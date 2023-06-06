Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    COEP   US19207A1088

COEPTIS THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS, INC.

(COEP)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-05 pm EDT
1.710 USD   +12.50%
06:04aCoeptis Therapeutics : Regulation FD Presentation - Form 8-K
PU
05/25EF Hutton Assumes COEP at Coeptis Therapeutics at Buy With $10 Price Target
MT
05/17Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. Announces CFO Changes
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Coeptis Therapeutics : Regulation FD Presentation - Form 8-K

06/06/2023 | 06:04am EDT
Attachments

Disclaimer

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. published this content on 06 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2023 10:03:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on COEPTIS THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 -36,6 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1,61x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 36,7 M 36,7 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Capi. / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 23,6%
Chart COEPTIS THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,71 $
Average target price 6,94 $
Spread / Average Target 306%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Mehalick Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian Cogley Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Yerace Director & Vice President-Operations
Christine E. Sheehy Secretary & Vice President-Compliance
Christopher Calise Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COEPTIS THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS, INC.11.67%37
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-11.14%442 895
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY20.74%421 724
NOVO NORDISK A/S15.25%348 728
MERCK & CO., INC.1.95%287 009
ROCHE HOLDING AG0.33%259 497
