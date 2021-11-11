Coeur to Participate in Upcoming RBC Capital Markets Global Mining & Materials Conference

NEWS RELEASE

Coeur to Participate in Upcoming RBC Capital Markets Global Mining and Materials Conference

Chicago, Illinois - November 11, 2021 - Coeur Mining, Inc.'s ("Coeur" or the "Company") (NYSE: CDE) President and Chief Executive Officer, Mitchell J. Krebs, and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Thomas S. Whelan, will participate in the RBC Capital Markets Global Mining and Materials Conference on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. Mr. Krebs will also take part in a virtual fireside chat during the conference at 8:45 a.m. Central Time.

The RBC Capital Markets Global Mining and Materials Conference is a virtual- and invitation-only investment conference. Presentation materials will be made available on the Company's website at www.coeur.com. The webcast of the fireside chat will be available through the following link: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3517083/42BF6FA99FA4DBBCA25697532C7C53BB.

About Coeur

Coeur Mining, Inc. is a U.S.-based,well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with five wholly-owned operations: the Palmarejo gold-silver complex in Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska, the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota, and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine in British Columbia. In addition, Coeur has interests in several precious metals exploration projects throughout North America.

