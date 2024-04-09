Coeur Mining, Inc. (“Coeur” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDE) today announced that it will report its first quarter 2024 operational and financial results after the New York Stock Exchange closes for trading on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. The Company will be hosting a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time) on Thursday, May 2, 2024.

Hosting the call will be Mitchell J. Krebs, President and Chief Executive Officer of Coeur, who will be joined by Thomas S. Whelan, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Michael “Mick” Routledge, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Aoife McGrath, Senior Vice President of Exploration, and other members of management. A replay of the call will be available through May 9, 2024.

Conference Call Details: U.S.: (855) 560-2581 Canada: (855) 669-9657 International: (412) 542-4166 Conference ID: Coeur Mining Replay Numbers: U.S.: (877) 344-7529 Canada: (855) 669-9658 International: (412) 317-0088 Conference ID: 612 39 52

About Coeur

Coeur Mining, Inc. is a U.S.-based, well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with four wholly-owned operations: the Palmarejo gold-silver complex in Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska and the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota. In addition, the Company wholly-owns the Silvertip polymetallic exploration project in British Columbia.

