    CDE   US1921085049

COEUR MINING, INC.

(CDE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-08 pm EDT
4.080 USD   -0.24%
07:22aCOEUR MINING : RBC Capital Markets Global Mining and Materials Conference
PU
06/08Coeur Mining to Participate in Upcoming RBC Capital Markets Global Mining and Materials Conference
AQ
06/07Coeur to Participate in Upcoming RBC Capital Markets Global Mining and Materials Conference
BU
Coeur Mining : RBC Capital Markets Global Mining and Materials Conference

06/09/2022 | 07:22am EDT
RBC Capital Markets Global Mining and Materials Conference Presentation

June 2022

NYSE: CDE

Cautionary Statements

This presentation contains forwardlooking statements within the meaning of securities legislation in the United States and Canada, including statements involving strategic priorities and company strategies, expectations regarding environmental, social and governance ("ESG") initiatives, goals and targets, growth, anticipated production, costs and expenses, exploration and development efforts, health and safety protocols, operations, expectations and initiatives at Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf and Silvertip including the POA 11 expansion project and the potential expansion and restart of Silvertip and timing thereof, inflation, capital allocation and estimates, liquidity sources, free cash flow, mineral reserve and resource estimates, growth, results and hedging strategies. Such forwardlooking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause Coeur's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forwardlooking statements. Such factors include, among others, the risk that the strategies, initiatives and expectations described in this presentation are not achieved on a timely basis or at all, the risks and hazards inherent in the mining business (including risks inherent in developing largescale mining projects, environmental hazards, industrial accidents, weather, or geologically related conditions), changes in the market prices of gold, silver, zinc, and lead, and a sustained lower price or higher treatment and refining charge environment, the uncertainties inherent in Coeur's production, exploratory and developmental activities, including risks relating to permitting and regulatory delays (including the impact of government shutdowns), ground conditions, grade and recovery variability, any future labor disputes, or work stoppages, the uncertainties inherent in the estimation of mineral reserves and resources, changes that could result from Coeur's future acquisition of new mining properties or businesses, the loss or insolvency of any thirdparty smelter to which Coeur markets its production, the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including impacts to workforce, equipment and materials availability, inflationary pressures, continued access to financing sources, government orders that may require temporary suspension of operations at one or more of our sites and effects on our suppliers or the refiners and smelters to whom the Company markets its production and the communities where the Company operates, the effects of environmental and other governmental regulations and government shut-downs, the risks inherent in the ownership or operation of or investment in mining properties or businesses in foreign countries, Coeur's ability to raise additional financing necessary to conduct its business, make payments or refinance its debt as well as other uncertainties and risk factors set out in filings made from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, and the Canadian securities regulators, including, without limitation, Coeur's most recent reports on Form 10K and Form 10-Q. Actual results, developments, and timetables could vary significantly from the estimates presented. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward looking statements. Coeur disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly such forwardlooking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Additionally, Coeur undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations, or statements made by third parties in respect of Coeur, its financial or operating results or its securities.

The scientific and technical information concerning our mineral projects in this presentation have been reviewed and approved by a "qualified person" under Item 1300 of SEC Regulation S- K, namely our Senior Director, Technical Services, Christopher Pascoe. For a description of the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate mineral reserves and mineral resources included in this presentation, as well as data verification procedures and a general discussion of the extent to which the estimates may be affected by any known environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing or other relevant factors, please review the Technical Report Summaries for each of the Company's material properties which are available at www.sec.gov. 2021 reserves and resources were determined in accordance with Item 1300 of SEC Regulation S-K. Reserves and resources for prior periods were determined in accordance with Canadian National Instrument 43-101. Both sets of reporting standards have similar goals in terms of conveying an appropriate level of confidence in the disclosures being reported, but the standards embody slightly different approaches and definitions.

