CodeLab Capital AS - Re: Notice of Annual General Meeting - Update with certain corrections

Oslo, Norway, June 18, 2024



Reference is made to the announcement dated June 14, 2024, where the board of

directors of CodeLab Capital AS (the "Company") summoned for the annual general

meeting to be held at Dronning Eufemias gate 16, 0191 Oslo on June 28, 2024 at

12:00 hours (CEST).



The Company has noticed that there was an error in the notice for the 2024

annual general meeting with respect to the record date for shareholders' right

to attend and vote for their shares at the annual general meeting and deadline

for registration of attendance. This has been corrected in the revised notice

attached hereto. To summarize, the record date is set at June 21, 2024 (five

working days prior to the annual general meeting) and the registration of

attendance has been postponed from June 21, 2024 until June 26, 2024 (two

working days prior to the general meeting). No other amendments have been made

to the notice of the annual general meeting.



The board of directors encourage shareholders to read the attached revised

version of the notice for the 2024 annual general meeting and use the

registration and proxy forms attached thereto. Shareholders who use the

registration and proxy forms attached to the previous notice will also be

subject to the above mentioned deadlines, although such dates do not appear from

said forms.



For more information, please contact:

CEO Kristian Ikast: ki@codelabcapital.com

CFO Christoffer Mathiesen: cm@codelabcapital.com





More information:

Access the news on Oslo Bors NewsWeb site

621831_Notice of AGM CodeLab Capital AS June 2024 (Revised).pdf

