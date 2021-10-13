Log in
CODORUS VALLEY BANCORP, INC.

Codorus Valley Bancorp : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend - Form 8-K

10/13/2021 | 04:42pm EDT
Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc.

Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE -- York, Pennsylvania - October 13, 2021

On October 12, 2021, the Board of Directors of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVLY), the parent company of PeoplesBank, A Codorus Valley Company, declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per common share, payable on November 9, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 26, 2021, which is $0.02, or 15 percent higher than the prior quarter's regular cash dividend and special cash dividend combined.

With assets of over $2 billion, PeoplesBank, A Codorus Valley Company, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc., the largest independent financial institution headquartered in York County, Pennsylvania. PeoplesBank offers a full range of consumer, business, wealth management, and mortgage services at financial centers located in communities throughout South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc.'s Common Stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol CVLY.

Questions or comments concerning this Press Release should be directed to:

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc.
Craig L. Kauffman, President/CEO Larry D. Pickett, CPA - Treasurer
717-747-1501 717-747-1502
ckauffman@peoplesbanknet.com lpickett@peoplesbanknet.com

Codorus Valley Corporate Center

105 Leader Heights Road, York, PA 17403

717-747-1519

Disclaimer

Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 20:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 61,7 M - -
Net income 2020 8,44 M - -
Net cash 2020 247 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 19,7x
Yield 2020 3,07%
Capitalization 220 M 220 M -
EV / Sales 2019 2,46x
EV / Sales 2020 -1,32x
Nbr of Employees 333
Free-Float 88,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Craig L. Kauffman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Larry D. Pickett CFO, Treasurer, Chief Accounting Officer & EVP
Larry J. Miller Executive Chairman
Cynthia A. Dotzel Vice Chairman
Jeffrey R. Hines Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CODORUS VALLEY BANCORP, INC.32.96%220
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.31.14%494 121
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION43.65%366 385
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.12%247 333
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.20.66%207 117
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY54.57%191 564