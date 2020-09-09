Codere S A : 09/09/2020 Q2 2020 Results Presentation 0 09/09/2020 | 02:05am EDT Send by mail :

2Q 2020 Earnings Results September 9, 2020 Disclaimer This presentation (the "Presentation") has been prepared and is issued by, and is the sole responsibility of Codere, S.A. ("Codere" or "the Company"). Due to decimal rounding, numbers presented throughout this report may not add up precisely to the totals and subtotals provided, and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures. Table of Contents 1. Operating Results 2. Operational Update 3. Credit Overview 3. Appendix 5 19 25 32 3 September 2020 Highlights of the second quarter Our entire retail footprint remained closed for most of the quarter due to Covid-19 mandatory lockdowns. Our only activity generating revenues during the full quarter was online, with Spain and Italy reopening during June. The Company continued to work on different initiatives to maximize available liquidity and reduce fixed costs for as long as these closings lasted. As a result, we reduced our fixed costs further (by more than 60%) and our cash burn to c.€20 mm per month. The Company is in intermediate stages of operational recovery, with: Italy, Spain, Uruguay, Colombia (except Bogota) and around 30 halls in Mexico, are already operating and, in most cases, above the initial expectations we set out in our 1Q results in May. Argentina, most of its halls in Mexico (notably those of Mexico City and State of Mexico), halls in Bogota and Panama are still pending to be reopened. The evolution of the pandemic across these markets has generated numerous delays and extensions of lockdowns from their respective Governments. Based on current information available, we expect them to reopen within the next 4 to 8 weeks. On July 13, the company entered into a Lock-Up Agreement with a group of noteholders who collectively held 55,5% of our existing notes to implement a refinancing transaction that included the issuance of 85m interim notes by the end of July and, subject to Scheme of Arrangement approval, the issuance of 165m further notes and the extension of the maturities of the existing notes to 2023. In addition, the company signed a standstill agreement with its senior lenders to waive any potential leverage ratio default in 2Q 2020 that brought forward the maturity of the instrument to November 15, 2020. On July 29, upon reaching more than 80% noteholder support for the transaction, the interim notes were issued, and the company initiated the steps towards applying for an Scheme of Arrangement procedure to issue the further notes and extend the bonds. The first hearing of the Scheme took place from September 3 to 7. The company expects to complete the process before the end of October. As a result, our liquidity position today stands at c. €156.4 mm, up from €73 mm at June 30th. During September, we will face significant cash outflows, including accrued and deferred gaming taxes in Italy and Spain. This, in addition to transaction costs and launching operations in Colombia, Argentina, Panama and the rest of Mexico together with our commitments to start facing extended payables will reduce rapidly our liquidity position in the next 60 days. 4

