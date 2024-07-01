Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc.(NasdaqGM:CVLY) dropped from S&P TMI Index

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. PeoplesBank is its wholly owned bank subsidiary. PeoplesBank is a Pennsylvania chartered bank that offers a full range of consumer, business, wealth management, and mortgage services at financial centers located in communities throughout South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. In addition to the twenty-two full service financial centers, it has eight financial centers located primarily within retirement communities that provide a full suite of services. PeoplesBank is focused on acquiring and nurturing financial relationships with small and mid-sized businesses. The Company's business is with clients located within South Central Pennsylvania, principally York and Lancaster Counties and North Central Maryland, principally Harford County and Baltimore County. Its subsidiary, Codorus Valley Financial Advisors, Inc. d/b/a PeoplesWealth Advisors, which sells non-deposit investment products.

Sector Banks