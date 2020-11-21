Codexis : Corporate Presentation Nov 2020

Log in
Corporate Presentation

John Nicols, CEO & President November 2020

Forward Looking Statements

  • These slides and any accompanying oral presentation contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events or our future financial or operational performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results or levels of activity, performance or achievement to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "predicts," "potential" or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions and comparable terminology intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
  • Other factors that could materially affect actual results or levels of activity, performance or achievement can be found in Codexis' Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC on February 28, 2020 and the Form 10-Q filed on November 6, 2020, including under the caption "Risk Factors," and Codexis' other current and periodic reports filed with the SEC. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results or levels of activity, performance or achievement may vary significantly from what we projected.
  • Our logo, "Codexis," "CodeEvolver®," "X", and other trademarks or service marks of Codexis, Inc. appearing in this presentation are the property of Codexis, Inc. This presentation contains additional trade names, trademarks and service marks of other companies. We do not intend our use or display of other companies' trade names, trademarks or service marks to imply relationships with, or endorsement or sponsorship of us by, these other companies.

2

Codexis: Unique Investment Thesis

01010

100100

011001

CodeEvolver® Platform

Differentiated Products

Codexis Enzymes

Delivering the Promise

High-growth Markets

of Synthetic Biology

Strong Financials

3

Codexis Enzymes: Differentiated Products Enabling Core Markets

Enzymes

Commercially

from Nature

Relevant Enzymes

Value

Creating

Products

= Performance enhancing modification

20X00 possible combinations

Unique Big Data Challenge = Core Focus of Codexis

Sustainable

Manufacturing

Precision Life

Sciences Products

Safe & Efficacious

Biotherapeutics

4

CodeEvolver®: Engineering the 'Needle from the Enzyme Haystack'

'Enzyme Big Data': Massive Generation, Mapping, Learning of (structure + performance attributes)

Machine

Learning

More Projects

Better

and Data

Predictions

Hit Targets

Faster

Product Generating Flywheel

  • Synthesize ~ 1m enzymes/yr: DNA organisms enzymes
  • Rapid enzyme structure info via our next gen sequencing platform
  • Multiple, application-relevant performance assays catalogued

"What Codexis has done is crack the massive bioinformatics challenge"

  • Mark Buswell, Head of Advanced Manufacturing Technologies, GSK

5

CodeEvolver® Platform Seamlessly Integrated to Generate Products

Transferrable

learnings accelerate new programs

Unmet

Market Needs

Enzyme Design

Blueprint

CodeEvolver®

Relevant

Enzyme

Develop &

Commercialize

  • Validated Platform licensed by GSK, Merck and Novartis
  • Repeatable More than 100 programs across multiple markets

Scalable

Workflow and process efficiencies as increase capacity

  • Protected Platform, composition-of-matter, and method-of-use IP1

Proven

Innovation and supply chain partner to global majors

  • Accelerating Compounding tools & knowledge improvements

1 Approx. 1,450 current patents and applications, and growing

6

A Solid Foundation & Attractive Addressable Markets

Solid growing, capital efficient, base

Sustainable Manufacturing

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Nutrition

Industrial Applications

$10s bn1

  1. Includes Pharma manufacturing, Food ingredient manufacturing, Industrial enzymes and others
  2. GrandView Research: Molecular Biology Enzymes, Reagents And Kits, Sept 2020; Oligonucleotide Synthesis, Oct 2018; Biosensors, Mar 2020
  3. Global Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market 2020, Global Info Research, October 2020
  4. Gene Therapy 2019 Market, Fortune Business Insights Market Research Report, August 2020

Investing for step-out growth

Life Sciences

Sequencing & Detection

DNA/RNA Synthesis

Health Monitoring

$38bn

2

Biotherapeutics

Non-invasive therapies

Gene therapies

$14bn3,4

7

Sustainable Manufacturing

Enzyme products and processes that benefit the triple bottom line - social, environmental & financial

