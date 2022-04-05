Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Coeur Mining, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CDE   US1921085049

COEUR MINING, INC.

(CDE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Coeur Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call

04/05/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Coeur Mining, Inc. (“Coeur” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDE) today announced that it will report its first quarter 2022 operational and financial results after the New York Stock Exchange closes for trading on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. The Company will be hosting a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time) on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

Hosting the call will be Mitchell J. Krebs, President and Chief Executive Officer of Coeur, who will be joined by Thomas S. Whelan, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Michael “Mick” Routledge, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, and other members of management. A replay of the call will be available through May 12, 2022.

Conference Call Details:
U.S.: (855) 560-2581
Canada: (855) 669-9657
International: (412) 542-4166
Conference ID: Coeur Mining

Replay Numbers:
U.S.: (877) 344-7529
Canada: (855) 669-9658
International: (412) 317-0088
Conference ID: 734 23 77

About Coeur

Coeur Mining, Inc. is a U.S.-based, well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with five wholly-owned operations: the Palmarejo gold-silver complex in Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska and the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota. In addition, the Company wholly-owns the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead development project in British Columbia and has interests in several precious metals exploration projects throughout North America.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about COEUR MINING, INC.
04:31pCoeur Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call
BU
04/01COEUR MINING, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and E..
AQ
04/01Coeur Mining, Inc. Announces Retirement of Hans Rasmussen as Senior Vice President, Exp..
CI
03/22Avino Silver & Gold Mines Falls Near 5% as Closes Acquisition of La Preciosa Property i..
MT
03/22Avino Silver & Gold Mines Closes Acquisition of La Preciosa Property in Mexico From Coe..
MT
03/22Coeur Mining Closes Sale of Mexico Silver Project to Avino Silver & Gold Mines
MT
03/21Coeur Completes Sale of its La Preciosa Project
BU
03/21Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. completed the acquisition of La Preciosa silver project ..
CI
03/17Avino Silver & Gold Mines Up in US, Canada Trading as Swings to Q4 2021 Adjusted Earnin..
MT
03/17Avino Silver & Gold Mines Swings to Q4 2021 Adjusted Earnings
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COEUR MINING, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 814 M - -
Net income 2022 5,49 M - -
Net Debt 2022 686 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 94,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 321 M 1 321 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,47x
EV / Sales 2023 2,46x
Nbr of Employees 2 105
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart COEUR MINING, INC.
Duration : Period :
Coeur Mining, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COEUR MINING, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 4,73 $
Average target price 5,50 $
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mitchell J. Krebs Manager-Acquisitions
Thomas S. Whelan Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert E. Mellor Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Routledge Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Robyn G. Koyner Chief Compliance Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COEUR MINING, INC.-6.15%1 321
NEWMONT CORPORATION31.01%64 395
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION29.11%44 248
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED19.31%28 857
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.12.38%22 047
PJSC POLYUS-1.04%20 853