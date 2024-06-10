Codex Acquisitions PLC - special acquisition company - Extends long stop date and exclusivity period with Technologies New Energy SA to September 30. This relates to the acquisition of TNE. Other terms remain unchanged.

Codex Non-Executive Director Julio Perez comments: "We are grateful to our partners at TNE for agreeing to extend the long stop date and exclusivity period. This extension is crucial as it provides the necessary additional time required to progress the proposed acquisition."

"We remain committed to concluding this transaction to the satisfaction of all parties involved and look forward to the continued collaboration with TNE."

Current stock price: 5.50 pence

