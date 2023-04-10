Advanced search
    CDE   US1921085049

COEUR MINING, INC.

(CDE)
04:00:02 2023-04-10 pm EDT
4.100 USD   -0.49%
Coeur to Present at Gold Forum Europe
BU
03/30Coeur Mining : Sales Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
03/30Coeur Mining, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Coeur to Present at Gold Forum Europe

04/10/2023 | 04:33pm EDT
Coeur Mining, Inc.’s (“Coeur” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDE) Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Thomas S. Whelan, will present at Gold Forum Europe in Zurich, Switzerland on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 2:10 p.m. Central European Time.

The Gold Forum Europe is an invitation-only investment conference. Presentation materials will be made available on the Company’s website at www.coeur.com.

About Coeur

Coeur Mining, Inc. is a U.S.-based, well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with four wholly-owned operations: the Palmarejo gold-silver complex in Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska and the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota. In addition, the Company wholly-owns the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead exploration project in British Columbia and has interests in precious metals exploration projects throughout North America.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 858 M - -
Net income 2023 -86,1 M - -
Net Debt 2023 789 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 376 M 1 376 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,52x
EV / Sales 2024 2,21x
Nbr of Employees 2 107
Free-Float 86,1%
Technical analysis trends COEUR MINING, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 4,12 $
Average target price 4,21 $
Spread / Average Target 2,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mitchell J. Krebs Manager-Acquisitions
Thomas S. Whelan Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert E. Mellor Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Routledge Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Robyn G. Koyner Chief Compliance Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COEUR MINING, INC.22.62%1 376
NEWMONT CORPORATION10.28%41 354
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION14.56%34 539
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED8.75%25 853
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.26.41%22 382
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED37.02%16 811
