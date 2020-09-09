Codere S A : 09/09/2020 Q2 2020 Earnings Results

Financial and Operating Overview

Herein, figures presented above Operating Profit (other than non-recurring items and impairment charges) are shown excluding the impact of non-recurring items as well as the impact resulting from the application of IAS 29. Adjusted EBITDA refers to EBITDA1 excluding all non-recurring items and not considering Argentine figures according to IAS 29 standards (inflation accounting). All figures are post the application of IFRS 16.

2019 figures for Mexico, Colombia and Panama (and accordingly for the Group), will vary from last year's report as they have been adjusted to correct the accounting inconsistencies confirmed in November 2019.

H1 2020 Operating Revenue decreased by 54.7% to €317.6 mm as a result of the mandatory temporary closings related to the COVID-19 health crisis. Our entire retail operation remained closed during most of Q2, with only a few markets reopening in May (Uruguayan racetracks) and June (Italy and Spain). Our online business remained in operation, with flat revenues vs. H1 2019 due to the lack of relevant sporting events during most of Q2.

H1 2020 Adjusted EBITDA reached €16.6 mm, 89.5% below H1 2019, driven by a negative EBITDA of €31.1 mm in Q2 due to the abovementioned closings. Online and Uruguay were the only markets with positive EBITDA in Q2.

H1 2020 Adjusted EBITDA margin reached 5.2%, 17.2 percentage points below H1 2019 due to the lack of revenues in Q2 not being offset by the decline in operating expenses.

In H1 2020 we generated a net loss of €177.6 mm, compared to a loss of €23.9 mm in the same period last year, as a result of the devaluation of our operating currencies vs. the USD and of the closings related to COVID-19, which resulted in a loss of €80.5 mm just in Q2.

Capex in H1 2020 was €21.0 mm, 44.1% below H1 2019, and included €18.1 mm of maintenance capex and €2.9 mm for growth projects.

As of June 30, 2020, we had €73.1 mm in cash and equivalents vs €103.1 and €145.5 (including SSRCF availability) mm as of December 31, 2019. By August 31, the cash position of the company was €156.4 mm, after the €85 mm interim tranche of the new super senior notes (as explained in detail on page 22) had been received in July. Payment of current (since relaunch of operations) and schedules of deferred gaming taxes in Italy and Spain, together with resources required to maintain our closed operations will reduce that amount to c.€88.9 mm by the end of September.

By the end of H1 2020, our gross debt amounted to €954.8 mm and our net debt to €881.7 mm, €1,164.5 mm and €1,091.4 mm including capitalization of operating leases (as per IFRS 16). This was equivalent to 3.4 times our 2019 FY Adjusted EBITDA levels and 6.1 times (4.9 Pre- IFRS 16) our LTM Q2 2020 Adjusted EBITDA.

In terms of gaming capacity, our active number of slots by June 30, 2020, was 17,176 (around 30% of our capacity by year end 2019), mostly in Spain and Italy and to a much lesser extent in Mexico. In terms of venues, we had 13 gaming halls in operation, 68 sports betting shops and 8,847 bars.

1 EBITDA, as defined by the Company, is operating profit (EBIT) plus depreciation and amortization, variation in provisions for trade transactions, gains / (losses) on asset disposals, and impairment charges.