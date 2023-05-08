Advanced search
CODEXIS, INC.

Codexis : Corporate Presentation May 2023

05/08/2023 | 05:17pm EDT
We engineer enzymes

Corporate Presentation

May 2023

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation (including any oral briefing and any question-and-answer in connection with it) is not intended to, and does not constitute, represent or form part of any offer to sell, invitation or solicitation of any offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, exchange, sell or otherwise dispose of, any securities of Codexis, Inc. ("Codexis") from any investor or in any jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation is not authorized or would be unlawful. No shares or other securities of Codexis are being offered to the public by means of this presentation. No offering of securities shall be made in the United States except pursuant to registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom. This presentation is being given (together with any further information which may be provided to the recipient) on the condition that it is for use by the recipient for information purposes and to evaluate Codexis and the proposed offering of securities of Codexis and for no other purpose. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws.

These slides and any accompanying oral presentation contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events or our future financial or operational performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results or levels of activity, performance or achievement to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts, timing of product candidate milestones, potential market opportunity sizes and average market size per product, as well as whether such products will be able to sustain growth in the future, the timing and whether Codexis is able to demonstrate g-scale synthesis as part of its RNAi Synthesis Platform, Codexis' future milestones between two and four years from today, and more than five years from today, future growth in pharma manufacturing and Codexis' projected cash runway. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "predicts," "potential" or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions and comparable terminology intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Other factors that could materially affect actual results or levels of activity, performance or achievement can be found in Codexis' most recently filed periodic report, including under the caption "Risk Factors,"

and Codexis' other current and periodic reports filed with the SEC. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results or levels of activity, performance or achievement may vary significantly from what we projected.

Our logo, "Codexis," "CodeEvolver®," "X", and other trademarks or service marks of Codexis, Inc. appearing in this presentation are the property of Codexis, Inc. This presentation contains additional trade names, trademarks and service marks of other companies. We do not intend our use or display of other companies' trade names, trademarks or service marks to imply relationships with, or endorsement or sponsorship of us by, these other companies.

1

Catalyzing Innovation Through Custom-Engineered Enzymes

Proprietary CodeEvolver® platform solves for real-world healthcare challenges associated with DNA and RNA synthesis, small molecule pharmaceuticals manufacturing and the treatment of challenging diseases

  • Ticker: CDXS
  • Founded: 2002
  • Location: San Francisco Bay Area
  • Global employees: ~240
  • CDXS enzymes are used as:
    • Biocatalysts found in 18 therapeutic drugs*
    • Applications for genomics and nucleic acid synthesis
    • Novel therapeutics with potential application in a variety of disease states

Cash & Cash Equivalents as of 3/31/23 = $102.8 Million; Funds Planned Operations Through the End of 2024

*As of December 31, 2022

2

Experienced Management Team Poised to Execute

Executive team is well-positioned to lead Codexis through focus pivot to high-value Life Science & Biotherapeutics verticals

Codexis Executive Team

Stephen Dilly, MBBS, PhD

Sri Ryali, MBA

Kevin Norrett, MBA

Meg Fitzgerald, JD

President and Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Chief Operating Officer

Chief Legal and Compliance Officer,

General Counsel and Secretary

Byron Dorgan, MBA, Chairman

Former Senator and Member of the House of Representatives for North Dakota

Jennifer Aaker, PhD

General Atlantic Professor, Stanford Graduate School of Business

Stephen Dilly, MBBS, PhD

President & CEO, Codexis

Board of Directors

Esther Martinborough, PhD

Rahul Singhvi, ScD, MBA

SVP of Research, Escient Pharmaceuticals

CEO, National Resilience

Alison Moore, PhD

David V. Smith, MBA

Former CTO, Allogene Therapeutics

CFO & EVP, Five Prime Therapeutics

John Nicols, MBA

Dennis Wolf, MBA

Former CEO, Current Strategic Advisor, Codexis

Former CFO, DataStax

Stewart Parker, MBA

Patrick Yang, Ph.D.

Principal, Parker BioConsulting

Former EVP and Global Head of Technical

Operations, Hoffman-La Roche

3

Codexis Snapshot: Core Business Pillars

3 Pillars Grounded in CodeEvolver® - Our Proprietary Platform to Evolve Commercially Relevant Enzymes

Pharma Manufacturing

Life Sciences

Biotherapeutics

Enzymes for Small Molecule

API Production

  • Foundational business generates positive cash flow
  • Proven commercial success selling enzymes to drug manufacturers at a markup
  • Competitive, commoditized
  • Modestly profitable mild growth trajectory
  • Established market validating utility of engineered enzymes
  • $3-$7Mopportunity per enzyme

Enzymes for

Oligonucleotide Synthesis

  • Demonstrated DNA synthesis capability through Molecular Assemblies partnership
  • ECO Synthesis™ Technology with world-beating potential to lower costs and increase efficiencies of RNAi therapeutics production at scale
  • Continued strong customer interest in Codex® HiCap™ RNA Polymerase to support mRNA production

Enzymes for

Enzymes as Drugs

NGS Applications

Newly engineered DNA ligase

Clinical stage partnership with

offering improved ligation

Nestlé Health Science: four

efficiency, increased sensitivity

enzymes in development with

and enhanced signal detection

lead product CDX-7108 in EPI

is in pre-commercial stage and

Encouraging initial CDX-

testing with customers

7108 Phase 1 patient data

Continue to engineer

support initiation of Phase

customized enzymes through

2 clinical trial

partnerships, including seqWell

2023 Key Priorities

  • File IND for CDX-7108 and Prepare for Phase 2 Trial Initiation

Demonstrate g-scale Synthesis with ECO Synthesis™ Technology

4

Disclaimer

Codexis Inc. published this content on 08 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
