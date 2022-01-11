Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Coeur Mining, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CDE   US1921085049

COEUR MINING, INC.

(CDE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Coeur Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Earnings Call

01/11/2022 | 04:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Coeur Mining, Inc. (“Coeur” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDE) today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full-year 2021 operational and financial results after the New York Stock Exchange closes for trading on Wednesday, February 16, 2022. The Company will be hosting a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time) on Thursday, February 17, 2022.

Hosting the call will be Mitchell J. Krebs, President and Chief Executive Officer of Coeur, who will be joined by Thomas S. Whelan, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Michael “Mick” Routledge, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, and other members of management. A replay of the call will be available through February 24, 2022.

Conference Call Details:

U.S.:

(855) 560-2581

Canada:

(855) 669-9657

International:

(412) 542-4166

Conference ID:

Coeur Mining

 

 

Replay Numbers:

U.S.:

(877) 344-7529

Canada:

(855) 669-9658

International:

(412) 317-0088

Conference ID:

986 14 49

 

About Coeur

Coeur Mining, Inc. is a U.S.-based, well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with five wholly-owned operations: the Palmarejo gold-silver complex in Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska, the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota, and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine in British Columbia. In addition, the Company has interests in several precious metals exploration projects throughout North America.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about COEUR MINING, INC.
2021Coeur Mining Says Exploration Investment in 2021 Has Produced Results in Nevada
MT
2021Coeur Reports Positive Exploration Results at Rochester and Crown Programs
BU
2021Coeur Reports Positive Exploration Results At Rochester and Crown Programs
CI
2021Analysis-Miners face talent crunch as electric vehicles charge up metals demand
RE
2021COEUR MINING : Scotiabank Mining Conference Presentation
PU
2021COEUR MINING : Bank of America Leveraged Finance Conference Presentation
PU
2021Coeur to Participate in Upcoming Conferences
BU
2021COEUR MINING : RBC Capital Markets Global Mining and Materials Conference Presentation
PU
2021Coeur to Participate in Upcoming RBC Capital Markets Global Mining & Materials Conferen..
PU
2021Coeur to Participate in Upcoming RBC Capital Markets Global Mining and Materials Confer..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COEUR MINING, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 835 M - -
Net income 2021 -6,08 M - -
Net Debt 2021 445 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -198x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 269 M 1 269 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,05x
EV / Sales 2022 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 1 959
Free-Float -
Chart COEUR MINING, INC.
Duration : Period :
Coeur Mining, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COEUR MINING, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 4,94 $
Average target price 8,11 $
Spread / Average Target 64,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mitchell J. Krebs President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas S. Whelan Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert E. Mellor Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Routledge Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Robyn G. Koyner Chief Compliance Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COEUR MINING, INC.-1.98%1 269
NEWMONT CORPORATION-2.56%48 285
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-1.91%33 107
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-6.57%21 885
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-10.26%17 728
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-1.18%14 051