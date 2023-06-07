Advanced search
    CDXS   US1920051067

CODEXIS, INC.

(CDXS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:18:48 2023-06-07 pm EDT
2.565 USD   -2.47%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Codexis : ECO Synthesis™ Overview

06/07/2023 | 01:32pm EDT
ECO Synthesis™ Overview

June 2023

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation (including any oral briefing and any question-and-answer in connection with it) is not intended to, and does not constitute, represent or form part of any offer to sell, invitation or solicitation of

any offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, exchange, sell or otherwise dispose of, any securities of Codexis, Inc. ("Codexis") from any investor or in any jurisdiction in which such an offer or

solicitation is not authorized or would be unlawful. No shares or other securities of Codexis are being offered to the public by means of this presentation. No offering of securities shall be made in the United States except pursuant to registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom. This presentation is being given (together with any further information which may be provided to the recipient) on the condition that it is for use by the recipient for information purposes and to evaluate Codexis and the proposed offering of securities of Codexis and for no other purpose. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws.

These slides and any accompanying oral presentation contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events or our future financial or operational performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results or levels of activity, performance or achievement to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts, timing of announcements regarding the ECO Synthesis™ platform, potential market opportunity sizes and average market size per product, as well as whether such products will be able to sustain growth in the future, the timing and whether Codexis is able to demonstrate g-scale synthesis as part of its RNAi Synthesis Platform (ECO Synthesis™), or when/whether the platform will be ready to enter commercial testing and scale up, Codexis' future milestones between two and four years from today, and more than five years from today. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "predicts," "potential" or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions and comparable terminology intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Other factors that could materially affect actual results or levels of activity, performance or achievement can be found in Codexis' most recently filed periodic report, including under the caption "Risk Factors," and Codexis' other current and periodic reports filed with the SEC. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results or levels of activity, performance or achievement may vary significantly from what we projected.

Our logo, "Codexis," "CodeEvolver®," "ECO Synthesis™", and other trademarks or service marks of Codexis, Inc. appearing in this presentation are the property of Codexis, Inc. This presentation contains additional trade names, trademarks and service marks of other companies. We do not intend our use or display of other companies' trade names, trademarks or service marks to imply relationships with, or

endorsement or sponsorship of us by, these other companies.

2

Nucleic Acid Synthesis Market: Codexis Focus Areas

Nucleic Acid Synthesis

In Vitro Transcription of mRNA

Oligonucleotide Synthesis

(Template-Dependent Synthesis)

(De Novo Synthesis of Oligonucleotides)

Large Nucleic Acid Therapeutics (mRNA)

>500 Nucleotides Length

Small Nucleic Acid Therapeutics (siRNA/ASO)

<50 Nucleotides Length

Market Entry: Codex® HiCap RNA Polymerase

Market Entry: Double-Stranded RNA Ligase

Complete Platform: ECO Synthesis™ Technology 3

RNAi Synthesis: Positioned to Win in an Attractive Market

RNAi demand is coming

Phosphoramidite chemistry cannot meet rapidly growing RNAi

manufacturing demand

Customers are already asking us for a scalable enzymatic solution

Codexis positioned to win based on 20-yearhistory of

enzyme engineering and directly relevant Pharma

Manufacturing commercial expertise

4

RNAi Therapeutics: a Growing Modality

RNAi as a Therapeutic Class is at a Tipping Point with Potential to Address Many Previously Untreatable Diseases

  • Discovered 25 years ago, RNAi (RNA interference) is a natural defense against foreign RNA, such as viruses
  • siRNAs are short, double-stranded oligonucleotides with an antisense strand designed to target an mRNA of interest
  • siRNA can selectively target and silence genes related to disease through sequence specific mRNA degradation; critical advantage over small molecule or antibody-based therapies is exquisite target specificity
  • siRNA shows promise for the treatment of multiple cancers, viral infections, cardiovascular disease, neurodegenerative disorders and diabetes
  • 4 currently approved siRNA therapies:
    • Patisiran (2018) - rare orphan indication
    • Givosiran (2019) - rare orphan indication
    • Lumasiran (2020) - rare orphan indication
    • Inclisiran (2020-EMA) - cardiovascular indication

5

Disclaimer

Codexis Inc. published this content on 07 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2023 17:31:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 70,4 M - -
Net income 2023 -68,8 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -2,53x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 176 M 176 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,49x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,11x
Nbr of Employees 248
Free-Float 95,9%
Chart CODEXIS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Codexis, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CODEXIS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 2,63 $
Average target price 11,14 $
Spread / Average Target 324%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen George Dilly President, CEO & Independent Director
Sriram Ryali Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Byron L. Dorgan Chairman
Stefan Lutz Senior Vice President-Research
Karl A. Schoene Senior Vice President-Development & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CODEXIS, INC.-44.42%176
LONZA GROUP AG31.94%48 903
MODERNA, INC.-29.35%48 375
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.0.29%38 127
SEAGEN INC.52.10%36 651
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-19.08%24 028
