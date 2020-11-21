Codexis : Corporate Presentation Nov 2020
John Nicols, CEO & President November 2020
Codexis: Unique Investment Thesis
CodeEvolver® Platform
Differentiated Products
Codexis Enzymes
Delivering the Promise
High-growth Markets
of Synthetic Biology
Strong Financials
Codexis Enzymes: Differentiated Products Enabling Core Markets
Enzymes
Commercially
from Nature
Relevant Enzymes
Value
Creating
Products
= Performance enhancing modification
20
X00 possible combinations
Unique Big Data Challenge = Core Focus of Codexis
Sustainable
Manufacturing
Precision Life
Sciences Products
Safe & Efficacious
Biotherapeutics
CodeEvolver®: Engineering the 'Needle from the Enzyme Haystack'
'
Enzyme Big Data ': Massive Generation, Mapping, Learning of (structure + performance attributes)
Machine
Learning
More Projects
Better
and Data
Predictions
Hit Targets
Faster
Product Generating Flywheel
Synthesize ~ 1m enzymes/yr: DNA organisms enzymes
Rapid enzyme structure info via our next gen sequencing platform
Multiple, application-relevant performance assays catalogued
"What Codexis has done is crack the massive bioinformatics challenge"
Mark Buswell, Head of Advanced Manufacturing Technologies, GSK
CodeEvolver® Platform Seamlessly Integrated to Generate Products
Transferrable
learnings accelerate new programs
Unmet
Market Needs
Enzyme Design
Blueprint
CodeEvolver
®
Relevant
Enzyme
Develop &
Commercialize
Validated Platform licensed by GSK, Merck and Novartis
Repeatable More than 100 programs across multiple markets
• Scalable
Workflow and process efficiencies as increase capacity
Protected Platform, composition-of-matter, and method-of-use IP 1
• Proven
Innovation and supply chain partner to global majors
Accelerating Compounding tools & knowledge improvements
1 Approx. 1,450 current patents and applications, and growing
A Solid Foundation & Attractive Addressable Markets
Solid growing, capital efficient, base
Sustainable Manufacturing
Pharmaceuticals
Food & Nutrition
Industrial Applications
$10s bn
1
Includes Pharma manufacturing, Food ingredient manufacturing, Industrial enzymes and others
GrandView Research: Molecular Biology Enzymes, Reagents And Kits, Sept 2020; Oligonucleotide Synthesis, Oct 2018; Biosensors, Mar 2020
Global Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market 2020, Global Info Research, October 2020
Gene Therapy 2019 Market, Fortune Business Insights Market Research Report, August 2020
Investing for step-out growth
Life Sciences
Sequencing & Detection
DNA/RNA Synthesis
Health Monitoring
$38bn
2
Biotherapeutics
Non-invasive therapies
Gene therapies
$14bn
3,4
Sustainable Manufacturing
Enzyme products and processes that benefit the triple bottom line - social, environmental & financial
Codexis Sustainable Manufacturing: Differentiation
Total Addressable Market: $10s bn
1
Current State of Market
Existing Limitations
•
19
th/20 th century
• Inefficient & wasteful processes
chemistries dominate
•
Biocatalysis remains
• Poor-performing natural enzymes
unable to deliver economically
underutilized in pharma
•
Many undifferentiated industrial
• Complex, costly multi-step
enzyme products
capital infrastructure required
Codexis Differentiation
Efficient, sustainable processes
Higher yields & purity, less waste
Highly targeted enzymes deliver performance and economics
Enzyme / cascade processes reduce & simplify capital needs
1 Includes pharma manufacturing, food & nutrition, industrial biochemistry market verticals
Codexis Sustainable Manufacturing: Pipeline
Market Segment
Platform Licenses
Commercial APIs
Phase II/III APIs
Research & Early Clinical Natural sweeteners F&B Ingredients
Recycling & Upcycling
Biomaterials
Consumer Care
Animal Feed
#
Research
Development
Commercial
Example Partner(s)
3
11
19
Multiple (>10)
>50
Multiple (>20)
2
2
Undisclosed
2
Undisclosed
1
Undisclosed
2
Undisclosed
1
Undisclosed
Codexis Sustainable Manufacturing: Strategic Focus
Strateg ic Focus
Key Achievements
3 CodeEvolver® Platform License Deals @ GSK, Merck & Novartis
Pinnacle deal in sector: ~ $20m tech access + growing stack of backend annuities
Biocatalysis as the go-to process technology
11 Commercial Installations in API Synthesis*
$10m+ sales to Sitagliptin (Merck), 2 new in 2019/20 (Allergan + Kyorin/Urovant), …
Food & Nutrition
TASTEVA® M Stevia Sweetener: Novel Enzyme Cascade Commercialized
Sustainable, clean label, high purity
From idea to commercial in 2 years
products
Industrial Biochemistry
Early Extensions into New Industrial Verticals
New programs in waste reduction, biomaterial production and other
Innovate and execute in new verticals
industrial applications
*
Commercial installations are projects/products that have been fully commercialized by both Codexis and
11
our customers, which are sources of sustained revenue for Codexis. Numbers includes generic APIs.
