Codere S A : 05/10/2020 Scheme Sanction Hearing

Codere S.A.

Avda. de Bruselas, 26 28108 Alcobendas Madrid

Telf: 91 354 28 00

Madrid, October 5, 2020

In accordance with article 227 of the consolidated text of the Spanish Stock Market Act approved by the Legislative Royal Decree 4/2015 of 23 October, Codere S.A. (the "Company"), hereby informs of the following:

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

Refinancing Transaction

On 3 August 2020, the Company (together with its subsidiaries) announced by means of the inside information announcement (register number 413) that its English subsidiary, Codere Finance 2 (UK) Limited ("Codere UK"), intended to propose an English law scheme of arrangement (the "Scheme") to implement Codere's previously announced refinancing transaction (the "Transaction") relating to the existing notes (the "Existing Notes") co-issued by Codere UK and Codere Finance 2 (Luxembourg) S.A.

In addition, on 29 September 2020, the Company announced that the creditors entitled to vote on the Scheme had voted to approve the Scheme.

Scheme Sanction Hearing

The court hearing to sanction the Scheme (the "Sanction Hearing") will take place at 10.30 am (London time) on 6 October 2020, via Skype. A notice of the Sanction Hearing (the "Notice of Sanction Hearing") has been issued by Codere UK.

GLAS Specialist Services Limited, acting as information agent for the Company and Codere UK (the "Information Agent"), has confirmed to the Company and Codere UK that the Notice of Sanction Hearing has been:

Sent to Euroclear Bank SA/NV, and Clearstream Banking SA, for distribution to the Existing Noteholders;

Sent to GLAS Trust Corporation Limited, as trustee for the Existing Notes Trustee, for distribution to the Existing Noteholders; and

Made available on the Information Agent's website at https://glas.agency/2020/07/13/codere-s-a/

A copy of the Notice of Sanction Hearing is also attached hereto.

Luis Argüello

Secretary of the Board of Directors