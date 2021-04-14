Log in
Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc.

CODORUS VALLEY BANCORP, INC.

(CVLY)
  Report
News 
Press Releases

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend and Special Dividend

04/14/2021 | 08:45am EDT
YORK, Pa., April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On April 13, 2021, the Board of Directors of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVLY), the parent company of PeoplesBank, A Codorus Valley Company, declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per common share, payable on May 11, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 27, 2021, which is the same as the prior quarter’s regular cash dividend. In addition, the Board declared a special cash dividend of $0.02 per common share, payable on May 11, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 27, 2021, which is the same as the prior quarter’s special cash dividend.

With assets of over $2 billion, PeoplesBank, A Codorus Valley Company, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc., the largest independent financial institution headquartered in York County, Pennsylvania. PeoplesBank offers a full range of consumer, business, wealth management, and mortgage services at financial centers located in communities throughout South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc.’s Common Stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol CVLY.       

Questions or comments concerning this Press Release should be directed to:
  
Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. 
Larry J. Miller, Chairman, President and CEOLarry D. Pickett, CPA - Treasurer
717-747-1500717-747-1502
lmiller@peoplesbanknet.comlpickett@peoplesbanknet.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 61,7 M - -
Net income 2020 8,44 M - -
Net cash 2020 247 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 19,7x
Yield 2020 3,07%
Capitalization 174 M 174 M -
EV / Sales 2019 2,46x
EV / Sales 2020 -1,32x
Nbr of Employees 333
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart CODORUS VALLEY BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CODORUS VALLEY BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Larry J. Miller Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Larry D. Pickett CFO, Treasurer, Chief Accounting Officer & EVP
Craig L. Kauffman Chief Operating Officer, Director & Executive VP
Harry R. Swift Vice Chairman
Cynthia A. Dotzel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CODORUS VALLEY BANCORP, INC.4.07%174
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.21.26%467 218
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION29.73%339 224
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.15%288 341
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.54%213 947
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.14.49%193 965
