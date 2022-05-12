Log in
    CDE   US1921085049

COEUR MINING, INC.

(CDE)
Delayed Nyse  -  05/12 04:00:02 pm EDT
3.100 USD   -4.32%
04:32pCoeur to Participate in Upcoming Conferences
BU
08:04aCMC Announces the Identification of Six Significant Geophysical Targets on its Silverknife Property in northern British Columbia
AQ
05/11COEUR MINING, INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Coeur to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

05/12/2022 | 04:32pm EDT
Coeur Mining, Inc.’s (“Coeur” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDE) Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Thomas S. Whelan, and Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Michael “Mick” Routledge, will participate in the Canaccord Global Metals & Mining Conference in Palm Desert, California on Monday, May 16, 2022. Additionally, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mitchell J. Krebs, will participate in the Bank of America Global Metals, Mining & Steel Conference in Miami, Florida on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

The Canaccord Global Metals & Mining Conference and the Bank of America Global Metals, Mining & Steel Conference are invitation-only investment conferences. Presentation materials will be made available on the Company’s website at www.coeur.com.

About Coeur

Coeur Mining, Inc. is a U.S.-based, well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with four wholly-owned operations: the Palmarejo gold-silver complex in Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska and the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota. In addition, the Company wholly-owns the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead development project in British Columbia and has interests in several precious metals exploration projects throughout North America.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 835 M - -
Net income 2022 27,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 555 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 32,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 910 M 910 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,75x
EV / Sales 2023 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 2 105
Free-Float 98,5%
Technical analysis trends COEUR MINING, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 3,24 $
Average target price 5,54 $
Spread / Average Target 70,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mitchell J. Krebs Manager-Acquisitions
Thomas S. Whelan Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert E. Mellor Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Routledge Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Robyn G. Koyner Chief Compliance Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COEUR MINING, INC.-35.71%910
NEWMONT CORPORATION10.32%54 302
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION14.68%37 925
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS0.19%26 181
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-0.21%24 121
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-0.59%18 827