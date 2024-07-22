CodeLab Capital : Primary insider trade - Uniscale expanding, head of enterprise and partnerships hired
Primary insider trade - Uniscale expanding, head of enterprise and partnerships hired
22 Jul 2024 17:29 CEST
Issuer
CodeLab Capital AS
Oslo, 22 July 2024
We are thrilled to announce a significant development at Uniscale, a
wholly-owned subsidiary of CodeLab Capital. Uniscale has experienced increasing
demand from enterprise customers and the opportunities within partnership models
are becoming more and more realistic. Uniscle is therefore proud to announce
Peter Tuborgh Arnth Nielsen as the new Head of Enterprise and Partnerships,
effective immediately. His role will be crucial in ensuring the growth and
development of these strategically important areas of the business.
Kristian Ikast, CEO and Board Member, stated, "We are delighted to welcome Peter
to the Uniscale family, especially following our recent successful private
placement. Peter brings extensive experience in building long-term partnerships
with international enterprises and large customers. His appointment marks the
beginning of our pursuit of these strategically vital business segments."
Peter strongly believes in the future success of Uniscale and has therefore
acquired 16,821,551 shares in CodeLab Capital AS from the main shareholder,
Codee Holding AS, wholly owned by Jesper Melin (chairman of the board). The
agreed price per share is NOK 0.30. Following the transaction Jesper Melin
Ganc-Petersen and related parties hold 28.286.874 shares in the Company,
corresponding to 13,88% of the outstanding shares. Adjusting for the effects of
the previously mentioned share issue, Jesper Melin Ganc-Petersen and related
parties will still have ownership of CodeLab Capital of above 50%.
Peter Tuborgh Nielsen expressed, "I am excited to join Uniscale at such a
pivotal time, with a product that has immense global potential and a real
opportunity to transform how companies develop and deliver software. I look
forward to meeting the team and partners we are already in dialogue with, as
well as introducing future partners to Uniscale's potential."
This appointment signifies a major step forward in the commercial efforts,
allowing Uniscale to expand beyond the original geographies and focus segments.
We can now dedicate more time to ensuring a smooth onboarding process for
blue-chip enterprise customers and other partners, which could result in a
substantial number of paying licenses over time.
For further information, please contact:
CEO Kristian Ikast: ki@codelabcapital.com
CFO Christoffer Mathiesen: cm@codelabcapital.com
Codelab Capital AS, formerly Patientsky Group AS, is a Norway-based Information Technology (IT) solutions provider. The Company is developing eHealth solutions for global healthcare and offers both Software-as-aService (SaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Value-Added Services (VAS) solutions to healthcare providers and their patients. The Company's main products are the PatientSky 360 Platform, electronic health record systems and medication modules. The PatientSky 360 Platform is the core of the group's business, and is a platform that provides all the necessary building blocks for internally and partner developed modules of scalable healthcare software.