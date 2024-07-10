CodeLab Capital AS - Mandatory notification of trade

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement published by CodeLab

Capital AS (the "Company") on 26 June 2024 whereby the Company announced that it

had received notifications from Codee Holding AS ("Codee Holding"), close

associate to primary insider and chair of the board of directors, Jesper Melin

Ganc-Pedersen, regarding a share lending agreement (the "SLA") entered into

between Codee Holding AS, Arctic Securities AS and the Company, pursuant to

which Codee Holding AS lent to Arctic Securities AS ("Arctic") 34,772,440 shares

in the Company.



The loan of shares was to facilitate delivery-versus-payment settlement of the

new shares in the Company allocated in Tranche 1 of the private placement which

was placed on 26 June 2024 (the "Private Placement"). Following the approval by

extraordinary general meeting of the Company of Tranche 2 of the Private

Placement earlier today, Codee Holding has under the SLA an additional

34,193,078 shares in the Company to Arctic to facilitate delivery of the Tranche

2 shares to investors.



Please see the attached forms for further details about the transactions.



For further information, please contact:

CEO Kristian Ikast: ki@codelabcapital.com

CFO Christoffer Mathiesen: cm@codelabcapital.com

www.codelabcapital.com



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to article

19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and section 5-12 of the Norwegian

Securities Trading Act.





