COEUR MINING, INC.

Coeur Mining : Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call

10/05/2021 | 04:31pm EDT
Coeur Mining, Inc. (“Coeur” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDE) today announced that it will report its third quarter 2021 operational and financial results after the New York Stock Exchange closes for trading on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. The Company will be hosting a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time) on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

Hosting the call will be Mitchell J. Krebs, President and Chief Executive Officer of Coeur, who will be joined by Thomas S. Whelan, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Michael “Mick” Routledge, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, and other members of management. A replay of the call will be available through November 4, 2021.

Conference Call Details:

U.S.:

(855) 560-2581

Canada:

(855) 669-9657

International:

(412) 542-4166

Conference ID:

Coeur Mining

 

 

Replay Numbers:

U.S.:

(877) 344-7529

Canada:

(855) 669-9658

International:

(412) 317-0088

Conference ID:

101 60 418

About Coeur

Coeur Mining, Inc. is a U.S.-based, well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with five wholly-owned operations: the Palmarejo gold-silver complex in Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska, the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota, and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine in British Columbia. In addition, the Company has interests in several precious metals exploration projects throughout North America.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 856 M - -
Net income 2021 93,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 436 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 568 M 1 568 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,34x
EV / Sales 2022 2,34x
Nbr of Employees 1 959
Free-Float 98,6%
Managers and Directors
Mitchell J. Krebs President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas S. Whelan Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert E. Mellor Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Routledge Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
James Kenneth Thompson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COEUR MINING, INC.-41.35%1 568
NEWMONT CORPORATION-8.72%43 752
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-20.86%32 444
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-22.03%22 090
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-11.51%16 830
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-9.70%13 636