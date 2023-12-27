Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

In July 2023, Codexis, Inc. (the "Company") announced that it was discontinuing investment in certain development programs in the Company's biotherapeutics business, including its partnered product candidate CDX-7108for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency. CDX-7108was discovered under the Strategic Collaboration Agreement between Nestlé Health Science ("Nestlé") and the Company, dated October 12, 2017 ("Collaboration Agreement"), and was the subject of a development agreement between Nestle and the Company, dated January 1, 2020 ("Development Agreement"), pursuant to which the parties collaborated to advance the development of CDX-7108.

On December 27, 2023, the Company and Nestlé entered into an acquisition agreement (the "Acquisition Agreement"), pursuant to which the Company has agreed to assign its interests in CDX-7108(including associated agreements and intellectual property rights) to Nestlé.

Under the terms of the Acquisition Agreement, the Company will receive an upfront payment of $5.0 million, with the potential for up to $15.0 million in development milestones and $25.0 million in commercial milestones, as well as a single-digit percentage royalty on net sales of CDX-7108that are in excess of prior annual baseline. The Company is also entitled to receive a scaled percentage of the proceeds ranging from 50% to low single-digits from certain sale or licensing transactions entered into by Nestlé with respect to CDX-7108,with such percentage scaling down depending on when in the development of CDX-7108such transaction is consummated.

Pursuant to the Acquisition Agreement, the Collaboration Agreement and Development Agreement will terminate. The Company will also be restricted from developing, commercializing, manufacturing, or other exploitation of any lipase-containing product in the field of pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy for at least three years. The Company will also grant Nestlé an option to enter into an agreement for the sale of assets related to amylase and protease discovered under the Collaboration Agreement ("A&P Acquisition Agreement"). Under the terms of the A&P Acquisition Agreement, the Company would be entitled to receive an upfront cash payment of $2.5 million, with the potential for an additional $2.5 million payment upon the earlier of meeting a certain development milestone related to CDX-7108or commercial launch of a product containing amylase and/or protease. Nestlé has the right to exercise this option at any time prior to March 1, 2025.

The closing of the transactions contemplated by the Acquisition Agreement is expected to occur on January 5, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions. A redacted copy of the Acquisition Agreement will be filed with the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-Kfor the period ending December 31, 2023.