Codexis Sustainable Manufacturing: Differentiation

Total Addressable Market: $10s bn1

Current State of Market

Existing Limitations

19th/20th century

Inefficient & wasteful processes

chemistries dominate

Biocatalysis remains

Poor-performing natural enzymes

unable to deliver economically

underutilized in pharma

Many undifferentiated industrial

Complex, costly multi-step

enzyme products

capital infrastructure required

Codexis Differentiation

  • Efficient, sustainable processes
  • Higher yields & purity, less waste
  • Highly targeted enzymes deliver performance and economics
  • Enzyme / cascade processes reduce & simplify capital needs

1 Includes pharma manufacturing, food & nutrition, industrial biochemistry market verticals

9

Codexis Sustainable Manufacturing: Pipeline

Pharma

Manufacturing

Nutrition

Food &

Industrial

Biochemistry

Market Segment

Platform Licenses

Commercial APIs

Phase II/III APIs

Research & Early Clinical Natural sweeteners F&B Ingredients

Recycling & Upcycling

Biomaterials

Consumer Care

Animal Feed

#

Research

Development

Commercial

Example Partner(s)

3

11

19

Multiple (>10)

>50

Multiple (>20)

2

2

Undisclosed

2

Undisclosed

1

Undisclosed

2

Undisclosed

1

Undisclosed

10

Codexis Sustainable Manufacturing: Strategic Focus

Strategic Focus

Key Achievements

Pharma Manufacturing

3 CodeEvolver® Platform License Deals @ GSK, Merck & Novartis

Pinnacle deal in sector: ~ $20m tech access + growing stack of backend annuities

Biocatalysis as the go-to process technology 11 Commercial Installations in API Synthesis*

$10m+ sales to Sitagliptin (Merck), 2 new in 2019/20 (Allergan + Kyorin/Urovant), …

Food & Nutrition

TASTEVA® M Stevia Sweetener: Novel Enzyme Cascade Commercialized

Sustainable, clean label, high purity

From idea to commercial in 2 years

products

Industrial Biochemistry

Early Extensions into New Industrial Verticals

New programs in waste reduction, biomaterial production and other

Innovate and execute in new verticals

industrial applications

*Commercial installations are projects/products that have been fully commercialized by both Codexis and

11

our customers, which are sources of sustained revenue for Codexis. Numbers includes generic APIs.

Islatravir Cascade: Sustainable Manufacturing Case Study

9 enzyme cascade to antiviral drug candidate, islatravir

Efficient 2 step synthesis of a complex molecule

for the treatment of HIV

Key features & benefits

  • Original chemical route was long and inefficient
    • 16 steps, low yield, multiple unit operations
  • Enzyme cascade performed complex chemistry in a series of steps in just 2 reactors.

Deep collaboration with Merck to transform their manufacturing process

  • Merck now have an efficient synthesis of their late-stage candidate
  • Codexis installed in late phase/commercial route (7 of the 9 enzymes)
  • Successful program led to joint publication in Science1

Cascade biocatalysis with engineered enzymes provides the potential to transform the synthesis of complex chemicals

NH2

N

N

Traditional chemistry

HO

O

N N F

(16 steps & low yield)

HO

MK-8591

9-enzyme,2-step cascade (Much higher yield and capital efficiency)

Life Sciences

High performance enzymes for the next generation of life science tools

Codexis Life Sciences: Differentiation

Total Addressable Market: $38bn1,2,3

Current State of Market

  • Natural or incrementally improved enzymes
  • Instrumentation & software to work around enzyme limitations
  • Limited differentiation
  • Consolidation to big players

Existing Limitations

Codexis Differentiation

Sensitivity/specificity

Disruptive products with

targeted characteristics

Reaction speed

Faster workflows

Enzyme stability

Novel applications

Stability/impurity tolerance

Impurity intolerance

enable "real world" use

  1. Sequencing & Detection - $14.9B GrandView Research, Molecular Biology Enzymes, Reagents And Kits, Sept 2020
  2. DNA/RNA Synthesis - $2.27B GrandView Research, Oligonucleotide Synthesis, Oct 2018

3 Health Monitoring - $21.18B GrandView Research, Biosensors, March 2020

14

Codexis Life Sciences: Pipeline

Product

Research

Development

Commercial

Example Partner(s)

