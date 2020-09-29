Codere S A : 29/09/2020 Result of Scheme Meeting

Codere S.A.

Avda. de Bruselas, 26 28108 Alcobendas Madrid

Telf: 91 354 28 00

Madrid, September 29, 2020

In accordance with article 226 of the consolidated text of the Spanish Stock Market Act approved by the Legislative Royal Decree 4/2015 of 23 October, Codere S.A. (the "Company"), hereby informs of the following:

INSIDE INFORMATION

Refinancing Transaction

On 3 August 2020, the Company announced by means of the inside information announcement (register number 413) that its English subsidiary, Codere Finance 2 (UK) Limited ("Codere UK"), intended to propose an English law scheme of arrangement (the "Scheme") to implement Codere's previously announced refinancing transaction relating to the existing notes (the "Existing Notes") co-issued by Codere UK and Codere Finance 2 (Luxembourg) S.A.

Convening Judgment and Notice of Scheme Meeting

On 11 September 2020, the Company announced that the English High Court (the "Court") made an order:

confirming that the creditors entitled to vote on the Scheme (the " Scheme Creditors ") were to be the holders of a beneficial interest as principal in the Existing Notes as at the "Record Time", which was 4.00 pm (London time) on 25 September 2020;

") were to be the holders of a beneficial interest as principal in the Existing Notes as at the "Record Time", which was 4.00 pm (London time) on 25 September 2020; granting Codere UK's request that all Scheme Creditors vote together as a single class at a single meeting; and

convening the meeting of Scheme Creditors to consider the Scheme (the " Scheme Meeting "), which was scheduled to commence at 2.00 pm (London time) on 29 September 2020.

Pursuant to the order of the Court, the Company also issued a notice to Scheme Creditors of the Scheme Meeting on 14 September 2020, confirming the details of the Scheme Meeting.

Result of Scheme Meeting

The Scheme Meeting commenced at 2.00 pm (London time) on 29 September 2020. The Company is pleased to announce that the Scheme Creditors voted to approve the Scheme at the Scheme Meeting. Codere UK has published a notice of the result, which is appended hereto (the "Notice of the Result of the Scheme Meeting").

GLAS Specialist Services Limited, acting as information agent for the Company and Codere UK (the "Information Agent"), confirmed to the Company and Codere UK that the Notice of the Result of the Scheme Meeting was:

sent to Euroclear Bank SA/NV, and Clearstream Banking S.A., for distribution to the Existing Noteholders;

sent to GLAS Trust Corporation Limited, as trustee for the Existing Notes, for distribution to the Existing Noteholders; and

made available on the Information Agent's website at https://glas-agency.appiancloud.com/suite/sites/codere .

Luis Argüello

Secretary of the Board of Directors

