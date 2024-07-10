CodeLab Capital AS - Mandatory notification of trade
10 Jul 2024 14:00 CEST
CodeLab Capital AS
Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement published by CodeLab
Capital AS (the "Company") on 26 June 2024 whereby the Company announced that it
had received notifications from Codee Holding AS ("Codee Holding"), close
associate to primary insider and chair of the board of directors, Jesper Melin
Ganc-Pedersen, regarding a share lending agreement (the "SLA") entered into
between Codee Holding AS, Arctic Securities AS and the Company, pursuant to
which Codee Holding AS lent to Arctic Securities AS ("Arctic") 34,772,440 shares
in the Company.
The loan of shares was to facilitate delivery-versus-payment settlement of the
new shares in the Company allocated in Tranche 1 of the private placement which
was placed on 26 June 2024 (the "Private Placement"). Following the approval by
extraordinary general meeting of the Company of Tranche 2 of the Private
Placement earlier today, Codee Holding has under the SLA an additional
34,193,078 shares in the Company to Arctic to facilitate delivery of the Tranche
2 shares to investors.
Please see the attached forms for further details about the transactions.
For further information, please contact:
CEO Kristian Ikast: ki@codelabcapital.com
CFO Christoffer Mathiesen: cm@codelabcapital.com
www.codelabcapital.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to article
19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and section 5-12 of the Norwegian
Securities Trading Act.
More information:
CodeLab Capital AS
Oslo Børs Newspoint
CODELAB CAPITAL AS
NO0010895667
CODE
Euronext Growth
Codelab Capital AS, formerly Patientsky Group AS, is a Norway-based Information Technology (IT) solutions provider. The Company is developing eHealth solutions for global healthcare and offers both Software-as-aService (SaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Value-Added Services (VAS) solutions to healthcare providers and their patients. The Company's main products are the PatientSky 360 Platform, electronic health record systems and medication modules. The PatientSky 360 Platform is the core of the group's business, and is a platform that provides all the necessary building blocks for internally and partner developed modules of scalable healthcare software.