Sequencing & Detection

DNA/RNA

Synthesis

Health

Monitoring

T4 DNA Ligase

High Fidelity DNA Polymerase

Reverse Transcriptase

New products

T7 RNA Polymerase

Enzymatic DNA Synthesis

New Products

Blood alcohol sensing enzyme

Enzymes for New Biosensors

Multiple

Multiple

Self-investments

Multiple

Self-investments

Undisclosed

Undisclosed

15

Codexis Life Sciences: Strategic Focus

Strategic Focus

Key Achievements

A G

Sequencing and Detection

DNA Ligase for NGS

C T

Improve accuracy, speed, and robustness

Improved ligation of trace DNA fragments from ~40% to ~95%

of NGS and diagnostic workflows

Licensed to Roche Sequencing Solutions

DNA & RNA Synthesis

RNA Polymerase for mRNA Synthesis

Improve yield, speed and cost of oligonucleotide synthesis

25x capping efficiency over native enzyme, improving yield and reducing 'cap' usage

Health Monitoring

Alcohol Sensing Enzyme

Enable novel biosensors for human

Increased operational life of blood alcohol sensing enzyme from 2 to 85 days

and environmental health

16

Engineered Ligase for NGS: Life Sciences Case Study

Improved Double-stranded DNA Ligase for Next Gen Sequencing:

A differentiated enzyme with optimized ligation efficiency

to improve NGS workflows

Key features & benefits

  • Higher ligation efficiency means more DNA is potentially sequenceable from a sample, improving chances of disease detection
  • Codexis' enzyme outperforms native T4 ligases with and without crowding agent (PEG), providing differentiation and versatility

Licensed by Roche Sequencing Solutions in late 20191

  • Upfront, milestones and royalties on Roche product sales

The first of several NGS enzyme products in Codexis' pipeline

  • Sequencing workflows contain several enzymatic steps and many of the current enzymes have significant CodeEvolver®-addressable deficiencies

Codexis DNA Ligase - Increased Ligation Efficiency

100

(%)

90

80

Conversion

70

60

50

Ligated

40

30

Double-

20

10

0

T4 DNA Ligase Codexis DNA

T4 DNA Ligase Codexis DNA

Ligase

Ligase

0% PEG

6% PEG

Key reaction parameters

Mixture of 4 PCR products, terminating with A,C,G,T

Enzymatically end-repaired and A-tailed

30-min ligation reaction with 30 ng input and a 20-fold molar excess of NGS adapter relative to input DNA.

17

Biotherapeutics

Improve patients' lives with differentiated protein and gene therapy candidates

Codexis Biotherapeutics: Differentiation

Total Addressable Market: $14bn1,2

Current State of Biologics Industry

Existing Limitations:

Recombinant technologies

Sub-optimal proteins

Monoclonal antibodies

Limited by affinity assays

Protein instability

Systemic administration

Immunogenicity

  1. Global Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market 2020, Global Info Research, October 2020
  2. Gene Therapy 2019 Market, Fortune Business Insights Market Research Report, August 2020

Codexis Differentiation

  • Engineer candidates with comprehensively improved attributes
  • Stabilize protein therapeutics to enable non-invasive administration
  • Differentiate transgenes to enhance gene therapy safety & efficacy

19

Codexis Biotherapeutics: Pipeline

Gene Therapy Non-Invasive Protein Therapeutics

Program

Discovery

Preclinical

Phase 1

Partner

CDX-6114

(Phenylketonuria)

1

CDX-7108

(GI-disorder)

2

CDX-6512

(IEAAM)

Gluten Management

NIT Program 1

2

Program 2

2

Inflammatory Bowel Disease

CDX-6311

(Fabry Disease)

3

Pompe Disease

3

Blood Factor Disorder

3

Novel Transgene Program

Gene Therapy Technology

1 Nestlé Health Science licensed CDX-6114 for world-wide development; 2 Co-development by Nestlé Health Science and Codexis; 3 World-wide rights licensed to Takeda

20

Codexis Biotherapeutics: Focused on Differentiating Attributes

Non-Invasive Therapies (NIT)

