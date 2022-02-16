Log in
    CDA   AU000000CDA3

CODAN LIMITED

(CDA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/16 10:57:10 pm
8.52 AUD   -3.73%
Codan : FY22 half-year investor presentation

02/16/2022 | 05:34pm EST
For personal use only

17 February 2022

Company Announcements Office

Australian Securities Exchange

Level 4

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Dear Sir/Madam

FY22 Half-year investor presentation

Please find attached a copy of Codan Limited's investor presentation dated 17 February 2022 for release to the market.

Yours faithfully

Michael Barton

Company Secretary

On behalf of the Board

This announcement was authorised for release to the market by the Board of Directors.

Codan is a technology company that develops robust technology solutions to solve customers' communications, safety, security and productivity problems in some of the harshest environments around the world.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:-

Michael Barton

Kayi Li

Company Secretary & CFO

Manager, Investor Relations

Codan Limited

Codan Limited

(08) 8305 0392

(08) 8305 0392

v

ersonal use only

FY22 HALF YEAR RESULTS AND UPDATE

IMPORTANT NOTICE AND DISCLAIMER

Disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared by Codan Limited (ABN 77 007 590 605) (Codan). The information contained in this presentation is for information purposes onlyonly and is not investment, financial product, legal or tax advice.

This presentation contains summary information about the current activities of Codan and its subsidiaries. The information in this presentation does not purport to be complete nor does it purport to contain all the information that a prospective investor may require in evaluating a possible investment in Codan. This presentation should be read in conjunction with Codan's other periodic and continuous disclosure announcements lodged with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), which are available at www.asx.com.au.

Statements in this presentation are made only as of the date of this presentation unless otherwise stated and the information in this presentation remains subject to usechange without notice. Codan is not responsible for providing updated information to any prospective investors.

Pa t performance information given in this presentation is given for illustrative purposes only and should not be relied upon as (and is not) an indication of future performance. The historical information in this presentation is, or is based upon, information that has been released to the market. For further information, please see past announcements released to ASX.

This presentation may contain forward‐looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, business of Codan and certain plans and objectives of the management of Codan. Actual outcomes may differ materially from forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, opinions and estimates provided in this presentation are likely to involve uncertainties, assumptions, contingencies and other factors. As a result, unknown risks may arise, many of which are outside the control of Codan. Forward-looking statements including projections, guidance on future earnings and estimates are provided as a general guide only and should not be relied upon as an indication or guarantee of future performance. Codan disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Sh uld you have any specific queries in respect of this disclaimer please contact Codan directly.

ersonal

2

ALF IANNIELLO

Managing Director & CEO

only

20 years of MD/CEO experience

Qualified electronics engineer

12-year international career - who

use

understands technology, manufacturing

and defence

Aligned with Codan's unique winning culture

Demonstrated CEO track record of growing

ersonal

businesses through leveraging innovation

3 3

FY22 HALF YEAR SUMMARY

only

use ersonal

Highest half-year profit in the company's history More balanced, diversified and stable sales across the Codan group

DTC secured Codan's largest contract award in the company's history

Recent acquisitions, DTC and Zetron both tracking ahead of first year profit targets Communications forward orderbook of $163 million, of which $71 million expected to ship H2 FY22

Excellent results from Minelab given geo-political disruptions and return to more normal levels of demand after the Covid impacted FY21

Our planned investment in inventory places the Group in a strong position as we enter H2 FY22

Sales

EBITDA

NPAT

EPS

$256.8m

$83.1m

$50.1m

27.6 cents

Increased by 32%

Increased 20%

Increased by 21%

Increased by 21%

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Codan Limited published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 22:33:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
