CODA MINERALS AND TORRENS MINING TO MERGE VIA RECOMMENDED TAKEOVER OFFER
Consolidating 100% ownership of the Elizabeth Creek Copper Project
Highlights
Coda and Torrens to merge to create a leading base and precious metals exploration company focussed on the Elizabeth Creek Copper Project in South Australia
Coda to make off-market takeover offer to acquire Torrens with 0.23 new Coda shares offered for every 1 Torrens share held ("Offer")
Torrens' Board of Directors unanimously recommend that Torrens' shareholders accept the Offer, in the absence of a superior proposal
The Offer values Torrens' shares at $0.202 per share each,1 representing a:
30% premium to Torrens closing price on 8 February 2022
30% premium to 10-day VWAP of Torrens shares2
35% premium to 20-day VWAP of Torrens shares2
Shareholders collectively representing 42.2% of Torrens' shares have indicated support:
Torrens' Directors have advised they will accept the offer for all Torrens shares they own or control (representing 26.8% of Torrens shares), in the absence of a superior proposal
Separately, Torrens' shareholders representing 15.4% of Torrens shares on issue have provided intention statements, confirming they intend to accept the offer for all Torrens shares they own or control, in the absence of a superior proposal
Transaction is accretive for Coda and is expected to unlock significant strategic and financial benefits for all participating shareholders by:
Consolidating 100% ownership of the Elizabeth Creek Copper Project into a single entity to provide Coda with full exploration optionality
Delivering cost synergies by simplifying ownership and streamlining management of the Elizabeth Creek Copper Project
Creating a company with increased scale, market relevance, funding capability and trading liquidity
Torrens' shareholders will be expected to hold 21.2% interest in the enlarged Coda thereby:
Retaining significant exposure to the Elizabeth Creek Copper Project
Benefiting from the combined group's strong exploration and operating expertise, financial strength and ability to optimise exploration activity across an enlarged portfolio
Coda to make available to Torrens an interim funding facility for up to $2M, to assist with Torrens' funding requirements through the Offer period
Based on 5-day volume weighted average price (VWAP) of Coda shares on ASX of $0.879 prior to and including 8 February 2022
VWAP of Torrens shares is calculated for the period up to and including the 8 February 2022, the last trading day prior to Coda announcing is intention to make the Offer.
Overview of Transaction
Coda Minerals Limited ("Coda") (ASX: COD) and Torrens Mining Limited ("Torrens") (ASX: TRN) are pleased to announce that they have entered into a Bid Implementation Deed ("BID"), for a recommended conditional off-market takeover offer ("Offer"), pursuant to which Coda will offer to acquire all the issued ordinary shares of Torrens.
The Board of Directors of Torrens unanimously recommend that Torrens' shareholders accept the Offer, in the absence of a superior proposal.
Offer Consideration
Under the Offer, Torrens' shareholders will receive 0.23 Coda shares for every 1 Torrens share held.
The Offer values the Torrens shares at $0.202 each3 or approximately $23.2 million4 equity value and delivers Torrens shareholders a:
30% premium to Torrens closing price of $0.155 on 8 February 2022;
30% premium to 10-day VWAP of $0.1562; and
35% premium to 20-day VWAP of $0.1502.
The Offer delivers a substantial premium to Torrens' shareholders, who will retain ~21.2% ownership and participation in the future performance of Coda, subject to the Offer being successful. Moreover, Torrens shareholders are expected to benefit from the higher liquidity of Coda shares.
Transaction Strategic Rationale
The Offer, if successful, is expected to result in Coda consolidating 100% ownership of the Elizabeth Creek Copper Project ("Elizabeth Creek") via the acquisition of Torrens' current 30% joint venture interest and provides an attractive investment proposition for existing and new shareholders.
Key benefits of the transaction include:
100% ownership consolidation of Elizabeth Creek into a single entity to provide full exploration optionality and deliver management and cost synergies;
Creating a company with increased scale, market relevance, funding capability and trading liquidity; and
Strong board, management and technical team with a proven exploration track record.
In addition, post the Offer being fully implemented, Coda is expected to have an implied market capitalisation of approximately $109 million5 (prior to any re-rate) and the nature of the all-scrip consideration of the Offer preserves Coda's strong balance sheet which has current cash of $14 million (as at 31 December 2021).
Based on the 5-day VWAP of Coda's shares up to and including 8 February 2022, being the last trading day prior to the announcement of the Offer.
Based on the 5-day VWAP of Coda's shares up to and including 8 February 2022 and 114.7 million Torrens shares on issue. The implied value of the Offer will change with fluctuations in the Coda share price.
Based on Coda's closing share price of $0.875 on 8 February 2022 and 124.1m shares on issue
Torrens' Board Recommendation and Shareholder Support
Torrens' Board of Directors unanimously recommend that Torrens' shareholders accept the Offer, in the absence of a superior proposal.
