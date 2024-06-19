CodeLab Capital AS – Re: Notice of Annual General Meeting – Update with certain corrections
June 19, 2024 at 08:03 am EDT
CodeLab Capital AS - Re: Notice of Annual General Meeting - Update with certain corrections
18 Jun 2024 22:14 CEST
CodeLab Capital AS
Oslo, Norway, June 18, 2024
Reference is made to the announcement dated June 14, 2024, where the board of
directors of CodeLab Capital AS (the "Company") summoned for the annual general
meeting to be held at Dronning Eufemias gate 16, 0191 Oslo on June 28, 2024 at
12:00 hours (CEST).
The Company has noticed that there was an error in the notice for the 2024
annual general meeting with respect to the record date for shareholders' right
to attend and vote for their shares at the annual general meeting and deadline
for registration of attendance. This has been corrected in the revised notice
attached hereto. To summarize, the record date is set at June 21, 2024 (five
working days prior to the annual general meeting) and the registration of
attendance has been postponed from June 21, 2024 until June 26, 2024 (two
working days prior to the general meeting). No other amendments have been made
to the notice of the annual general meeting.
The board of directors encourage shareholders to read the attached revised
version of the notice for the 2024 annual general meeting and use the
registration and proxy forms attached thereto. Shareholders who use the
registration and proxy forms attached to the previous notice will also be
subject to the above mentioned deadlines, although such dates do not appear from
said forms.
For more information, please contact:
CEO Kristian Ikast: ki@codelabcapital.com
CFO Christoffer Mathiesen: cm@codelabcapital.com
More information:
Access the news on Oslo Bors NewsWeb site
621831_Notice of AGM CodeLab Capital AS June 2024 (Revised).pdf
CodeLab Capital AS
Oslo Børs Newspoint
CODELAB CAPITAL AS
NO0010895667
CODE
Euronext Growth
Codelab Capital AS, formerly Patientsky Group AS, is a Norway-based Information Technology (IT) solutions provider. The Company is developing eHealth solutions for global healthcare and offers both Software-as-aService (SaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Value-Added Services (VAS) solutions to healthcare providers and their patients. The Company's main products are the PatientSky 360 Platform, electronic health record systems and medication modules. The PatientSky 360 Platform is the core of the group's business, and is a platform that provides all the necessary building blocks for internally and partner developed modules of scalable healthcare software.