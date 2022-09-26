Code Chain New Continent : Asset Purchase Agreement - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): September 26, 2022

Code Chain New Continent Limited

Item 8.01 Other Events

As previously disclosed in the current report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 1, 2021, April 19, 2021, and June 1, 2021, Code Chain New Continent Limited (the "Company") entered into an asset purchase agreement with Sichuan RiZhanYun Jisuan Co., Ltd., (the "Seller") on February 23, 2021, which was amended and restated on April 16, 2021 and further amended on May 28, 2021 (the "Agreement"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company purchased, and the Seller sold, a total of 10,000 Bitcoin mining machines (the "Assets") for a total purchase price of RMB 40,000,000 or US$6,160,000 based on the exchange rate as of April 8, 2021 (the "Purchase Price"), payable in the form of 1,587,800 shares of common stock of the Company. In addition, pursuant to the Agreement, the Seller agreed to cause revenue and any other source of income from the operation of the Assets to be paid to the Company, payable in cryptocurrency to be deposited into a cryptocurrency wallet held by the Company on a daily basis. The Company agreed to issue to the Seller or its designees certain bonuses, payable in the common stock of the Company upon meeting certain milestones. On June 1, 2021, the Company issued to the Seller's designee 2,513,294 shares of common stock (the "Shares"), consisted of (i) the Purchase Price in the form of 1,587,800 shares of common stock and (ii) 925,494 bonus shares for meeting and exceeding certain milestones.

Because the Assets were never delivered to the Company and the Company has not received and is not able to accept cryptocurrency from the operation of the Assets, the Company and the Seller agreed to rescind the Agreement and cancel the Shares.

