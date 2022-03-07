Code Chain New Continent : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Item 1.02 Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement.

As previously disclosed in the report on Form 8-K filed by Code Chain New Continent Limited (the "Company") on October 1, 2021, the Company entered into an asset purchase agreement (the "Asset Purchase Agreement") with Shenzhen Jindeniu Electronics Limited (the "Seller") on September 27, 2021, pursuant to which the Company agreed to purchase from the Seller certain storage servers for cloud computing, for a total purchase price of US$15,922,303.

On March 7, 2022, the Company terminated the Asset Purchase Agreement. Considerations to the transaction, including advanced payments by the company, have been returned to respective parties and the transaction is deemed void.

