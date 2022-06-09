Coeur Mining : RBC Capital Markets Global Mining and Materials Conference

This presentation contains forward‐looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation in the United States and Canada, including statements involving strategic priorities and company strategies, expectations regarding environmental, social and governance ("ESG") initiatives, goals and targets, growth, anticipated production, costs and expenses, exploration and development efforts, health and safety protocols, operations, expectations and initiatives at Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf and Silvertip including the POA 11 expansion project and the potential expansion and restart of Silvertip and timing thereof, inflation, capital allocation and estimates, liquidity sources, free cash flow, mineral reserve and resource estimates, growth, results and hedging strategies. Such forward‐looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause Coeur's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward‐looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the risk that the strategies, initiatives and expectations described in this presentation are not achieved on a timely basis or at all, the risks and hazards inherent in the mining business (including risks inherent in developing large‐scale mining projects, environmental hazards, industrial accidents, weather, or geologically related conditions), changes in the market prices of gold, silver, zinc, and lead, and a sustained lower price or higher treatment and refining charge environment, the uncertainties inherent in Coeur's production, exploratory and developmental activities, including risks relating to permitting and regulatory delays (including the impact of government shutdowns), ground conditions, grade and recovery variability, any future labor disputes, or work stoppages, the uncertainties inherent in the estimation of mineral reserves and resources, changes that could result from Coeur's future acquisition of new mining properties or businesses, the loss or insolvency of any third‐party smelter to which Coeur markets its production, the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including impacts to workforce, equipment and materials availability, inflationary pressures, continued access to financing sources, government orders that may require temporary suspension of operations at one or more of our sites and effects on our suppliers or the refiners and smelters to whom the Company markets its production and the communities where the Company operates, the effects of environmental and other governmental regulations and government shut-downs, the risks inherent in the ownership or operation of or investment in mining properties or businesses in foreign countries, Coeur's ability to raise additional financing necessary to conduct its business, make payments or refinance its debt as well as other uncertainties and risk factors set out in filings made from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, and the Canadian securities regulators, including, without limitation, Coeur's most recent reports on Form 10‐K and Form 10-Q. Actual results, developments, and timetables could vary significantly from the estimates presented. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward looking statements. Coeur disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly such forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Additionally, Coeur undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations, or statements made by third parties in respect of Coeur, its financial or operating results or its securities.

The scientific and technical information concerning our mineral projects in this presentation have been reviewed and approved by a "qualified person" under Item 1300 of SEC Regulation S- K, namely our Senior Director, Technical Services, Christopher Pascoe. For a description of the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate mineral reserves and mineral resources included in this presentation, as well as data verification procedures and a general discussion of the extent to which the estimates may be affected by any known environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing or other relevant factors, please review the Technical Report Summaries for each of the Company's material properties which are available at www.sec.gov. 2021 reserves and resources were determined in accordance with Item 1300 of SEC Regulation S-K. Reserves and resources for prior periods were determined in accordance with Canadian National Instrument 43-101. Both sets of reporting standards have similar goals in terms of conveying an appropriate level of confidence in the disclosures being reported, but the standards embody slightly different approaches and definitions.

Non‐U.S. GAAP Measures ‐ We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under United States generally accepted accounting principles (U.S. GAAP) with certain non‐U.S. GAAP financial measures, including adjusted net income (loss), operating cash flow before changes in working capital, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, total leverage, net leverage, free cash flow and adjusted costs applicable to sales per ounce/pound. We believe that these adjusted measures provide meaningful information to assist management, investors and analysts in understanding our financial results and assessing our prospects for future performance. We believe these adjusted financial measures are important indicators of our recurring operations because they exclude items that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to our core operating results, and provide a better baseline for analyzing trends in our underlying businesses. We believe adjusted net income (loss), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, total leverage, net leverage, free cash flow and adjusted costs applicable to sales per ounce/pound are important measures in assessing the Company's overall financial performance. This presentation does not represent an offer of any securities for sale.