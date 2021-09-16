Codex DNA : Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officer; Compensatory Arrangement of Certain Officers (Form 8-K)

Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officer; Compensatory Arrangement of Certain Officers.





Departure of Named Executive Officer





Codex DNA, Inc. (the 'Company') and Timothy E. Cloutier have entered into an agreement (the 'Separation Agreement') pursuant to which Mr. Cloutier will depart the Company on September 17, 2021. Under the Separation Agreement, Mr. Cloutier will be entitled to various severance benefits (the 'Severance Benefits') previously approved by the Company's Board of Directors for employees at the Senior Vice President level in the Company. Mr. Cloutier's receipt of the Severance Benefits was subject to his execution of the Separation Agreement, which contains, among other provisions, a general release and waiver of claims. Mr. Cloutier's departure was not the result of any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company's operations, policies or practices.





The foregoing description of the Separation Agreement does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the complete text of the Separation Agreement. A copy of the Separation Agreement will be filed as an exhibit to the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ending September 30, 2021.











