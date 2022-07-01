Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    CVLY   US1920251048

CODORUS VALLEY BANCORP, INC.

(CVLY)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-01 pm EDT
22.58 USD   +0.31%
04:13pCODORUS VALLEY BANCORP : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
06/24CODORUS VALLEY BANCORP, INC.(NASDAQGM : CVLY) added to Russell Microcap Growth Index
CI
06/24CODORUS VALLEY BANCORP, INC.(NASDAQGM : CVLY) added to Russell 3000E Growth Index
CI
Codorus Valley Bancorp : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

07/01/2022 | 04:13pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
GIAMBALVO JOHN W
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
CODORUS VALLEY BANCORP INC [CVLY] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
105 LEADER HEIGHTS ROAD
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
YORK PA 17403
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
GIAMBALVO JOHN W
105 LEADER HEIGHTS ROAD

YORK, PA17403 		X

Signatures
/s/ Teresa L. Greider, Attorney in Fact 2022-07-01
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. published this content on 01 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2022 20:12:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 74,8 M - -
Net income 2021 14,7 M - -
Net cash 2021 481 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,3x
Yield 2021 2,23%
Capitalization 214 M 214 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -1,32x
EV / Sales 2021 -3,68x
Nbr of Employees 336
Free-Float 86,1%
Chart CODORUS VALLEY BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CODORUS VALLEY BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Craig L. Kauffman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Larry D. Pickett CFO, Treasurer, Chief Accounting Officer & EVP
Cynthia A. Dotzel Chairman
Jeffrey R. Hines Independent Director
Brian D. Brunner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CODORUS VALLEY BANCORP, INC.3.02%214
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-27.19%330 741
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-30.03%250 811
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.91%243 508
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.41%170 132
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-15.05%160 659