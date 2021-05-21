Codere S A : 21/05/2021 Q1 Financial Statements with Limited Review

Translation of a report and financial statements originally issued in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the

Spanish-language version prevails

REPORT ON LIMITED REVIEW OF THE INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS

To the Shareholders of CODERE, S.A. AND SUBSIDIARIES at the request of Board of Directors:

Report on the interim condensed consolidated financial statements

Introduction

We have carried out a limited review of the accompanying interim condensed consolidated financial statements (hereinafter the interim financial statements) of CODERE, S.A. (hereinafter the parent) and subsidiaries (hereinafter the Group), which comprise the consolidated balance sheet at March 31, 2021, and the income statement, the statement of comprehensive income, the cash flow statement, the statement of changes in equity, and the condensed explanatory notes, all of which condensed and consolidated for the three-month period then ended. The parent's directors are responsible for the voluntarily preparation of said interim financial statements in accordance with the requirements established by IAS 34, "Interim Financial Reporting", adopted by the European Union for the preparation of interim condensed financial reporting in conformity with rule three of Circular 3/2018 of the CNMV, Spain's securities market regulator. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these interim financial statements based on our limited review.

Scope of review

We have performed our limited review in accordance with the International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Reporting Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity". A limited review of interim financial statements consists of making enquiries, primarily of personnel responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A limited review is substantially less in scope than an audit carried out in accordance with regulations on the auditing of accounts in force in Spain and, consequently, does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion on the accompanying interim financial statements.

Conclusion

During the course of our limited review, which under no circumstances can be considered an audit of accounts, no matter came to our attention which would lead us to conclude that the accompanying interim financial statements for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021 have not been prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the requirements established by International Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting", as adopted by the European Union in conformity with rule three of Circular 3/2018 of the CNMV, Spain's securities market regulator, for the preparation of interim financial statements.