Islatravir Cascade: Sustainable Manufacturing Case Study
9 enzyme cascade to antiviral drug candidate, islatravir
Efficient 2 step synthesis of a complex molecule
for the treatment of HIV
Key features & benefits
Original chemical route was long and inefficient
16 steps, low yield, multiple unit operations
Enzyme cascade performed complex chemistry in a series of steps in just 2 reactors.
Deep collaboration with Merck to transform their manufacturing process
Merck now have an efficient synthesis of their late-stage candidate
Codexis installed in late phase/commercial route (7 of the 9 enzymes)
Successful program led to joint publication in Science 1
Cascade biocatalysis with engineered enzymes provides the potential to transform the synthesis of complex chemicals
NH
2
N
N
Traditional chemistry
HO
O
N N F
(16 steps & low yield)
HO
MK-8591
9-enzyme,2-step cascade (Much higher yield and capital efficiency)
Life Sciences
High performance enzymes for the next generation of life science tools
Codexis Life Sciences: Differentiation
Total Addressable Market: $38bn
1,2,3
Current State of Market
Natural or incrementally improved enzymes
Instrumentation & software to work around enzyme limitations
Limited differentiation
Consolidation to big players
Existing Limitations
Codexis Differentiation
•
Sensitivity/specificity
•
Disruptive products with
targeted characteristics
•
Reaction speed
•
Faster workflows
•
Enzyme stability
•
Novel applications
•
Stability/impurity tolerance
•
Impurity intolerance
enable "real world" use
Sequencing & Detection - $14.9B GrandView Research, Molecular Biology Enzymes, Reagents And Kits, Sept 2020
DNA/RNA Synthesis - $2.27B GrandView Research, Oligonucleotide Synthesis, Oct 2018
3 Health Monitoring - $21.18B GrandView Research, Biosensors, March 2020
Codexis Life Sciences: Pipeline
Product
Research
Development
Commercial
Example Partner(s)
Sequencing & Detection
DNA/RNA
Synthesis
Health
Monitoring
T4 DNA Ligase
High Fidelity DNA Polymerase
Reverse Transcriptase
New products
T7 RNA Polymerase
Enzymatic DNA Synthesis
New Products
Blood alcohol sensing enzyme
Enzymes for New Biosensors
Multiple
Multiple
Self-investments
Multiple
Self-investments
Undisclosed
Undisclosed
Codexis Life Sciences: Strategic Focus
Strategic Focus
Key Achievements
A
G
Sequencing and Detection
DNA Ligase for NGS
C
T
Improve accuracy, speed, and robustness
Improved ligation of trace DNA fragments from ~40% to ~95%
of NGS and diagnostic workflows
Licensed to Roche Sequencing Solutions
DNA & RNA Synthesis
RNA Polymerase for mRNA Synthesis
Improve yield, speed and cost of oligonucleotide synthesis
25x capping efficiency over native enzyme, improving yield and reducing 'cap' usage
Health Monitoring
Alcohol Sensing Enzyme
Enable novel biosensors for human
Increased operational life of blood alcohol sensing enzyme from 2 to 85 days
and environmental health
Engineered Ligase for NGS: Life Sciences Case Study
Improved Double-stranded DNA Ligase for Next Gen Sequencing:
A differentiated enzyme with optimized ligation efficiency
to improve NGS workflows
Key features & benefits
Higher ligation efficiency means more DNA is potentially sequenceable from a sample, improving chances of disease detection
Codexis' enzyme outperforms native T4 ligases with and without crowding agent (PEG), providing differentiation and versatility
Licensed by Roche Sequencing Solutions in late 2019
1
Upfront, milestones and royalties on Roche product sales
The first of several NGS enzyme products in Codexis' pipeline
Sequencing workflows contain several enzymatic steps and many of the current enzymes have significant CodeEvolver®-addressable deficiencies
Codexis DNA Ligase - Increased Ligation Efficiency
100
(%)
90
80
Conversion
70
60
50
Ligated
40
30
Double-
20
10
0
T4 DNA Ligase Codexis DNA
T4 DNA Ligase Codexis DNA
Ligase
Ligase
0% PEG
6% PEG
Key reaction parameters
Mixture of 4 PCR products, terminating with A,C,G,T
Enzymatically end-repaired and A-tailed
30-min ligation reaction with 30 ng input and a 20-fold molar excess of NGS adapter relative to input DNA.
