Codan Limited reported earnings results for the half year ended December 31, 2023. For the half year, the company reported sales was AUD 265.9 million compared to AUD 211.8 million a year ago. Net income was AUD 38.1 million compared to AUD 30.8 million a year ago.
|Codan Shares Rise Nearly 11% as H1 FY24 Revenue Grows 26%, Profit Jumps
|Codan Posts 26% Rise in H1 FY24 Revenue, Profit Jumps
