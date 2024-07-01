CodeLab Capital : operational KPI reporting and business update
July 01, 2024 at 03:18 pm EDT
CodeLab Capital AS - operational KPI reporting and business update
01 Jul 2024 21:10 CEST
CodeLab Capital AS
Oslo, 1 July 2024
Operational Highlights and Financial Performance as of July 1, 2024:
Unique users on the product: 1072 (+151)
Unique company logos won: 77 (+21)
New licences won: 222 (+105)
Weighted value of deal pipeline: 84 (+18)
Churn company logos: 42 (+5)
We have in June seen a strong commercial momentum. We see that our sales process
is improving on all parameters, and when compared to the previous months all
KPIs are showing positive momentum. Uniscale is experiencing more traction with
larger clients, booking more meetings and closing more deals. The investments
done in our sales department are starting to pay off with better processes pre
and post the actual sales efforts.
This has resulted in a strong June contributing with 105 new licences (260% of
May) of which 100% signed up to our premium price plan at 96 USD/month. This
product allows the customers to utilise all our AI functionality.
In June Uniscale extended its commercial efforts outside the original
geographies and focus segments addressing a broader part of the market.
Henning Emil Olesen, Sales Manager, states: "After entering the Indian market,
we experience high adoption and willingness to test new products. Uniscale fits
perfectly to these customers where the market is so focused on optimization,
cross-border capabilities and with an opportunistic approach to create a
leverage to competitors"
We are still making operational improvements on our customer onboarding process,
UX/UI and communication. We are, as previously stated, working on continuous
improvements. But we are happy to see that the first use cases / testimonials
from our customers have been published.
Resources are also spent to ensure a smooth onboarding of a blue-chip enterprise
customer (not included in the numbers above), which could lead to a substantial
amount of paying licences over time.
For further information, please contact:
CEO Kristian Ikast: ki@codelabcapital.com
CFO Christoffer Mathiesen: cm@codelabcapital.com
More information:
Access the news on Oslo Bors NewsWeb site
CodeLab Capital AS
Oslo Børs Newspoint
CODELAB CAPITAL AS
NO0010895667
CODE
Euronext Growth
