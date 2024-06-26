CodeLab Capital AS - Mandatory notification of trade and disclosure of shareholding

CodeLab Capital AS (the "Company") has received notifications from Codee Holding

AS, close associate to primary insider and chair of the board of directors,

Jesper Melin Ganc-Pedersen, regarding a share lending agreement entered into

between Codee Holding AS, Arctic Securities AS and the Company, pursuant to

which Codee Holding AS shall lend to Arctic Securities AS 34,772,440 shares in

the Company.



The loan of shares is to facilitate delivery-versus-payment settlement of the

new shares in the Company allocated in the private placement which was placed on

26 June 2024 (the "Private Placement").



Codee Holding AS' holding of shares will, in connection with the share lending,

decrease from 116,073,943 to 81,880,865 shares, which is a decrease from

approximately 56.94% to 39.88% of the shares and capital in the Company based on

a total of 203,862,687 outstanding shares (i.e. prior to the issuance of new

shares in the Private Placement).



Please see the attached forms for further details about the transactions.



For further information, please contact:

CEO Kristian Ikast: ki@codelabcapital.com

CFO Christoffer Mathiesen: cm@codelabcapital.com

www.codelabcapital.com



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to article

19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and section 5-12 of the Norwegian

Securities Trading Act.





More information:

Access the news on Oslo Bors NewsWeb site

622436_PDMR Appendix (share lending).pdf