Addressable Market Size = $10bn1

Novel Protein Therapies

Optimized proteins as locally active, non-invasive therapeutics

Non-Invasive Therapeutic Proteins

  1. Topical, non-systemically deliverable proteins for genetic metabolic, gastrointestinal, dermatological, and pulmonary disorders

Gene Therapies (GT)

Addressable Market Size = $4bn2

Novel Gene Therapies

Enhanced transgenes, delivery vectors, and vector manufacturing

Liver-Depot or Tissue-Expressed Therapies

  1. Engineered transgenes for lysosomal storage diseases, hematologic disorders, and other genetic diseases
  1. Optimized viral vectors for enhanced delivery and/or manufacturability

1 Global Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market 2020, Global Info Research, October 2020

2 Gene Therapy 2019 Market, Fortune Business Insights Market Research Report, August 2020

21

CDX-6114 for PKU: Non-invasive Therapies Case Study

CDX-6114 for Phenylketonuria:

An orally administered, GI-active enzyme for Phe degradation

Successful phase 1a - single ascending dose trial1

  • 32 healthy volunteers in four cohorts
  • Safety & tolerability demonstrated across entire dose range
  • No serious adverse events or GI-related symptoms
  • Dose-dependentpharmacodynamics with no systemic exposure

Licensed by Nestlé Health Science (NHSc)2

  • License option exercised 2019
  • Development and commercial milestones up to $335m3
  • Tiered royalties of mid-single to low-double-digit percentages

Strategic collaboration agreement to discover and co-develop new lead assets3,4

  • CDX-7108:clinical trial initiation expected in mid-2021
  • Agreement extended to YE2021; 2 additional GI disorder programs underway

CDX-6114: Preclinical PoC Demonstrates GI Efficacy

1 5 0 0

(n g /m L )

1 0 0 0

CDX-6114

A

sm a C

5 0 0

P la

vehicle

0

0

2

4

6

2 3

2 4

2 5

T im e (h rs )

In non-human primates, a single dose of CDX-6114 leads to removal of ~12 mg/kg Phe over a 6-hr period

CA = cinnamic acid, metaboilite of phenylalanine

CDX-6311 for Fabry Disease: Gene Therapy Case Study

CDX-6311 for Fabry Disease:

A next-generation GLA variant optimized for intracellular Gb3

degradation after systemic delivery, licensed by Takeda

Preclinical proof of concept

  • ≥5x lysosomal half-lifeex vivo
  • Enhanced pH, temperature, serum, and lysosomal stability
  • Reduced predicted immunogenicity by removing predicted epitopes
  • Increased Gb3 reduction in Fabry mouse model

Lead asset in multi-program gene therapy collaboration with Takeda1

  • Strategic collaboration and license agreement signed in 2020
  • Upfront, R&D funding, and near-term milestones $30.8M
  • Additional milestone opportunities of $100M per indication, plus tiered royalties up to mid-single digit %

3 programs licensed: Fabry, Pompe, and undisclosed blood factor disorder1

  • Takeda has retained an option to license a 4th program

Human GLA was improved for serum and lysosomal half-lives, activity in GLA podocytes, and predicted immunogenicity.

Pre-clinical PoC in the Fabry mouse model

Studies have shown an increased activity of CDX-6311 and a reduction in Gb3 levels in Fabry mouse heart compared to recombinant human GLA.

Enzyme sequence converted to gene sequence for delivery

The CDX-6311 gene sequence is a candidate for delivery as the transgene component of a gene therapy for Fabry Disease.

Corporate & Financial Highlights

Codexis Performance Enzymes: Direction & Goals

Sustainable Manufacturing

2020 Highlights / Expectations

2021 Targeted Milestones

2025 Strategic Direction

Solid R&D revenues despite COVID-19

Continued platform licensing success

Back ends from multiple platform deals

Product revenues - 2019

Product revenue growth

Product revenue dominating over R&D

~

First supply on islatravir (Merck)

New deals in Industrial Biochemistry

Multiple new industrial market entries

Life Sciences

2020 Highlights / Expectations

2021 Targeted Milestones

Launch of multiple NGS enzymes

$Ms product sales from NGS enzymes

New deal structures in DNA, NGS

Completion of MAI research program

Growing collaboration revenues

Exciting programs in new areas

Strategic investments, as appropriate

2025 Strategic Direction

  • Double-digitCAGR in product sales
  • DNA/RNA synthesis enzymes as a core
  • Selective moves downstream to capture value in growth areas

25

Codexis Biotherapeutics: Direction & Goals

Non-invasive Therapies

2020 Highlights / Expectations

  • CDX-6114safety and MoA in clinic
  • CDX-7108preclinical PoC
  • Extended Nestlé Health Science collaboration

2021 Targeted Milestones

2025 Strategic Direction

CDX-7108 to start Phase 1 studies

Advancing pipeline comprising:

CDX-6512 into preclinical development

- Wholly-owned clinical assets

Advance/expand co-NHSc programs

- CDXS/NHSc co-owned clinical assets

Initiate a non-enzyme NIT program

CDX-6114 advances / milestones

Gene Therapies

2020 Highlights / Expectations

2021 Targeted Milestones

2025 Strategic Direction

  • CDX-6311(Fabry) preclinical PoC
  • Entered partnership with Takeda
  • Initiated internal GT program ideation
  • Conclude optimization for Pompe and Blood Factor programs with Takeda
  • Expand discovery work for GT transgenes
  • Initiate proprietary GT platform
  • Wholly- or co-owned clinical GT assets based on our differentiated transgenes
  • Takeda programs advance / milestones
  • PoC for an improved CDXS GT platform

26

Growth Accelerators in Motion, in Parallel

More times at bat

100% Discovery capacity (# of R&D teams)

More players on base

200% Assets in Pre-commercial pipeline1

More runs per inning

200+% Programs commercializable in <3yrs2

More 2B, 3B, …., HR

500

% Programs w/ $10m+ peak rev. potential2

2020

2016

2020

2016

2020

2016

2020

2016 1

16

8

51

17

16

5

6

Plus…. accelerating CodeEvolver backends, BioTx higher value clinical inflection achievements, strategic M&A investment returns

  1. Corporate pipeline snapshots published August every year
  2. Performance enzyme, non-pharma projects in annual pipeline snapshots

27

Strong Financials

  • Excellent revenue growth trends
  • Strong balance sheet: $71.5MM in cash; no debt (at 9/30/20)
  • Covid-19had temporary impact on R&D rev. - primarily in Q2
  • 2020 outlook: Both total revenues and product revenues broadly in line with 2019
  • Performance Enzyme segment has positive income & cashflow
  • Therapeutics P&L reflects investment to advance pipeline

Codexis Revenue ($ MM), 2015 - 2019

$80.0

$70.0

CAGRs 2015-19

Overall

13%

$60.0

R&D

6%

$50.0

R&D

Product

27%

$39.0

Revenues

$40.0

$30.0

$30.4

Product

$20.0

Revenues

$29.5

$10.0

$11.4

$0.0

2015

2019

Note: Segment P&L's exclude

corporate overhead and

depreciation expense

$80

$60

$40

$20

$0

Performance Enzymes Segment P&L

$58.2

$42.3

$14.7

$3.8

2017

2019

Revenues

Oper. inc.

Therapeutics Segment P&L

$15

$10.3

$10

$7.7

$5

$0

($5)

($4.4)

($5.2)

($10)

2017

2019

Revenues

Oper. inc.

28

Codexis: Unique Investment Thesis

01010

100100

011001

CodeEvolver® Platform

Differentiated Products

Codexis Enzymes

Delivering the Promise

High-growth Markets

of Synthetic Biology

Strong Financials

29

Contact Us

John Nicols

President & Chief Executive Officer john.nicols@codexis.com

(650) 421-2388

Ross Taylor

Sr. Vice President & Chief Financial Officer ross.taylor@codexis.com

(650) 421-8112

Stephanie Marks / Natallia Clancy

Argot Partners Codexis@argotpartners.com (212) 600-1902

200 Penobscot Drive

Redwood City, CA 94063

USA

Nasdaq: CDXS

www.codexis.com

