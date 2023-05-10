Coeptis Therapeutics' SNAP-CAR Technology Platform for Programmable Antigen Targeting Featured in Peer-Reviewed Article in Nature Communications

SNAP-CAR represents a major advance potentially expanding the targeting capabilities of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells for various cancers and other indications

WEXFORD, Pa., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: COEP) ("Coeptis" or "the Company"), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative cell therapy platforms for cancer, announced that research involving its SNAP-CAR technology was detailed in a peer-reviewed article published in the peer-reviewed journal, Nature Communications. SNAP-CAR is a multi-antigen chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) technology that can be adapted to different cancer indications, including hematologic and solid tumors.

The article titled, "Post-translational covalent assembly of CAR and synNotch receptors for programmable antigen targeting," describes key advances in antigen receptor design to develop "universal" receptor systems for diverse programming of cell behaviors using covalent chemistry. Using in vitro and in vivo models, the authors demonstrated that the SNAP-CAR platform provides a powerful adaptor strategy for fully programmable targeting of engineered cells to multiple antigens. Further, it was concluded that these systems have the potential for clinical application and biotechnological utility by providing researchers with the ability to rapidly screen CAR and synNotch antibody candidates and to rewire and activate cellular programs in response to highly specific antibody-antigen interactions.

"This research highlights key advances in antigen receptor design, including the creation of a universal adaptor synNotch system and a universal CAR system that act through self-labeling enzyme chemistry, representing a potential breakthrough in programmable antigen targeting," said Jason Lohmueller, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Surgery and Immunology in the Division of Surgical Oncology Research, University of Pittsburgh. "These 'universal' receptor systems, for which receptor specificity can be directed post-translationally via covalent attachment of a co-administered antibody, offer the potential to allow for one population of T cells to target multiple tumor antigens, enabling the development of cell therapies for a wide range of cancers, including hematologic and solid tumors."

"SNAP-CAR represents a powerful technology with the potential to be engineered to address numerous cancers, including HER2-expressing cancer, which we are targeting as our potential first-in-human clinical development program," said Dave Mehalick, President and CEO of Coeptis Therapeutics. "Having research on SNAP-CAR published in such a prestigious scientific journal as Nature Communications provides further validation of the technology's potential and the groundbreaking work being conducted by Dr. Lohmueller and his team at the University of Pittsburgh."

About SNAP-CAR

SNAP-CAR, which Coeptis Therapeutics licensed from the University of Pittsburgh, is designed to be a "universal" CAR T cell therapy platform that can be adapted to different cancer indications. Instead of directly binding to a target on the tumor cell, CAR T cells are co-administered with one or more antibody adaptors that bind to the tumor cells and are fitted with a chemical group that irreversibly connects them to the SNAP-CAR on the therapeutic cells via a covalent bond. Pre-clinical studies in mice have demonstrated that by targeting tumors via antibody adaptor molecules, the SNAP-CAR therapy provides a highly programmable therapeutic platform.

About Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries including Coeptis Therapeutics, Inc. and Coeptis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (collectively "Coeptis"), is a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative cell therapy platforms for cancer that have the potential to disrupt conventional treatment paradigms and improve patient outcomes. Coeptis' product portfolio and rights are highlighted by assets from Deverra Therapeutics including an allogeneic stem cell platform and DVX201, an unmodified natural killer (NK) cell therapy in Phase 1 clinical trials, a universal, multi-antigen CAR T technology licensed from the University of Pittsburgh (SNAP-CAR), and intellectual property and knowhow related the GEAR™ cell therapy and companion diagnostic platforms, which Coeptis is developing with VyGen-Bio and leading medical researchers at the Karolinska Institutet. Coeptis' business model is designed around maximizing the value of its current product portfolio and rights through in-license agreements, out-license agreements and co-development relationships, as well as entering into strategic partnerships to expand its product rights and offerings, specifically those targeting cancer. The Company is headquartered in Wexford, PA. For more information on Coeptis visit https://coeptistx.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and statements of our management made in connection therewith contain or may contain "forward-looking statements" (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions, and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When we use words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, we are making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve significant risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially and perhaps substantially from our expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such differences include but are not limited to: (1) the inability to maintain the listing of the Company's securities on the Nasdaq Global Market following the business combination; (2) the risk that the business combination disrupts current plans and operations of Company as a result of the consummation of the business combination; (3) the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth economically and hire and retain key employees; (4) the risks that the Company's products in development fail clinical trials or are not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or other applicable regulatory authorities; (5) costs related to the business combination; (6) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (7) the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and (8) the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic on any of the foregoing risks and other risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. All forward-looking statements are subject to significant uncertainties and risks including, but not limited, to those risks contained or to be contained in reports and other filings filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings made or to be made with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov . We undertake no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof unless required by applicable laws, regulations, or rules.