NonU.S. GAAP Measures We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under United States generally accepted accounting principles (U.S. GAAP) with certain nonU.S. GAAP financial measures, including adjusted net income (loss), operating cash flow before changes in working capital, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, total leverage, net leverage, free cash flow and adjusted costs applicable to sales per ounce/pound. We believe that these adjusted measures provide meaningful information to assist management, investors and analysts in understanding our financial results and assessing our prospects for future performance. We believe these adjusted financial measures are important indicators of our recurring operations because they exclude items that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to our core operating results, and provide a better baseline for analyzing trends in our underlying businesses. We believe adjusted net income (loss), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, total leverage, net leverage, free cash flow and adjusted costs applicable to sales per ounce/pound are important measures in assessing the Company's overall financial performance. This presentation does not represent an offer of any securities for sale.

NYSE: CDE

2

JC 2016

Company Overview

Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Coeur Mining (NYSE: CDE) is a well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with a focus on generating sustainable, high-quality cash flow from its North American asset base

Quality

Stable

Cash Flow & Returns

Committed

Best-in-class

operations & projects

jurisdictions

focused

community partner

corporate governance

SILVERTIP

KENSINGTON

WHARF

ROCHESTER

STERLING/CROWN CORPORATE OFFICE

PALMAREJO

Operating Mine

Development Project

Exploration Project

Palmarejo

Chihuahua, MX

Au Ag

Rochester

Nevada, US

Ag Au

Kensington

Alaska, US

Au

Whar f

South Dakota, US

Au

Silvertip

British Columbia, CA

Ag Zn Pb

NYSE: CDE

3

JC 2016

Key Messages

Long-Term

Growth

Focus

Transformational

Expansion at

Rochester

High-Impact

Exploration

Growth

Emerging

Opportunity at

Silvertip

Rebuilt

Foundation

Industry

Leader in ESG

Positioning for long-term growth and strong returns from its portfolio and pipeline of promising projects in strong mining jurisdictions, starting with an anticipated step change in cash flow post-Rochester expansion

Newly-updated costs and schedule provide clarity and reflects inflationary impact on Coeur's cornerstone project: excellent economics maintained and a solid funding plan in place

The Company's higher level of exploration investment in recent years is a key differentiator and is leading to new discoveries, longer mine lives and higher returns

Sustained exploration success is driving a technical reassessment in support of a larger scale operation at one of the world's highest-gradesilver-zinc-lead deposits

Coeur has established a healthy culture, developed an achievable growth strategy, and assembled a strong, aligned team to execute its strategy and deliver consistent results

The Company remains an industry leader in environmental, social and governance practices. As of 2021, Coeur received an MSCI ESG Rating of "A"

NYSE: CDE

4

JC 2016

Balanced, North American Precious Metals Portfolio

Metal Sales

2010

2021

Asset

Geography

12%

20%

28% $516M 45%

38%

$833M

5%

26%

10%

16%

15%

45%

28%

62%

2%

38%

10%

Palmarejo

Rochester

Kensington

Wharf

San Bartolomé

Other1

U.S.

Mexico

Bolivia

Australia

Argentina

Over $ 466 million of U .S. Net Operating Losses2

Metal

Ag

Au

Au

Ag

69%

31%

70%

30%

(1)

Other refers to Coeur Capital (primarily production from the Endeavor silver stream in Australia) and the Martha Mine in Argentina. Both assets have been sold by Coeur.

NYSE: CDE 5

(2)

As of December 31, 2021.

JC 2016

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Coeur Mining Inc. published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 11:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 840 M - -
Net income 2022 29,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 555 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 40,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 146 M 1 146 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,02x
EV / Sales 2023 2,18x
Nbr of Employees 2 105
Free-Float 98,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mitchell J. Krebs Manager-Acquisitions
Thomas S. Whelan Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert E. Mellor Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Routledge Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Robyn G. Koyner Chief Compliance Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COEUR MINING, INC.-19.05%1 146
NEWMONT CORPORATION8.30%53 310
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION8.02%37 049
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-0.11%24 144
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-15.18%24 018
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-3.39%18 902