SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Codan : Notification regarding unquoted securities - CDA

12/06/2021 | 01:12am EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

CODAN LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Monday December 06, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

CDAAI

PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

80,011

06/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

CODAN LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

77007590605

1.3

ASX issuer code

CDA

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

6/12/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are subject to a restriction on transfer and are not being quoted on ASX until the restriction ends

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Additional +securities in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme

ASX +security code and description

CDAAI : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

6/12/2021

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

13,774

Peter David Charlesworth

Same

10,124

Michael Barton

Same

12,126

Stephen Paul Sangster

Same

12,688

Scott Andrew French

Same

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https://codan.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Codan-Limited_Performance-Rights-Plan-Rules_18.08.2021.pdf

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Issue details

Number of +securities

80,011

For personal use only

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Codan Limited published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 06:11:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 591 M 415 M 415 M
Net income 2022 111 M 77,8 M 77,8 M
Net cash 2022 32,8 M 23,0 M 23,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,1x
Yield 2022 3,37%
Capitalization 1 686 M 1 184 M 1 183 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,80x
EV / Sales 2023 2,51x
Nbr of Employees 450
Free-Float 54,2%
Chart CODAN LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Codan Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CODAN LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 9,32 AUD
Average target price 15,64 AUD
Spread / Average Target 67,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Donald Shields McGurk Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Michael Barton Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
David James Simmons Chairman
Rory D. Linehan Chief Technology Officer
Peter F. Leahy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CODAN LIMITED-16.64%1 184
HEXAGON AB23.42%38 097
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED38.60%33 023
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION53.07%31 439
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-18.83%28 794
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED5.33%19 400