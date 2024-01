Official COEUR MINING, INC. press release

Coeur Mining, Inc. (“Coeur” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDE) today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full-year 2023 operational and financial results after the New York Stock Exchange closes for trading on Wednesday, February 21, 2024. The Company will be hosting a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time) on Thursday, February 22, 2024.

Hosting the call will be Mitchell J. Krebs, President and Chief Executive Officer of Coeur, who will be joined by Thomas S. Whelan, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Michael “Mick” Routledge, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Aoife McGrath, Senior Vice President of Exploration, and other members of management. A replay of the call will be available through February 29, 2024.

Conference Call Details: U.S.: (855) 560-2581 Canada: (855) 669-9657 International: (412) 542-4166 Conference ID: Coeur Mining Replay Numbers: U.S.: (877) 344-7529 Canada: (855) 669-9658 International: (412) 317-0088 Conference ID: 931 28 71

About Coeur

Coeur Mining, Inc. is a U.S.-based, well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with four wholly-owned operations: the Palmarejo gold-silver complex in Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska and the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota. In addition, the Company wholly-owns the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead exploration project in British Columbia.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240111125593/en/