Code Green Apparel Announces That They are in Negotiations for a New Line of Sustainable JeansPress Release | 08/01/2022

AGUNA BEACH, CA /August 1, 20222 Code Green Apparel Corp. (OTC PINK: CGAC)

Code Green Apparel Announces That They are in Negotiations for a New Line of Sustainable Jeans. These jeans are being sponsored by a well-known country artist.

Code Green Apparel Corp a company focused on fashion design and sustainable textile manufacturing and distribution announces that they are in negotiations with well-known country artist to launch a new sustainable and durable denim jean design. Textile manufacturing is largely unknown but drastic contributor to water and air pollution worldwide, which Code Green Apparel Corp announces Red Alert by sustainably manufacturing their new line of clothing using recycled and durable resources, offering a more cost-effective alternative to all other less durable and unethical denim wear. This signature line will be featured by well-known country artist with future expansion into other products and exploring the world of denim through color bringing unique and one-of-a-kind fashion looks to a price everyone can afford, all while being environmentally friendly and sustainably sourced.

About Code Green Apparel Corporation

The company endeavors to lead the market revolution that brings environmentally superior products to market at cost-neutral price points. Code Green Apparel intends to lead that revolution by providing regenerated textile solutions that effectively conserve water, reduced chemical applications and lessen the impact of disposing production waste products in landfills or incinerators. Code Green products include corporate Logo Wear, Uniforms and other Eco-Friendly Sustainable Textile products. More information on Code Green Apparel is available at:

www.codegreenapparel.com

www.twitter.com/CodeGreenCorp

"We believe sustainability can help businesses overcome challenges and provide lasting solutions, both financial and moral ones."

Legal Disclaimer

This press release may contain forward-looking statements including words such as "may," "can," "could," "should," "predict," "aim," "potential," "continue," "opportunity," "intend," "goal," "estimate," "expect," "expectations," "project," "projections," "plans," "anticipates," "believe," "think," "confident," "scheduled," or similar expressions, as well as information about management's view of Code Green Apparel's future expectations, plans and prospects. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the results of Code Green Apparel, its divisions and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. These risk factors and others are included from time to time in documents Code Green Apparel files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, its Form 10-Ks, Form 10-Qs and Form 8-Ks. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on Code Green Apparel's future results. Code Green Apparel cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as indicative of current value or as a guarantee of future results herein, and shall not be relied upon as a promise or representation.

In this release, we may rely on and refer to information regarding our industry and the market for our products in general from market research reports, analyst reports and other publicly available information. Although we believe that this information is reliable, we cannot guarantee the accuracy and completeness of this information, and we have not independently verified any of it. Some data is also based on our good faith estimates.