Codexis : Corporate Presentation May 2023

Catalyzing Innovation Through Custom-Engineered Enzymes
Proprietary CodeEvolver® platform solves for real-world healthcare challenges associated with DNA and RNA synthesis, small molecule pharmaceuticals manufacturing and the treatment of challenging diseases
Ticker: CDXS
Founded: 2002
Location: San Francisco Bay Area
Global employees: ~240
CDXS enzymes are used as:
Biocatalysts found in 18 therapeutic drugs*
Applications for genomics and nucleic acid synthesis
Novel therapeutics with potential application in a variety of disease states
Cash & Cash Equivalents as of 3/31/23 = $102.8 Million; Funds Planned Operations Through the End of 2024
Experienced Management Team Poised to Execute
Executive team is well-positioned to lead Codexis through focus pivot to high-value Life Science & Biotherapeutics verticals
Codexis Executive Team
Stephen Dilly, MBBS, PhD
Sri Ryali, MBA
Kevin Norrett, MBA
Meg Fitzgerald, JD
President and Chief Executive Officer
Chief Financial Officer
Chief Operating Officer
Chief Legal and Compliance Officer,
General Counsel and Secretary
Byron Dorgan, MBA, Chairman
Former Senator and Member of the House of Representatives for North Dakota
Jennifer Aaker, PhD
General Atlantic Professor, Stanford Graduate School of Business
Stephen Dilly, MBBS, PhD
President & CEO, Codexis
Board of Directors
Esther Martinborough, PhD
Rahul Singhvi, ScD, MBA
SVP of Research, Escient Pharmaceuticals
CEO, National Resilience
Alison Moore, PhD
David V. Smith, MBA
Former CTO, Allogene Therapeutics
CFO & EVP, Five Prime Therapeutics
John Nicols, MBA
Dennis Wolf, MBA
Former CEO, Current Strategic Advisor, Codexis
Former CFO, DataStax
Stewart Parker, MBA
Patrick Yang, Ph.D.
Principal, Parker BioConsulting
Former EVP and Global Head of Technical
Operations, Hoffman-La Roche
Codexis Snapshot: Core Business Pillars
3 Pillars Grounded in CodeEvolver® - Our Proprietary Platform to Evolve Commercially Relevant Enzymes
Pharma Manufacturing
Life Sciences
Biotherapeutics
Enzymes for Small Molecule
API Production
Foundational business generates positive cash flow
Proven commercial success selling enzymes to drug manufacturers at a markup
Competitive, commoditized
Modestly profitable mild growth trajectory
Established market validating utility of engineered enzymes
$3-$7Mopportunity per enzyme
Enzymes for
Oligonucleotide Synthesis
Demonstrated DNAsynthesis capability through Molecular Assemblies partnership
ECO Synthesis™ Technology with world-beating potential to lower costs and increase efficiencies of RNAi therapeutics production at scale
Continued strong customer interest in Codex® HiCap™ RNA Polymerase to support mRNA production
Enzymes for
Enzymes as Drugs
NGS Applications
• Newly engineered DNA ligase
• Clinical stage partnership with
offering improved ligation
Nestlé Health Science: four
efficiency, increased sensitivity
enzymes in development with
and enhanced signal detection
lead product CDX-7108 in EPI
is in pre-commercial stage and
▪ Encouraging initial CDX-
testing with customers
7108 Phase 1 patient data
• Continue to engineer
support initiation of Phase
customized enzymes through
2 clinical trial
partnerships, including seqWell
2023 Key Priorities
File IND for CDX-7108 and Prepare for Phase 2 Trial Initiation
•
Demonstrate g-scale Synthesis with ECO Synthesis™ Technology