Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Coeur Mining, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CDE   US1921085049

COEUR MINING, INC.

(CDE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-09 pm EDT
3.550 USD   +0.85%
04:51pCoeur to Participate in Upcoming Conferences
BU
04/26Coeur Publishes 2022 ESG Report
BU
04/11Coeur Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Coeur to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

05/09/2023 | 04:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Coeur Mining, Inc.’s (“Coeur” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDE) Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Thomas S. Whelan, and Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Michael “Mick” Routledge, will participate in the Canaccord Global Metals & Mining Conference in Palm Desert, California on Friday, May 12, 2023. Additionally, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mitchell J. Krebs, Mr. Whelan, and Mr. Routledge, will participate in the Bank of America Global Metals, Mining & Steel Conference in Barcelona, Spain on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

The Canaccord Global Metals & Mining Conference and the Bank of America Global Metals, Mining & Steel Conference are invitation-only investment conferences. Presentation materials will be made available on the Company’s website at www.coeur.com.

About Coeur

Coeur Mining, Inc. is a U.S.-based, well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with four wholly-owned operations: the Palmarejo gold-silver complex in Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska and the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota. In addition, the Company wholly-owns the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead exploration project in British Columbia.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about COEUR MINING, INC.
04:51pCoeur to Participate in Upcoming Conferences
BU
04/26Coeur Publishes 2022 ESG Report
BU
04/11Coeur Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call
BU
04/10Coeur Mining : Regulation FD Disclosure - Form 8-K
PU
04/10Coeur Mining, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
04/10Coeur to Present at Gold Forum Europe
BU
03/30Coeur Mining : Sales Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
03/30Coeur Mining, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/16Silver Hammer Mining Appoints Former Coeur Mining Senior Vice-President Exploration and..
AQ
02/23Transcript : Coeur Mining, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 23, 2023
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COEUR MINING, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 841 M - -
Net income 2023 -74,7 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -15,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 176 M 1 176 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,40x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 2 107
Free-Float 86,1%
Chart COEUR MINING, INC.
Duration : Period :
Coeur Mining, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COEUR MINING, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 3,52 $
Average target price 4,56 $
Spread / Average Target 29,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mitchell J. Krebs Manager-Acquisitions
Thomas S. Whelan Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert E. Mellor Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Routledge Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Robyn G. Koyner Chief Compliance Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COEUR MINING, INC.4.76%1 176
NEWMONT CORPORATION2.31%38 377
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION16.54%34 907
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED15.04%29 308
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.31.12%23 516
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED43.41%17 923
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer