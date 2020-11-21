Codexis : Corporate Presentation Nov 2020 11/21/2020 | 01:45pm EST 0 Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Corporate Presentation John Nicols, CEO & President November 2020 Forward Looking Statements These slides and any accompanying oral presentation contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events or our future financial or operational performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results or levels of activity, performance or achievement to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "predicts," "potential" or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions and comparable terminology intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

10-K for the period ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC on February 28, 2020 and the Form 10-Q filed on November 6, 2020, including under the caption "Risk Factors," and Codexis' other current and periodic reports filed with the SEC. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results or levels of activity, performance or achievement may vary significantly from what we projected. Our logo, "Codexis," "CodeEvolver ® ," "X", and other trademarks or service marks of Codexis, Inc. appearing in this presentation are the property of Codexis, Inc. This presentation contains additional trade names, trademarks and service marks of other companies. We do not intend our use or display of other companies' trade names, trademarks or service marks to imply relationships with, or endorsement or sponsorship of us by, these other companies. 2 Codexis: Unique Investment Thesis 01010 100100 011001 CodeEvolver® Platform Differentiated Products Codexis Enzymes Delivering the Promise High-growth Markets of Synthetic Biology Strong Financials 3 Codexis Enzymes: Differentiated Products Enabling Core Markets Enzymes Commercially from Nature Relevant Enzymes Value Creating Products = Performance enhancing modification 20X00 possible combinations Unique Big Data Challenge = Core Focus of Codexis Sustainable Manufacturing Precision Life Sciences Products Safe & Efficacious Biotherapeutics 4 CodeEvolver®: Engineering the 'Needle from the Enzyme Haystack' 'Enzyme Big Data': Massive Generation, Mapping, Learning of (structure + performance attributes) Machine Learning More Projects Better and Data Predictions Hit Targets Faster Product Generating Flywheel Synthesize ~ 1m enzymes/yr: DNA  organisms  enzymes

organisms enzymes Rapid enzyme structure info via our next gen sequencing platform

Multiple, application-relevant performance assays catalogued "What Codexis has done is crack the massive bioinformatics challenge" Mark Buswell, Head of Advanced Manufacturing Technologies, GSK 5 CodeEvolver® Platform Seamlessly Integrated to Generate Products Transferrable learnings accelerate new programs Unmet Market Needs Enzyme Design Blueprint CodeEvolver® Relevant Enzyme Develop & Commercialize Validated Platform licensed by GSK, Merck and Novartis

Platform licensed by GSK, Merck and Novartis Repeatable More than 100 programs across multiple markets • Scalable Workflow and process efficiencies as increase capacity Protected Platform, composition-of-matter, and method-of-use IP 1 • Proven Innovation and supply chain partner to global majors Accelerating Compounding tools & knowledge improvements 1 Approx. 1,450 current patents and applications, and growing 6 A Solid Foundation & Attractive Addressable Markets Solid growing, capital efficient, base Sustainable Manufacturing Pharmaceuticals Food & Nutrition Industrial Applications $10s bn1 Includes Pharma manufacturing, Food ingredient manufacturing, Industrial enzymes and others GrandView Research: Molecular Biology Enzymes, Reagents And Kits, Sept 2020; Oligonucleotide Synthesis, Oct 2018; Biosensors, Mar 2020 Global Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market 2020, Global Info Research, October 2020 Gene Therapy 2019 Market, Fortune Business Insights Market Research Report, August 2020 Investing for step-out growth Life Sciences Sequencing & Detection DNA/RNA Synthesis Health Monitoring $38bn 2 Biotherapeutics Non-invasive therapies Gene therapies $14bn3,4 7 Sustainable Manufacturing Enzyme products and processes that benefit the triple bottom line - social, environmental & financial Codexis Sustainable Manufacturing: Differentiation Total Addressable Market: $10s bn1 Current State of Market Existing Limitations • 19th/20th century • Inefficient & wasteful processes chemistries dominate • Biocatalysis remains • Poor-performing natural enzymes unable to deliver economically underutilized in pharma • Many undifferentiated industrial • Complex, costly multi-step enzyme products capital infrastructure required Codexis Differentiation Efficient, sustainable processes

Higher yields & purity, less waste

Highly targeted enzymes deliver performance and economics

Enzyme / cascade processes reduce & simplify capital needs 1 Includes pharma manufacturing, food & nutrition, industrial biochemistry market verticals 9 Codexis Sustainable Manufacturing: Pipeline Pharma Manufacturing Nutrition Food & Industrial Biochemistry Market Segment Platform Licenses Commercial APIs Phase II/III APIs Research & Early Clinical Natural sweeteners F&B Ingredients Recycling & Upcycling Biomaterials Consumer Care Animal Feed # Research Development Commercial Example Partner(s) 3 11 19 Multiple (>10) >50 Multiple (>20) 2 2 Undisclosed 2 Undisclosed 1 Undisclosed 2 Undisclosed 1 Undisclosed 10 Codexis Sustainable Manufacturing: Strategic Focus Strategic Focus Key Achievements Pharma Manufacturing 3 CodeEvolver® Platform License Deals @ GSK, Merck & Novartis Pinnacle deal in sector: ~ $20m tech access + growing stack of backend annuities Biocatalysis as the go-to process technology 11 Commercial Installations in API Synthesis* $10m+ sales to Sitagliptin (Merck), 2 new in 2019/20 (Allergan + Kyorin/Urovant), … Food & Nutrition TASTEVA® M Stevia Sweetener: Novel Enzyme Cascade Commercialized Sustainable, clean label, high purity From idea to commercial in 2 years products Industrial Biochemistry Early Extensions into New Industrial Verticals New programs in waste reduction, biomaterial production and other Innovate and execute in new verticals industrial applications *Commercial installations are projects/products that have been fully commercialized by both Codexis and 11 our customers, which are sources of sustained revenue for Codexis. Numbers includes generic APIs. Islatravir Cascade: Sustainable Manufacturing Case Study 9 enzyme cascade to antiviral drug candidate, islatravir Efficient 2 step synthesis of a complex molecule for the treatment of HIV Key features & benefits Original chemical route was long and inefficient

16 steps, low yield, multiple unit operations

Enzyme cascade performed complex chemistry in a series of steps in just 2 reactors. Deep collaboration with Merck to transform their manufacturing process Merck now have an efficient synthesis of their late-stage candidate

late-stage candidate Codexis installed in late phase/commercial route (7 of the 9 enzymes)

Successful program led to joint publication in Science 1 Cascade biocatalysis with engineered enzymes provides the potential to transform the synthesis of complex chemicals NH2 N N Traditional chemistry HO O N N F (16 steps & low yield) HO MK-8591 9-enzyme,2-step cascade (Much higher yield and capital efficiency) 1 https://ir.codexis.com/news-releases/news-release-details/codexis-announces-publication-merck-efficient-enzymatic-cascade 12 Life Sciences High performance enzymes for the next generation of life science tools Codexis Life Sciences: Differentiation Total Addressable Market: $38bn1,2,3 Current State of Market Natural or incrementally improved enzymes

Instrumentation & software to work around enzyme limitations

Limited differentiation

Consolidation to big players Existing Limitations Codexis Differentiation • Sensitivity/specificity • Disruptive products with targeted characteristics • Reaction speed • Faster workflows • Enzyme stability • Novel applications • Stability/impurity tolerance • Impurity intolerance enable "real world" use Sequencing & Detection - $14.9B GrandView Research, Molecular Biology Enzymes, Reagents And Kits, Sept 2020 DNA/RNA Synthesis - $2.27B GrandView Research, Oligonucleotide Synthesis, Oct 2018 3 Health Monitoring - $21.18B GrandView Research, Biosensors, March 2020 14 Codexis Life Sciences: Pipeline Product Research Development Commercial Example Partner(s) Sequencing & Detection DNA/RNA Synthesis Health Monitoring T4 DNA Ligase High Fidelity DNA Polymerase Reverse Transcriptase New products T7 RNA Polymerase Enzymatic DNA Synthesis New Products Blood alcohol sensing enzyme Enzymes for New Biosensors Multiple Multiple Self-investments Multiple Self-investments Undisclosed Undisclosed 15 Codexis Life Sciences: Strategic Focus Strategic Focus Key Achievements A G Sequencing and Detection DNA Ligase for NGS C T Improve accuracy, speed, and robustness Improved ligation of trace DNA fragments from ~40% to ~95% of NGS and diagnostic workflows Licensed to Roche Sequencing Solutions DNA & RNA Synthesis RNA Polymerase for mRNA Synthesis Improve yield, speed and cost of oligonucleotide synthesis 25x capping efficiency over native enzyme, improving yield and reducing 'cap' usage Health Monitoring Alcohol Sensing Enzyme Enable novel biosensors for human Increased operational life of blood alcohol sensing enzyme from 2 to 85 days and environmental health 16 Engineered Ligase for NGS: Life Sciences Case Study Improved Double-stranded DNA Ligase for Next Gen Sequencing: A differentiated enzyme with optimized ligation efficiency to improve NGS workflows Key features & benefits Higher ligation efficiency means more DNA is potentially sequenceable from a sample, improving chances of disease detection

Codexis' enzyme outperforms native T4 ligases with and without crowding agent (PEG), providing differentiation and versatility Licensed by Roche Sequencing Solutions in late 20191 Upfront, milestones and royalties on Roche product sales The first of several NGS enzyme products in Codexis' pipeline Sequencing workflows contain several enzymatic steps and many of the current enzymes have significant CodeEvolver®-addressable deficiencies Codexis DNA Ligase - Increased Ligation Efficiency 100 (%) 90 80 Conversion 70 60 50 Ligated 40 30 Double- 20 10 0 T4 DNA Ligase Codexis DNA T4 DNA Ligase Codexis DNA Ligase Ligase 0% PEG 6% PEG Key reaction parameters Mixture of 4 PCR products, terminating with A,C,G,T Enzymatically end-repaired and A-tailed 30-min ligation reaction with 30 ng input and a 20-fold molar excess of NGS adapter relative to input DNA. 1 https://ir.codexis.com/news-releases/news-release-details/codexis-announces-license-agreement-roche-enzyme-used-next 17 Biotherapeutics Improve patients' lives with differentiated protein and gene therapy candidates Codexis Biotherapeutics: Differentiation Total Addressable Market: $14bn1,2 Current State of Biologics Industry Existing Limitations: • Recombinant technologies • Sub-optimal proteins • Monoclonal antibodies • Limited by affinity assays • Protein instability • Systemic administration • Immunogenicity Global Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market 2020, Global Info Research, October 2020 Gene Therapy 2019 Market, Fortune Business Insights Market Research Report, August 2020 Codexis Differentiation Engineer candidates with comprehensively improved attributes

Stabilize protein therapeutics to enable non-invasive administration

non-invasive administration Differentiate transgenes to enhance gene therapy safety & efficacy 19 Codexis Biotherapeutics: Pipeline Gene Therapy Non-Invasive Protein Therapeutics Program Discovery Preclinical Phase 1 Partner CDX-6114 (Phenylketonuria) 1 CDX-7108 (GI-disorder) 2 CDX-6512 (IEAAM) Gluten Management NIT Program 1 2 Program 2 2 Inflammatory Bowel Disease CDX-6311 (Fabry Disease) 3 Pompe Disease 3 Blood Factor Disorder 3 Novel Transgene Program Gene Therapy Technology 1 Nestlé Health Science licensed CDX-6114 for world-wide development; 2 Co-development by Nestlé Health Science and Codexis; 3 World-wide rights licensed to Takeda 20 Codexis Biotherapeutics: Focused on Differentiating Attributes Non-Invasive Therapies (NIT) Addressable Market Size = $10bn1 Novel Protein Therapies Optimized proteins as locally active, non-invasive therapeutics Non-Invasive Therapeutic Proteins Topical, non-systemically deliverable proteins for genetic metabolic, gastrointestinal, dermatological, and pulmonary disorders Gene Therapies (GT) Addressable Market Size = $4bn2 Novel Gene Therapies Enhanced transgenes, delivery vectors, and vector manufacturing Liver-Depot or Tissue-Expressed Therapies Engineered transgenes for lysosomal storage diseases, hematologic disorders, and other genetic diseases Optimized viral vectors for enhanced delivery and/or manufacturability 1 Global Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market 2020, Global Info Research, October 2020 2 Gene Therapy 2019 Market, Fortune Business Insights Market Research Report, August 2020 21 CDX-6114 for PKU: Non-invasive Therapies Case Study CDX-6114 for Phenylketonuria: An orally administered, GI-active enzyme for Phe degradation Successful phase 1a - single ascending dose trial1 32 healthy volunteers in four cohorts

