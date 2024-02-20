Codan Limited is an Australia-based international company that designs, develops and manufactures technology solutions. The Company also develops rugged and reliable electronics solutions for government, corporate, NGO and consumer markets across the globe. The Companyâs segments include Communications and Metal Detection. The Communications segment includes the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of communications equipment. The Metal Detection segment includes the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of metal detection equipment. Its metal detection business includes Minelab. Its Communications business includes Domo Tactical Communications and Zetron. It provides tactical communications solutions that enable its customers to be connected, ultimately to support critical missions worldwide. The Company also provides mission critical control room communication and workforce management solutions to emergency services and transport customers.