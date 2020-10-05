Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  >  Codere, S.A.    CDR   ES0119256032

CODERE, S.A.

(CDR)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles - 10/05 11:38:00 am
1.252 EUR   +2.46%
11:45aCODERE S A : 05/10/2020 Scheme Sanction Hearing
PU
09/29CODERE S A : 29/09/2020 Result of Scheme Meeting
PU
09/14CODERE S A : 14/09/2020 Notificación Reunión del Scheme
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Codere S A : 05/10/2020 Scheme Sanction Hearing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/05/2020 | 11:45am EDT

Codere S.A.

Avda. de Bruselas, 26 28108 Alcobendas Madrid

Telf: 91 354 28 00

Madrid, October 5, 2020

In accordance with article 227 of the consolidated text of the Spanish Stock Market Act approved by the Legislative Royal Decree 4/2015 of 23 October, Codere S.A. (the "Company"), hereby informs of the following:

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

Refinancing Transaction

On 3 August 2020, the Company (together with its subsidiaries) announced by means of the inside information announcement (register number 413) that its English subsidiary, Codere Finance 2 (UK) Limited ("Codere UK"), intended to propose an English law scheme of arrangement (the "Scheme") to implement Codere's previously announced refinancing transaction (the "Transaction") relating to the existing notes (the "Existing Notes") co-issued by Codere UK and Codere Finance 2 (Luxembourg) S.A.

In addition, on 29 September 2020, the Company announced that the creditors entitled to vote on the Scheme had voted to approve the Scheme.

Scheme Sanction Hearing

The court hearing to sanction the Scheme (the "Sanction Hearing") will take place at 10.30 am (London time) on 6 October 2020, via Skype. A notice of the Sanction Hearing (the "Notice of Sanction Hearing") has been issued by Codere UK.

GLAS Specialist Services Limited, acting as information agent for the Company and Codere UK (the "Information Agent"), has confirmed to the Company and Codere UK that the Notice of Sanction Hearing has been:

  • Sent to Euroclear Bank SA/NV, and Clearstream Banking SA, for distribution to the Existing Noteholders;
  • Sent to GLAS Trust Corporation Limited, as trustee for the Existing Notes Trustee, for distribution to the Existing Noteholders; and
  • Made available on the Information Agent's website at https://glas.agency/2020/07/13/codere-s-a/.

A copy of the Notice of Sanction Hearing is also attached hereto.

Luis Argüello

Secretary of the Board of Directors

Company Number: 12748135

Court reference: CR-2020-003544

5 October 2020

CODERE FINANCE 2 (UK) LIMITED

(the "Company")

NOTICE OF SANCTION HEARING DETAILS

We refer to the explanatory statement issued by the Company on 14 September 2020 (the "Explanatory Statement"). Terms used but not defined in this notice shall have the meaning given to them in the Explanatory Statement.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Sanction Hearing with respect to the Scheme will be held at 10.30 am (London time) on Tuesday 6 October 2020 and will take place remotely. Scheme Creditors who wish to attend the Sanction Hearing and who have not already received dial in details should reach out to the Court directly or contact Clifford Chance (ProjectClimb2020@CliffordChance.com) to arrange for the dial in details to be provided to them.

Please note that the listings are subject to change and Scheme Creditors are encouraged to check the Insolvency and Companies List (https://www.justice.gov.uk/courts/court-lists/list- cause-rolls2/) before Tuesday morning.

Disclaimer

Codere SA published this content on 05 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2020 15:44:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CODERE, S.A.
11:45aCODERE S A : 05/10/2020 Scheme Sanction Hearing
PU
09/29CODERE S A : 29/09/2020 Result of Scheme Meeting
PU
09/14CODERE S A : 14/09/2020 Notificación Reunión del Scheme
PU
09/14CODERE S A : 14/09/2020 Notice of the Scheme Meeting
PU
09/09CODERE S A : Alternative Performance Measures Q2 2020
PU
09/09CODERE S A : 09/09/2020 Q2 2020 Earnings Results
PU
09/09CODERE S A : 09/09/2020 Q2 2020 Results Presentation
PU
09/09CODERE S A : 09/09/2020 Presentación de Resultados 2T 2020
PU
08/25CODERE S A : 25/08/2020 Lock-Up Amendment
PU
08/06CODERE S A : 06/08/2020 Practice Statement Letter
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 1 372 M 1 617 M 1 617 M
Net income 2019 -61,7 M -72,7 M -72,7 M
Net Debt 2019 1 052 M 1 240 M 1 240 M
P/E ratio 2019 -4,99x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 145 M 169 M 170 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,82x
EV / Sales 2019 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 11 696
Free-Float 45,1%
Chart CODERE, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Codere, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CODERE, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 1,22 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vicente Gabriel Di Loreto Chief Executive Officer
Angel Corzo Uceda Chief Financial Officer
Luis Sanchez Serrano Director-Technology & Digitalisation
Pío Cabanillas Alonso Director
Manuel Martínez-Fidalgo Vázquez Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CODERE, S.A.-53.00%169
SANDS CHINA LTD.-28.33%31 157
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-9.49%29 105
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC26.78%24 515
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED-11.43%13 643
EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB130.85%13 243
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group