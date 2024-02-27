By Josh Beckerman

Codexis shares rose 31% as the enzyme engineering company entered an exclusive licensing agreement with Roche Holding for its newly engineered double-stranded DNA ligase and its EvoT4 DNA ligase.

The stock was recently at $4.18 on Tuesday and is up about 37% this year.

Codexis said the newly engineered ligase improves the ligation efficiency of DNA fragments and adapters during next-generation sequencing.

The deal, which supersedes a prior exclusive license for EvoT4, includes upfront and technical milestone payments.

