovered to date is structurally complex and requires further drilling to fully evaluate its potential.

The goal of current exploration work is to define a body of mineralisation that demonstrates clear economic potential through a combination of thickness and lateral extent. IOCG deposits in the region tend to be structurally controlled with a high-grade bornite dominated core, surrounded by lower grade chalcopyrite mineralisation.

The amount of drilling completed to date is also now considered to be sufficient to allow for the appropriate calibration of advanced, modern geophysical techniques. The Company is investigating the potential of techniques including cross-hole IP, 3D forward modelling of gravity data and passive seismic tomography. These techniques, together with existing magnetic and gravity data, are expected to assist with targeting of major structures and improve the accuracy of the next stage of drilling.

The Company is now preparing to deploy multiple geophysical surveys to Emmie IOCG with drilling expected to re-commence immediately following the next stage of targeting work.

Commenting on the recent developments at Elizabeth Creek, Coda CEO Chris Stevens said:

"Following the bornite dominated intercepts seen in holes EBD7 and EBD7W1, we decided to increase the distance of drilling with a major step-out hole in EBD8 as we continue to search for an increase in both the thickness and lateral extent of the mineralisation. This strategy has been rewarded with significant visual bornite and chalcopyrite mineralisation being encountered in an area previously backed only by historical drilling.

"This has delivered a major increase in the lateral extent of the known mineralisation within the geophysical anomaly some 900m to the north, demonstrating the scale and copper endowment of Emmie IOCG.

"Our task now is to find the structures that conveyed this copper and gold from the deeper regions of the crust to the shallower depths, where we have already demonstrated mineralisation in 16 of 19 holes drilled to date. It is this structure or structures that are likely to give us thicker intercepts consistent with the core of the IOCG deposit that we are currently seeking.

"Now that we have sufficient drilling to calibrate advanced geophysical techniques, we will commence the surveys that we expect will provide us with much greater accuracy in targeting our next drill holes."

"With a cash balance well in excess of $9 million, Coda remains well-funded to continue to achieve our strategic goals at Emmie IOCG, progress the scoping study at Emmie Bluff, Windabout and MG14 and commence upcoming drilling at Cameron River in Queensland.

"The reduced cost of geophysical work compared with deep drilling at Emmie IOCG will also significantly reduce our current cash burn and at the same time, allow for more accurate targeting of the next phase of drilling, which we expect will start soon after we complete the geophysical surveys."