Safety & tolerability demonstrated across entire dose range

No serious adverse events or GI-related symptoms

GI-related symptoms Dose-dependent pharmacodynamics with no systemic exposure Licensed by Nestlé Health Science (NHSc)2 License option exercised 2019

Development and commercial milestones up to $335m 3

Tiered royalties of mid-single to low-double-digit percentages Strategic collaboration agreement to discover and co-develop new lead assets3,4 CDX-7108: clinical trial initiation expected in mid-2021

clinical trial initiation expected in mid-2021 Agreement extended to YE2021; 2 additional GI disorder programs underway CDX-6114: Preclinical PoC Demonstrates GI Efficacy 1 5 0 0 (n g /m L ) 1 0 0 0 CDX-6114 A sm a C 5 0 0 P la vehicle 0 0 2 4 6 2 3 2 4 2 5 T im e (h rs ) In non-human primates, a single dose of CDX-6114 leads to removal of ~12 mg/kg Phe over a 6-hr period CA = cinnamic acid, metaboilite of phenylalanine 1 https://ir.codexis.com/news-releases/news-release-details/codexis-announces-results-phase-1a-clinical-trial-cdx-6114 2 https://ir.codexis.com/news-releases/news-release-details/codexis-announces-nestle-health-science-exercises-option 3 https://ir.codexis.com/news-releases/news-release-details/codexis-and-nestle-health-science-enter-healthcare-focused 4 https://ir.codexis.com/news-releases/news-release-details/codexis-and-nestle-health-science-sign-development-agreement 22 CDX-6311 for Fabry Disease: Gene Therapy Case Study CDX-6311 for Fabry Disease: A next-generation GLA variant optimized for intracellular Gb3 degradation after systemic delivery, licensed by Takeda Preclinical proof of concept ≥5x lysosomal half-life ex vivo

half-life Enhanced pH, temperature, serum, and lysosomal stability

Reduced predicted immunogenicity by removing predicted epitopes

Increased Gb3 reduction in Fabry mouse model Lead asset in multi-program gene therapy collaboration with Takeda1 Strategic collaboration and license agreement signed in 2020

Upfront, R&D funding, and near-term milestones $30.8M

near-term milestones $30.8M Additional milestone opportunities of $100M per indication, plus tiered royalties up to mid-single digit % 3 programs licensed: Fabry, Pompe, and undisclosed blood factor disorder1 Takeda has retained an option to license a 4 th program Human GLA was improved for serum and lysosomal half-lives, activity in GLA podocytes, and predicted immunogenicity. Pre-clinical PoC in the Fabry mouse model Studies have shown an increased activity of CDX-6311 and a reduction in Gb3 levels in Fabry mouse heart compared to recombinant human GLA. Enzyme sequence converted to gene sequence for delivery The CDX-6311 gene sequence is a candidate for delivery as the transgene component of a gene therapy for Fabry Disease. 1 https://ir.codexis.com/news-releases/news-release-details/codexis-signs-strategic-collaboration-and-license-agreement 23 Corporate & Financial Highlights Codexis Performance Enzymes: Direction & Goals Sustainable Manufacturing 2020 Highlights / Expectations 2021 Targeted Milestones 2025 Strategic Direction • Solid R&D revenues despite COVID-19 • Continued platform licensing success • Back ends from multiple platform deals • Product revenues - 2019 • Product revenue growth • Product revenue dominating over R&D ~ • First supply on islatravir (Merck) • New deals in Industrial Biochemistry • Multiple new industrial market entries Life Sciences 2020 Highlights / Expectations 2021 Targeted Milestones • Launch of multiple NGS enzymes • $Ms product sales from NGS enzymes • New deal structures in DNA, NGS • Completion of MAI research program • Growing collaboration revenues • Exciting programs in new areas • Strategic investments, as appropriate 2025 Strategic Direction Double-digit CAGR in product sales

