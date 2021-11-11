Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Coeur Mining, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CDE   US1921085049

COEUR MINING, INC.

(CDE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Coeur to Participate in Upcoming RBC Capital Markets Global Mining & Materials Conference

11/11/2021 | 04:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEWS RELEASE

Coeur to Participate in Upcoming RBC Capital Markets Global Mining and Materials Conference

Chicago, Illinois - November 11, 2021 - Coeur Mining, Inc.'s ("Coeur" or the "Company") (NYSE: CDE) President and Chief Executive Officer, Mitchell J. Krebs, and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Thomas S. Whelan, will participate in the RBC Capital Markets Global Mining and Materials Conference on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. Mr. Krebs will also take part in a virtual fireside chat during the conference at 8:45 a.m. Central Time.

The RBC Capital Markets Global Mining and Materials Conference is a virtual- and invitation-only investment conference. Presentation materials will be made available on the Company's website at www.coeur.com. The webcast of the fireside chat will be available through the following link: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3517083/42BF6FA99FA4DBBCA25697532C7C53BB.

About Coeur

Coeur Mining, Inc. is a U.S.-based,well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with five wholly-owned operations: the Palmarejo gold-silver complex in Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska, the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota, and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine in British Columbia. In addition, Coeur has interests in several precious metals exploration projects throughout North America.

For Additional Information

Coeur Mining, Inc.

104 S. Michigan Avenue, Suite 900 Chicago, Illinois 60603

Attention: Jeff Wilhoit, Director, Investor Relations

Phone: (312) 489-5800www.coeur.com

1

Disclaimer

Coeur Mining Inc. published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 21:36:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about COEUR MINING, INC.
04:37pCoeur to Participate in Upcoming RBC Capital Markets Global Mining & Materials Conferen..
PU
04:31pCoeur to Participate in Upcoming RBC Capital Markets Global Mining and Materials Confer..
BU
10/28Avino Acquires Neighboring La Preciosa Project, Adds Significant Production Potential t..
AQ
10/27COEUR MINING : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/27AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES BRIEF : Says Adds "Significant" Production Potential to Growth P..
MT
10/27AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES BRIEF : Acquires Neighboring La Preciosa Project From NYSE's Coe..
MT
10/27Coeur Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results - Form 8-K
PU
10/27COEUR MINING, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
10/27COEUR MINING, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
10/27Coeur Mining, Inc. Provides Production Guidance for the Full Year 2021
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COEUR MINING, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 834 M - -
Net income 2021 -6,08 M - -
Net Debt 2021 445 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -282x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 812 M 1 812 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,70x
EV / Sales 2022 2,81x
Nbr of Employees 1 959
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart COEUR MINING, INC.
Duration : Period :
Coeur Mining, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COEUR MINING, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 7,05 $
Average target price 8,21 $
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mitchell J. Krebs President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas S. Whelan Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert E. Mellor Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Routledge Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
James Kenneth Thompson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COEUR MINING, INC.-31.88%1 812
NEWMONT CORPORATION-2.87%46 387
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-11.83%36 577
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-0.41%28 877
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.1.09%19 464
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-0.23%15 086