Biotherapeutics
Improve patients' lives with differentiated protein and gene therapy candidates
Codexis Biotherapeutics: Differentiation
Total Addressable Market: $14bn
1,2
Current State of Biologics Industry
Existing Limitations:
•
Recombinant technologies
• Sub-optimal proteins
•
Monoclonal antibodies
• Limited by affinity assays
•
Protein instability
•
Systemic administration
•
Immunogenicity
Global Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market 2020, Global Info Research, October 2020
Gene Therapy 2019 Market, Fortune Business Insights Market Research Report, August 2020
Codexis Differentiation
Engineer candidates with comprehensively improved attributes
Stabilize protein therapeutics to enable non-invasive administration
Differentiate transgenes to enhance gene therapy safety & efficacy
Codexis Biotherapeutics: Pipeline
Gene Therapy Non-Invasive Protein Therapeutics
Program
Discovery
Preclinical
Phase 1
Partner
CDX-6114
(Phenylketonuria )
1
CDX-7108
(GI-disorder)
2
CDX-6512
(IEAAM)
Gluten Management
NIT Program 1
2
Program 2
2
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
CDX-6311
(Fabry Disease)
3
Pompe Disease
3
Blood Factor Disorder
3
Novel Transgene Program
Gene Therapy Technology
1 Nestlé Health Science licensed CDX-6114 for world-wide development; 2 Co-development by Nestlé Health Science and Codexis; 3 World-wide rights licensed to Takeda
20
Codexis Biotherapeutics: Focused on Differentiating Attributes
Non-Invasive Therapies (NIT)
Addressable Market Size = $10bn
1
Novel Protein Therapies
Optimized proteins as locally active, non-invasive therapeutics
Non-Invasive Therapeutic Proteins
Topical, non-systemically deliverable proteins for genetic metabolic, gastrointestinal, dermatological, and pulmonary disorders
Gene Therapies (GT)
Addressable Market Size = $4bn
2
Novel Gene Therapies
Enhanced transgenes, delivery vectors, and vector manufacturing
Liver-Depot or Tissue-Expressed Therapies
Engineered transgenes for lysosomal storage diseases, hematologic disorders, and other genetic diseases
Optimized viral vectors for enhanced delivery and/or manufacturability
1 Global Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market 2020, Global Info Research, October 2020
2 Gene Therapy 2019 Market, Fortune Business Insights Market Research Report, August 2020
CDX-6114 for PKU: Non-invasive Therapies Case Study
CDX-6114 for Phenylketonuria:
An orally administered, GI-active enzyme for Phe degradation
Successful phase 1a - single ascending dose trial
1
32 healthy volunteers in four cohorts
Safety & tolerability demonstrated across entire dose range
No serious adverse events or GI-related symptoms
Dose-dependentpharmacodynamics with no systemic exposure
Licensed by Nestlé Health Science (NHSc)
2
License option exercised 2019
Development and commercial milestones up to $335m 3
Tiered royalties of mid-single to low-double-digit percentages
Strategic collaboration agreement to discover and co-develop new lead assets
3,4
CDX-7108:clinical trial initiation expected in mid-2021
Agreement extended to YE2021; 2 additional GI disorder programs underway
CDX-6114: Preclinical PoC Demonstrates GI Efficacy
1 5 0 0
(n g /m L )
1 0 0 0
CDX-6114
A
sm a C
5 0 0
P la
vehicle
0
0
2
4
6
2 3
2 4
2 5
T im e (h rs )
In non-human primates, a single dose of CDX-6114 leads to removal of ~12 mg/kg Phe over a 6-hr period
CA = cinnamic acid, metaboilite of phenylalanine
CDX-6311 for Fabry Disease: Gene Therapy Case Study
CDX-6311 for Fabry Disease:
A next-generation GLA variant optimized for intracellular Gb3
degradation after systemic delivery, licensed by Takeda
Preclinical proof of concept
≥5x lysosomal half-life ex vivo
Enhanced pH, temperature, serum, and lysosomal stability
Reduced predicted immunogenicity by removing predicted epitopes
Increased Gb3 reduction in Fabry mouse model
Lead asset in multi-program gene therapy collaboration with Takeda
1
Strategic collaboration and license agreement signed in 2020
Upfront, R&D funding, and near-term milestones $30.8M
Additional milestone opportunities of $100M per indication, plus tiered royalties up to mid-single digit %
3 programs licensed: Fabry, Pompe, and undisclosed blood factor disorder
1
Takeda has retained an option to license a 4 th program
Human GLA was improved for serum and lysosomal half-lives, activity in GLA podocytes, and predicted immunogenicity.
Pre-clinical PoC in the Fabry mouse model
Studies have shown an increased activity of CDX-6311 and a reduction in Gb3 levels in Fabry mouse heart compared to recombinant human GLA.
