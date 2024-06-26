CodeLab Capital : Mandatory notification of trade and disclosure of shareholding
June 26, 2024 at 07:47 am EDT
CodeLab Capital AS - Mandatory notification of trade and disclosure of shareholding
26 Jun 2024 13:41 CEST
CodeLab Capital AS
CodeLab Capital AS (the "Company") has received notifications from Codee Holding
AS, close associate to primary insider and chair of the board of directors,
Jesper Melin Ganc-Pedersen, regarding a share lending agreement entered into
between Codee Holding AS, Arctic Securities AS and the Company, pursuant to
which Codee Holding AS shall lend to Arctic Securities AS 34,772,440 shares in
the Company.
The loan of shares is to facilitate delivery-versus-payment settlement of the
new shares in the Company allocated in the private placement which was placed on
26 June 2024 (the "Private Placement").
Codee Holding AS' holding of shares will, in connection with the share lending,
decrease from 116,073,943 to 81,880,865 shares, which is a decrease from
approximately 56.94% to 39.88% of the shares and capital in the Company based on
a total of 203,862,687 outstanding shares (i.e. prior to the issuance of new
shares in the Private Placement).
Please see the attached forms for further details about the transactions.
For further information, please contact:
CEO Kristian Ikast: ki@codelabcapital.com
CFO Christoffer Mathiesen: cm@codelabcapital.com
www.codelabcapital.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to article
19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and section 5-12 of the Norwegian
Securities Trading Act.
More information:
Access the news on Oslo Bors NewsWeb site
622436_PDMR Appendix (share lending).pdf
Oslo Børs Newspoint
NO0010895667
CODE
Euronext Growth
CodeLab Capital AS published this content on
26 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
26 June 2024 11:46:30 UTC.
Codelab Capital AS, formerly Patientsky Group AS, is a Norway-based Information Technology (IT) solutions provider. The Company is developing eHealth solutions for global healthcare and offers both Software-as-aService (SaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Value-Added Services (VAS) solutions to healthcare providers and their patients. The Company's main products are the PatientSky 360 Platform, electronic health record systems and medication modules. The PatientSky 360 Platform is the core of the group's business, and is a platform that provides all the necessary building blocks for internally and partner developed modules of scalable healthcare software.