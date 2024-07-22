Primary insider trade - Uniscale expanding, head of enterprise and partnerships hired

Oslo, 22 July 2024



We are thrilled to announce a significant development at Uniscale, a

wholly-owned subsidiary of CodeLab Capital. Uniscale has experienced increasing

demand from enterprise customers and the opportunities within partnership models

are becoming more and more realistic. Uniscle is therefore proud to announce

Peter Tuborgh Arnth Nielsen as the new Head of Enterprise and Partnerships,

effective immediately. His role will be crucial in ensuring the growth and

development of these strategically important areas of the business.



Kristian Ikast, CEO and Board Member, stated, "We are delighted to welcome Peter

to the Uniscale family, especially following our recent successful private

placement. Peter brings extensive experience in building long-term partnerships

with international enterprises and large customers. His appointment marks the

beginning of our pursuit of these strategically vital business segments."



Peter strongly believes in the future success of Uniscale and has therefore

acquired 16,821,551 shares in CodeLab Capital AS from the main shareholder,

Codee Holding AS, wholly owned by Jesper Melin (chairman of the board). The

agreed price per share is NOK 0.30. Following the transaction Jesper Melin

Ganc-Petersen and related parties hold 28.286.874 shares in the Company,

corresponding to 13,88% of the outstanding shares. Adjusting for the effects of

the previously mentioned share issue, Jesper Melin Ganc-Petersen and related

parties will still have ownership of CodeLab Capital of above 50%.



Peter Tuborgh Nielsen expressed, "I am excited to join Uniscale at such a

pivotal time, with a product that has immense global potential and a real

opportunity to transform how companies develop and deliver software. I look

forward to meeting the team and partners we are already in dialogue with, as

well as introducing future partners to Uniscale's potential."



This appointment signifies a major step forward in the commercial efforts,

allowing Uniscale to expand beyond the original geographies and focus segments.

We can now dedicate more time to ensuring a smooth onboarding process for

blue-chip enterprise customers and other partners, which could result in a

substantial number of paying licenses over time.



For further information, please contact:



CEO Kristian Ikast: ki@codelabcapital.com

CFO Christoffer Mathiesen: cm@codelabcapital.com





