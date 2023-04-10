Advanced search
    CDE   US1921085049

COEUR MINING, INC.

(CDE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-10 pm EDT
4.100 USD   -0.49%
05:17pCoeur Mining : Regulation FD Disclosure - Form 8-K
PU
05:16pCoeur Mining, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:33pCoeur to Present at Gold Forum Europe
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Coeur Mining : Regulation FD Disclosure - Form 8-K

04/10/2023 | 05:17pm EDT
cde-20230410

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT
PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE
SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): April 10, 2023
Coeur Mining, Inc.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Delaware
1-8641 82-0109423
(State or other jurisdiction
of incorporation or organization) 		(Commission
File Number) 		(IRS Employer
Identification No.)
200 S. Wacker
Suite 2100
Chicago, Illinois60606
(Address of Principal Executive Offices)
(312) 489-5800
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)
N/A
(Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instructions A.2 below):
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock (par value $.01 per share) CDE New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ¨




Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.
On April 10, 2023, the Company posted an updated corporate presentation on its website. The updated presentation may be obtained at https://s201.q4cdn.com/254090064/files/doc_presentations/2023/Apr/10/2023-04-11-gold-forum-europe-presentation-final.pdf.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) List of Exhibits
Exhibit No. Description
Exhibit 104
Cover Page Interactive Data File - the cover page XBRL tags are embedded within the Inline XBRL document


SIGNATURE
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
COEUR MINING, INC.
Date: April 10, 2023
By: /s/ Thomas S. Whelan
Name: Thomas S. Whelan
Title: Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer


Attachments

Disclaimer

Coeur Mining Inc. published this content on 10 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2023 21:16:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
