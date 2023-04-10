Coeur to Present at Gold Forum Europe

Coeur Mining, Inc.’s (“Coeur” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDE) Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Thomas S. Whelan, will present at Gold Forum Europe in Zurich, Switzerland on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 2:10 p.m. Central European Time.

The Gold Forum Europe is an invitation-only investment conference. Presentation materials will be made available on the Company’s website at www.coeur.com.

About Coeur

