  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Code Chain New Continent Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CCNC   US19200A1051

CODE CHAIN NEW CONTINENT LIMITED

(CCNC)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Code Chain New Continent : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement - Form 8-K

03/07/2022 | 04:41pm EST
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): March 7, 2022

Code Chain New Continent Limited

(Exact name of Company as specified in charter)

Nevada 001-37513 47-3709051
(State or other jurisdiction
of incorporation) 		(Commission File No.) (IRS Employer
Identification No.)

No 119 South Zhaojuesi Road

2nd Floor, Room 1

Chenghua District, Chengdu, Sichuan, China610047

(Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip code)

+86-028-84112941

(Company's Telephone number, including area code)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the Company under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, par value $0.0001 CCNC NasdaqCapital Market

Item 1.02 Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement.

As previously disclosed in the report on Form 8-K filed by Code Chain New Continent Limited (the "Company") on October 1, 2021, the Company entered into an asset purchase agreement (the "Asset Purchase Agreement") with Shenzhen Jindeniu Electronics Limited (the "Seller") on September 27, 2021, pursuant to which the Company agreed to purchase from the Seller certain storage servers for cloud computing, for a total purchase price of US$15,922,303.

On March 7, 2022, the Company terminated the Asset Purchase Agreement. Considerations to the transaction, including advanced payments by the company, have been returned to respective parties and the transaction is deemed void.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit No. Description
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

1

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

CODE CHAIN NEW CONTINENT LIMITED
Date: March 7, 2022 By: /s/ Wei Xu
Name: Wei Xu
Title: Chief Executive Officer, President and
Chairman of the Board

2

Disclaimer

Code Chain New Continent Ltd. published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 21:40:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 11,9 M - -
Net income 2020 2,51 M - -
Net cash 2020 3,72 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 22,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 40,2 M 40,2 M -
EV / Sales 2019 1,16x
EV / Sales 2020 4,46x
Nbr of Employees 54
Free-Float 65,6%
Chart CODE CHAIN NEW CONTINENT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Code Chain New Continent Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CODE CHAIN NEW CONTINENT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Wei Xu Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Yi Li Secretary, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Jianan Liang Chief Operating Officer
Mingyue Cai Independent Director
Fei Gan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CODE CHAIN NEW CONTINENT LIMITED-18.52%40
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED24.45%80 871
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED24.43%23 321
YANKUANG ENERGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED47.74%22 701
COAL INDIA LIMITED23.93%14 583
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED24.00%14 085