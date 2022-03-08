Coda Minerals : Notice of Completion of Dispatch of Bidder's Statement

Important notices

Bidder's Statement

This document (Bidder's Statement) is issued by Coda Minerals Ltd (ACN 625 763 957) (Coda) under Part 6.5 of the Corporations Act in relation to the off-market takeover offer by Coda to acquire all Torrens Shares (Offer) and sets out certain disclosures required by the Corporations Act.

This Bidder's Statement is dated 2 March 2022, being the date that a copy of this Bidder's Statement was lodged with ASIC and given to ASX. Neither ASIC nor ASX nor any of their respective officers takes any responsibility for the contents of this Bidder's Statement.

Investments risks

There are a number of risks that may have a material impact on the value of the Offer, the future performance of the Combined Group and the value of Offer Consideration. These are described in Section 10 of this Bidder's Statement.

Foreign jurisdictions

The distribution of this document and the making of the Offer may be restricted by the laws or regulations of jurisdictions outside of Australia. Persons who come into possession of this Bidder's Statement should seek advice and observe these restrictions.

The Offer is not being made, directly or indirectly, in or into, and will not be capable of acceptance from within, any jurisdiction, if to do so would contravene the laws of that jurisdiction.

No action has been taken to register or qualify Coda or to otherwise permit the offering of Offer Consideration outside Australia, its external territories and New Zealand. The entitlements of Torrens Shareholders located outside those jurisdictions are set out in Section 12.5(c).

This Bidder's Statement has been prepared having regard to Australian disclosure requirements. These disclosure requirements may differ from those of other countries.

This Bidder's Statement is not a New Zealand prospectus or an investment statement and has not been registered, filed with or approved by any New Zealand regulatory authority under or in accordance with the Securities Act 1978 (New Zealand) (or any other relevant New Zealand law). This Bidder's Statement may not contain all the information that a prospectus or an investment statement under the New Zealand law is required to contain.

The only members of the public in New Zealand to whom the Offer Consideration are being offered to under the Offer are Torrens Shareholders. The Offer is being made in New Zealand in reliance on the Securities Act (Overseas Companies) Exemption Notice 2013 (New Zealand).

Disclosure regarding forward-looking statements

This Bidder's Statement includes forward-looking statements that have been based on Coda's current expectations and predictions about future events, including Coda's intentions (which include those set out in Section 7). These forward-looking statements are, however, subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results, performance or achievements of Coda, Torrens and the Combined Group to differ materially from the expectations and predictions, expressed or implied, in such forward-looking statements. These factors include, among other things, those risks identified in Section 10.

None of Coda, its officers, nor persons named in this Bidder's Statement with their consent or any person involved in the preparation of this Bidder's Statement makes any representation or warranty (express or implied) that any forward- looking statements will occur. The forward-looking statements in this Bidder's Statement reflect views held only at the date of this Bidder's Statement.

Disclaimer regarding Torrens the Combined Group information

In preparing the information relating to Torrens and the Combined Group contained in this Bidder's Statement, Coda has relied on publicly available information relating to Torrens and information provided by Torrens management which has not been independently verified by Coda or its Directors. Risks may exist in relation to Torrens (which will affect the Combined Group) of which Coda is unaware. If any material risks are known to the directors of Torrens, they must be disclosed in the target's statement to be issued by Torrens (Target's Statement).

Accordingly, subject to any applicable law, Coda makes no representations or warranties (express or implied) as to the accuracy and completeness of such information.

Further information on Torrens may be included in the Target's Statement which Torrens is required to provide to all Torrens Shareholders in response to this Bidder's Statement.