Torrens' Directors, who collectively own or control approximately 26.8% of Torrens shares have confirmed they will each accept the Offer in respect of all Torrens shares they own, in the absence of a superior proposal and subject to any restrictions in relation to any restricted shares. 6
In addition, certain Torrens' shareholders (representing 15.4% of Torrens' shares on issue) have provided intention statements confirming their intention to accept the Offer, in the absence of a superior proposal and subject to any restrictions in relation to any restricted shares.7
As at the date of this joint announcement, 45 million Torrens shares are restricted securities as defined in the ASX Listing Rules following the initial public offering in January 2021 ("Restricted Securities"). The Restricted Securities represent approximately 39% of the total number of Torrens shares on issue. ASX Listing Rule 9.5 enables the holder of Restricted Securities to accept the Offer, if amongst other conditions, the holders of at least half of the shares in Torrens that are not Restricted Securities have accepted the Offer.
Management Commentary
Chief Executive Officer of Coda, Chris Stevens, commented:
"The combination with Torrens provides a compelling opportunity to create value for both sets of shareholders by unlocking important synergies in the exploration and development of our core asset, the Elizabeth Creek Copper Project in South Australia. The Offer provides an immediate premium of over 30%, while the consolidation of 100% ownership of Elizabeth Creek in a single company represents a logical and very positive next step in the project's evolution.
"We look forward to welcoming Torrens shareholders to Coda's register and for them to continue to benefit from further progress at Elizabeth Creek as we continue to progress the project through the next exciting phase of exploration and development in 2022."
Managing Director of Torrens, Steve Shedden, commented:
"Torrens acquired the Elizabeth Creek Project in 2015, brought Coda into the Project in 2017 via a farm- in-joint venture. Now in 2022, we are pleased that in addition to realising an attractive premium, the transaction provides Torrens' shareholders with the opportunity to become shareholders of a company with significantly increased scale and a clear focus on the Elizabeth Creek Copper Project.
"By accepting the Offer, Torrens' shareholders will continue to have a material interest in the upside associated with Elizabeth Creek, while at the same time mitigating funding risks and gaining exposure to a more diversified exploration portfolio. Torrens' shareholders will retain exposure to the company's existing gold assets in Victoria and NSW and its tenement applications in Papua New Guinea, while benefiting from Coda's strong balance sheet and also gaining exposure to its recently acquired Cameron River copper-gold project in the Mt Isa district of North Queensland.
"Torrens' Board believes that this transaction is in the best interests of Torrens and unanimously recommends it to our shareholders, in the absence of a superior proposal."
Of the 26.8% collectively owned or controlled by Torrens' directors, 24.8% are Restricted Securities.
Of the 15.4% of shareholders who have provided intention statements, 10.2% are Restricted Securities.
Bid Implementation Deed and Conditions to the Offer
The BID between Coda and Torrens (which is attached to this joint announcement) contains certain terms that are customary for a transaction of this nature.
These terms include deal protection mechanisms including "no shop, no talk" restrictions as well as notification and matching rights in the event of a competing proposal. A break fee may also be payable in certain circumstances. Separately private treaty arrangements will be entered into, in respect of the Torrens' options on issue.
The Offer remains subject to certain conditions, the full list of which is set out in the BID, and includes:
90% minimum acceptance condition;
no material adverse events or prescribed occurrences in relation to Torrens;
no adverse regulatory event affecting Torrens;
no material litigation; and
other customary conditions for a transaction of this type.
Coda's Intentions
If the Offer is successful, Torrens will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Coda.
Upon completion of the Offer, Coda intends to continue to pursue the exploration activities at its core asset, Elizabeth Creek, and intends to conduct an evaluation of its other prospects, including strategic relevance and funding requirements as soon as possible.
Further details of Coda's intentions will be included in its Bidder's Statement.
Interim Funding
Coda and Torrens have entered into a Loan Facility Agreement pursuant to which Coda has agreed to provide Torrens with up to $2 million to assist with Torrens' short term funding requirements during the Offer period.
Further detail on the interim funding arrangement, including triggers for maturity and methods of repayment, will be provided in the Bidder's and Target's Statements.
Timetable
Coda's Bidder's Statement and Torrens' Target's Statement, which will set out important information in relation to the Offer, are expected to be dispatched to Torrens shareholders by late February 2022.
Advisors
Taylor Collison is acting as financial advisor and Blackwall Legal as legal advisor to Coda.
Longreach Capital is acting as financial advisor and Allens as legal advisor to Torrens.
For further information, please contact:
CODA MINERALS
TORRENS MINING
Christopher Stevens
Steve Shedden
Chief Executive Officer
Managing Director
T: +61 8 6260 6331
T: +61 8 8132 3400
E: info@codaminerals.com
E: steve@torrensmining.com
This ASX Announcement has been approved for release by the respective boards of Coda Minerals Limited and Torrens Mining Limited.
