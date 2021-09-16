Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Codex DNA, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DNAY   US1920031010

CODEX DNA, INC.

(DNAY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Codex DNA : Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officer; Compensatory Arrangement of Certain Officers (Form 8-K)

09/16/2021 | 05:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officer; Compensatory Arrangement of Certain Officers.

Departure of Named Executive Officer

Codex DNA, Inc. (the 'Company') and Timothy E. Cloutier have entered into an agreement (the 'Separation Agreement') pursuant to which Mr. Cloutier will depart the Company on September 17, 2021. Under the Separation Agreement, Mr. Cloutier will be entitled to various severance benefits (the 'Severance Benefits') previously approved by the Company's Board of Directors for employees at the Senior Vice President level in the Company. Mr. Cloutier's receipt of the Severance Benefits was subject to his execution of the Separation Agreement, which contains, among other provisions, a general release and waiver of claims. Mr. Cloutier's departure was not the result of any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company's operations, policies or practices.

The foregoing description of the Separation Agreement does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the complete text of the Separation Agreement. A copy of the Separation Agreement will be filed as an exhibit to the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ending September 30, 2021.



Disclaimer

Codex DNA Inc. published this content on 16 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2021 21:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CODEX DNA, INC.
05:12pCODEX DNA : Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; A..
PU
05:04pCODEX DNA, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
09/01Codex Dna Releases Full-Length Synthetic Genome for Highly Infectious Sars-Co..
CI
08/11CODEX DNA : Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and resu..
AQ
08/10CODEX DNA : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results (Form 8-K)
PU
08/10CODEX DNA, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial State..
AQ
08/10CODEX DNA : Earnings Flash (DNAY) CODEX DNA Reports Q2 Revenue $2.9M, vs. Street..
MT
08/10CODEX DNA : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
AQ
08/10Codex DNA, Inc. Reports Unaudited Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and..
CI
08/05Codex DNA Announces Synthetic Biology Collaboration with U.S. Department of A..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CODEX DNA, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12,5 M - -
Net income 2021 -32,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -10,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 374 M 374 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 29,9x
Capi. / Sales 2022 18,1x
Nbr of Employees 108
Free-Float 47,3%
Chart CODEX DNA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Codex DNA, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 12,77 $
Average target price 26,50 $
Spread / Average Target 108%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Todd R. Nelson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jennifer Isacoff McNealey Chief Financial Officer
Daniel G. Gibson Chief Technology Officer
Justin O. Emory Vice President-Information Technology
Franklin R. Witney Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CODEX DNA, INC.0.00%374
DANAHER CORPORATION45.89%232 203
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC20.74%221 479
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.27.80%124 407
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG35.78%75 605
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION32.57%75 435