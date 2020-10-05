Codere S A : 05/10/2020 Scheme Sanction Hearing

Codere S.A.
Avda. de Bruselas, 26 28108 Alcobendas Madrid
Telf: 91 354 28 00
Madrid, October 5, 2020
In accordance with article 227 of the consolidated text of the Spanish Stock Market Act approved by the Legislative Royal Decree 4/2015 of 23 October, Codere S.A. (the "Company"), hereby informs of the following:
OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION
Refinancing Transaction
On 3 August 2020, the Company (together with its subsidiaries) announced by means of the inside information announcement (register number 413) that its English subsidiary, Codere Finance 2 (UK) Limited ("Codere UK"), intended to propose an English law scheme of arrangement (the "Scheme") to implement Codere's previously announced refinancing transaction (the "Transaction") relating to the existing notes (the "Existing Notes") co-issued by Codere UK and Codere Finance 2 (Luxembourg) S.A.
In addition, on 29 September 2020, the Company announced that the creditors entitled to vote on the Scheme had voted to approve the Scheme.
Scheme Sanction Hearing
The court hearing to sanction the Scheme (the "Sanction Hearing") will take place at 10.30 am (London time) on 6 October 2020, via Skype. A notice of the Sanction Hearing (the "Notice of Sanction Hearing") has been issued by Codere UK.
GLAS Specialist Services Limited, acting as information agent for the Company and Codere UK (the "Information Agent"), has confirmed to the Company and Codere UK that the Notice of Sanction Hearing has been:
-
Sent to Euroclear Bank SA/NV, and Clearstream Banking SA, for distribution to the Existing Noteholders;
-
Sent to GLAS Trust Corporation Limited, as trustee for the Existing Notes Trustee, for distribution to the Existing Noteholders; and
-
Made available on the Information Agent's website at https://glas.agency/2020/07/13/codere-s-a/.
A copy of the Notice of Sanction Hearing is also attached hereto.
Luis Argüello
Secretary of the Board of Directors
Company Number: 12748135
Court reference: CR-2020-003544
5 October 2020
CODERE FINANCE 2 (UK) LIMITED
(the "Company")
NOTICE OF SANCTION HEARING DETAILS
We refer to the explanatory statement issued by the Company on 14 September 2020 (the "Explanatory Statement"). Terms used but not defined in this notice shall have the meaning given to them in the Explanatory Statement.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Sanction Hearing with respect to the Scheme will be held at 10.30 am (London time) on Tuesday 6 October 2020 and will take place remotely. Scheme Creditors who wish to attend the Sanction Hearing and who have not already received dial in details should reach out to the Court directly or contact Clifford Chance (ProjectClimb2020@CliffordChance.com) to arrange for the dial in details to be provided to them.
Please note that the listings are subject to change and Scheme Creditors are encouraged to check the Insolvency and Companies List (https://www.justice.gov.uk/courts/court-lists/list- cause-rolls2/) before Tuesday morning.
Disclaimer
