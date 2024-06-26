CodeLab Capital AS - Mandatory notification of trade and disclosure of shareholding

26 Jun 2024 13:41 CEST

Issuer

CodeLab Capital AS

CodeLab Capital AS (the "Company") has received notifications from Codee Holding
AS, close associate to primary insider and chair of the board of directors,
Jesper Melin Ganc-Pedersen, regarding a share lending agreement entered into
between Codee Holding AS, Arctic Securities AS and the Company, pursuant to
which Codee Holding AS shall lend to Arctic Securities AS 34,772,440 shares in
the Company.

The loan of shares is to facilitate delivery-versus-payment settlement of the
new shares in the Company allocated in the private placement which was placed on
26 June 2024 (the "Private Placement").

Codee Holding AS' holding of shares will, in connection with the share lending,
decrease from 116,073,943 to 81,880,865 shares, which is a decrease from
approximately 56.94% to 39.88% of the shares and capital in the Company based on
a total of 203,862,687 outstanding shares (i.e. prior to the issuance of new
shares in the Private Placement).

Please see the attached forms for further details about the transactions.

For further information, please contact:
CEO Kristian Ikast: ki@codelabcapital.com
CFO Christoffer Mathiesen: cm@codelabcapital.com
www.codelabcapital.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to article
19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and section 5-12 of the Norwegian
Securities Trading Act.