Enzyme sequence converted to gene sequence for delivery
The CDX-6311 gene sequence is a candidate for delivery as the transgene component of a gene therapy for Fabry Disease.
Codexis Performance Enzymes: Direction & Goals
Sustainable Manufacturing
2020 Highlights / Expectations
2021 Targeted Milestones
2025 Strategic Direction
• Solid R&D revenues despite COVID-19
•
Continued platform licensing success
• Back ends from multiple platform deals
•
Product revenues
- 2019
•
Product revenue growth
•
Product revenue dominating over R&D
~
•
First supply on islatravir (Merck)
• New deals in Industrial Biochemistry
•
Multiple new industrial market entries
Life Sciences
2020 Highlights / Expectations
2021 Targeted Milestones
• Launch of multiple NGS enzymes
• $Ms product sales from NGS enzymes
•
New deal structures in DNA, NGS
• Completion of MAI research program
•
Growing collaboration revenues
•
Exciting programs in new areas
•
Strategic investments, as appropriate
2025 Strategic Direction
Double-digitCAGR in product sales
DNA/RNA synthesis enzymes as a core
Selective moves downstream to capture value in growth areas
Codexis Biotherapeutics: Direction & Goals
Non-invasive Therapies
2020 Highlights / Expectations
CDX-6114safety and MoA in clinic
CDX-7108preclinical PoC
Extended Nestlé Health Science collaboration
2021 Targeted Milestones
2025 Strategic Direction
•
CDX-7108 to start Phase 1 studies
•
Advancing pipeline comprising:
•
CDX-6512 into preclinical development
- Wholly-owned clinical assets
•
Advance/expand co-NHSc programs
- CDXS/NHSc co-owned clinical assets
•
Initiate a non-enzyme NIT program
•
CDX-6114 advances / milestones
Gene Therapies
2020 Highlights / Expectations
2021 Targeted Milestones
2025 Strategic Direction
CDX-6311(Fabry) preclinical PoC
Entered partnership with Takeda
Initiated internal GT program ideation
Conclude optimization for Pompe and Blood Factor programs with Takeda
Expand discovery work for GT transgenes
Initiate proprietary GT platform
Wholly- or co-owned clinical GT assets based on our differentiated transgenes
Takeda programs advance / milestones
PoC for an improved CDXS GT platform
Growth Accelerators in Motion, in Parallel
More times at bat
100% Discovery capacity (# of R&D teams)
More players on base
200% Assets in Pre-commercial pipeline 1
More runs per inning
200+% Programs commercializable in <3yrs 2
More 2B, 3B, …., HR
500
% Programs w/ $10m+ peak rev. potential 2
2020
2016
2020
2016
2020
2016
2020
2016
1
Plus…. accelerating CodeEvolver backends, BioTx higher value clinical inflection achievements, strategic M&A investment returns
Corporate pipeline snapshots published August every year
Performance enzyme, non-pharma projects in annual pipeline snapshots
Excellent revenue growth trends
Strong balance sheet: $71.5MM in cash; no debt (at 9/30/20)
Covid-19had temporary impact on R&D rev. - primarily in Q2
2020 outlook: Both total revenues and product revenues broadly in line with 2019
Performance Enzyme segment has positive income & cashflow
Therapeutics P&L reflects investment to advance pipeline
Codexis Revenue ($ MM), 2015 - 2019
$80.0
$70.0
CAGRs 2015-19
Overall
13%
$60.0
R&D
6%
$50.0
R&D
Product
27%
$39.0
Revenues
$40.0
$30.0
$30.4
Product
$20.0
Revenues
$29.5
$10.0
$11.4
$0.0
2015
2019
Note: Segment P&L's exclude
corporate overhead and
depreciation expense
$80
$60
$40
$20
$0
Performance Enzymes Segment P&L
$58.2
$42.3
$14.7
$3.8
2017
2019
Revenues
Oper. inc.
Therapeutics Segment P&L
$15
$10.3
$10
$7.7
$5
$0
($5)
($4.4)
($5.2)
($10)
2017
2019
Revenues
Oper. inc.
Codexis: Unique Investment Thesis
CodeEvolver® Platform
Differentiated Products
Codexis Enzymes
Delivering the Promise
High-growth Markets
of Synthetic Biology
Strong Financials
John Nicols
President & Chief Executive Officer
john.nicols@codexis.com
(650) 421-2388
Ross Taylor
Sr. Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
ross.taylor@codexis.com
(650) 421-8112
Stephanie Marks / Natallia Clancy
Argot Partners
Codexis@argotpartners.com (212) 600-1902
200 Penobscot Drive
Redwood City, CA 94063
USA
Nasdaq:
CDXS
www.codexis.com
