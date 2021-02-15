Codemasters : Hospice Gaming Challenge Receives Support from Local Award-Winning British Video Game Publisher

Hospice Gaming Challenge Receives Support from Local Award-Winning British Video Game Publisher

| February 15th, 2021

Birmingham St Mary's Hospice is asking supporters to 'game for good' and turn their hobby into a fundraiser to support their Raise Your Game campaign this March.

Board-gamers and console players alike are being encouraged to 'plug in and play' to pledge their support to Hospice care by hosting virtual gameathons. Players are being encouraged to hold household board game tournaments or livestream their favourite games with their Twitch followers in exchange for donations.

The Hospice, which provides support free of charge to people and their families living with a life-limiting illness every day across Birmingham, Sandwell and Solihull, has been forced to cancel events and close its retail shops over the last 12 months in line with Covid-19 restrictions.

During this time, Birmingham St Mary's has relied more than ever on the support of the local community, with supporters taking part in virtual events and challenges such as Raise Your Game to raise essential funds.

This year's campaign is being sponsored by award-winning British video game developer and publisher, Codemasters, makers of the award-winning official F1® Series. Ian Flatt, VP. Executive Producer at Codemasters said of their support: 'Birmingham St Mary's Hospice was the obvious charity to support for everyone at the Birmingham studio, both for the great work they do in the local community, and how they have positively touched the lives of so many.

'We hope to increase awareness of Raise Your Game and encourage our players to get involved and raise funds to enable the Hospice to help more people and continue to enrich our local community.'

The Birmingham studio will also be planning their own exciting Raise Your Game event to help raise further funds for the Hospice.

Maria Goodwin, Community Fundraiser at Birmingham St Mary's Hospice added 'We are thrilled to have Codemasters sponsor our Raise Your Game campaign and excited to build a fantastic and long-lasting relationship with their Birmingham studio.

'In what has been a challenging year, they have already provided a wealth of knowledge to continue to grow this campaign and help make it the best year yet!

To sign up to the campaign or for more information about how you can get involved, please visit: www.birminghamhospice.org.uk/campaigns/raise-your-game/