CAGR in product sales DNA/RNA synthesis enzymes as a core

Selective moves downstream to capture value in growth areas 25 Codexis Biotherapeutics: Direction & Goals Non-invasive Therapies 2020 Highlights / Expectations CDX-6114 safety and MoA in clinic

safety and MoA in clinic CDX-7108 preclinical PoC

preclinical PoC Extended Nestlé Health Science collaboration 2021 Targeted Milestones 2025 Strategic Direction • CDX-7108 to start Phase 1 studies • Advancing pipeline comprising: • CDX-6512 into preclinical development - Wholly-owned clinical assets • Advance/expand co-NHSc programs - CDXS/NHSc co-owned clinical assets • Initiate a non-enzyme NIT program • CDX-6114 advances / milestones Gene Therapies 2020 Highlights / Expectations 2021 Targeted Milestones 2025 Strategic Direction CDX-6311 (Fabry) preclinical PoC

(Fabry) preclinical PoC Entered partnership with Takeda

Initiated internal GT program ideation Conclude optimization for Pompe and Blood Factor programs with Takeda

Expand discovery work for GT transgenes

Initiate proprietary GT platform Wholly- or co-owned clinical GT assets based on our differentiated transgenes

co-owned clinical GT assets based on our differentiated transgenes Takeda programs advance / milestones

PoC for an improved CDXS GT platform 26 Growth Accelerators in Motion, in Parallel More times at bat 100% Discovery capacity (# of R&D teams) More players on base 200% Assets in Pre-commercial pipeline1 More runs per inning 200+% Programs commercializable in <3yrs2 More 2B, 3B, …., HR 500 % Programs w/ $10m+ peak rev. potential2 2020 2016 2020 2016 2020 2016 2020 2016 1 16 8 51 17 16 5 6 Plus…. accelerating CodeEvolver backends, BioTx higher value clinical inflection achievements, strategic M&A investment returns Corporate pipeline snapshots published August every year Performance enzyme, non-pharma projects in annual pipeline snapshots 27 Strong Financials Excellent revenue growth trends

Strong balance sheet: $71.5MM in cash; no debt (at 9/30/20)

Covid-19 had temporary impact on R&D rev. - primarily in Q2

had temporary impact on R&D rev. - primarily in Q2 2020 outlook: Both total revenues and product revenues broadly in line with 2019

Performance Enzyme segment has positive income & cashflow

Therapeutics P&L reflects investment to advance pipeline Codexis Revenue ($ MM), 2015 - 2019 $80.0 $70.0 CAGRs 2015-19 Overall 13% $60.0 R&D 6% $50.0 R&D Product 27% $39.0 Revenues $40.0 $30.0 $30.4 Product $20.0 Revenues $29.5 $10.0 $11.4 $0.0 2015 2019 Note: Segment P&L's exclude corporate overhead and depreciation expense $80 $60 $40 $20 $0 Performance Enzymes Segment P&L $58.2 $42.3 $14.7 $3.8 2017 2019 Revenues Oper. inc. Therapeutics Segment P&L $15 $10.3 $10 $7.7 $5 $0 ($5) ($4.4) ($5.2) ($10) 2017 2019 Revenues Oper. inc. 28 Codexis: Unique Investment Thesis 01010 100100 011001 CodeEvolver® Platform Differentiated Products Codexis Enzymes Delivering the Promise High-growth Markets of Synthetic Biology Strong Financials 29 Contact Us John Nicols President & Chief Executive Officer john.nicols@codexis.com (650) 421-2388 Ross Taylor Sr. Vice President & Chief Financial Officer ross.taylor@codexis.com (650) 421-8112 Stephanie Marks / Natallia Clancy Argot Partners Codexis@argotpartners.com (212) 600-1902 200 Penobscot Drive Redwood City, CA 94063 USA Nasdaq: CDXS www.codexis.com This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

