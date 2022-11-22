Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Coeur Mining, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CDE   US1921085049

COEUR MINING, INC.

(CDE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-22 pm EST
3.400 USD   +4.94%
04:31pCoeur to Participate in Upcoming Conferences
BU
11/10Transcript : Coeur Mining, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 10, 2022
CI
11/10Coeur Mining Q3 Adjusted Loss Widens, Revenue Declines
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Coeur to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

11/22/2022 | 04:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Coeur Mining, Inc.’s (“Coeur” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDE) President and Chief Executive Officer, Mitchell J. Krebs, will participate in the Scotiabank Mining Conference on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Additionally, Coeur’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Thomas S. Whelan, will participate in the Bank of America Leveraged Finance Conference on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

The Scotiabank Mining Conference and the Bank of America Leveraged Finance Conference are invitation-only investment conferences. Presentation materials will be made available on the Company’s website at www.coeur.com.

About Coeur

Coeur Mining, Inc. is a U.S.-based, well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with four wholly-owned operations: the Palmarejo gold-silver complex in Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska and the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota. In addition, the Company wholly-owns the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead development project in British Columbia and has interests in several precious metals exploration projects throughout North America.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about COEUR MINING, INC.
04:31pCoeur to Participate in Upcoming Conferences
BU
11/10Transcript : Coeur Mining, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 10, 2022
CI
11/10Coeur Mining Q3 Adjusted Loss Widens, Revenue Declines
MT
11/09Coeur Mining : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/09Coeur Mining, Inc. Reports Production Results for the Third Quarter of 2022
CI
11/09Coeur Mining, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11/09COEUR MINING, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
11/09Coeur Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results
BU
11/09Coeur Mining, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended..
CI
11/09Earnings Flash (CDE) COEUR MINING Posts Q3 Loss $-0.16
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COEUR MINING, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 779 M - -
Net income 2022 -137 M - -
Net Debt 2022 522 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,35x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 910 M 910 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,84x
EV / Sales 2023 2,11x
Nbr of Employees 2 105
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart COEUR MINING, INC.
Duration : Period :
Coeur Mining, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COEUR MINING, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 3,24 $
Average target price 4,00 $
Spread / Average Target 23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mitchell J. Krebs Manager-Acquisitions
Thomas S. Whelan Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert E. Mellor Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Routledge Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Robyn G. Koyner Chief Compliance Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COEUR MINING, INC.-35.71%910
NEWMONT CORPORATION-27.23%35 718
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-13.06%26 953
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-10.18%21 553
POLYUS-35.94%18 589
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-8.38%16 662