COFACE SA: Disclosure of trading in own shares (excluding the liquidity agreement) made between 14 December 2020 and 18 December 2020

12/21/2020 | 11:45am EST
Paris, 21st December 2020 – 17:45

COFACE SA: Disclosure of trading in own shares (excluding the liquidity agreement) made between 14 December 2020 and 18 December 2020



Pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse1

The main features of the 2020-2021 Share Buyback Program have been published on the Company’s website (http://www.coface.com/Investors/Disclosure-requirements, under “Own share transactions”) and are also described in the Registration Document. This information shall be completed with the press release of 26 October 2020.

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Trading session
of (Date)		TransactionNumber of
shares		Weighted
average price		Gross amountMIC CodePurpose of
 buyback		 
 
Total 14/12/202012,0008.4546 €101,455XPARCancellation 
12,0008.4546 €101,455 €  
Total 15/12/202010,0008.3071 €83,071XPARCancellation 
10,0008.3071 €83,071 €  
Total 16/12/202013,0008.5123 €110,660XPARCancellation 
13,0008.5123 €110,660 €  
Total 17/12/202012,0008.5786 €102,943XPARCancellation 
12,0008.5786 €102,943 €  
Total 18/12/20207,0008.3598 €58,519XPARCancellation 
7,0008.3598 €58,519 €  
Total 14/12/2020 - 18/12/202054,0008.4564 €456,647 € Cancellation 


Detail transaction by transaction

Trading session
of (Date)		TransactionNumber of
 shares		Weighted
average price		Gross amountMIC CodePurpose of
 buyback		 
 
14/12/2020Purchase2018.5400 €1,716.54 €XPARCancellation 
14/12/2020Purchase5068.5400 €4,321.24 €XPARCancellation 
14/12/2020Purchase258.5400 €213.50 €XPARCancellation 
14/12/2020Purchase5228.5000 €4,437.00 €XPARCancellation 
14/12/2020Purchase4798.5200 €4,081.08 €XPARCancellation 
14/12/2020Purchase3528.5100 €2,995.52 €XPARCancellation 
14/12/2020Purchase68.5100 €51.06 €XPARCancellation 
14/12/2020Purchase6158.5000 €5,227.50 €XPARCancellation 
14/12/2020Purchase4588.4600 €3,874.68 €XPARCancellation 
14/12/2020Purchase3138.4600 €2,647.98 €XPARCancellation 
14/12/2020Purchase1808.4600 €1,522.80 €XPARCancellation 
14/12/2020Purchase5818.4500 €4,909.45 €XPARCancellation 
14/12/2020Purchase1898.5200 €1,610.28 €XPARCancellation 
14/12/2020Purchase2548.5200 €2,164.08 €XPARCancellation 
14/12/2020Purchase4988.5500 €4,257.90 €XPARCancellation 
14/12/2020Purchase3548.5000 €3,009.00 €XPARCancellation 
14/12/2020Purchase68.4800 €50.88 €XPARCancellation 
14/12/2020Purchase3548.4800 €3,001.92 €XPARCancellation 
14/12/2020Purchase5498.4700 €4,650.03 €XPARCancellation 
14/12/2020Purchase4568.4500 €3,853.20 €XPARCancellation 
14/12/2020Purchase1568.4500 €1,318.20 €XPARCancellation 
14/12/2020Purchase558.4500 €464.75 €XPARCancellation 
14/12/2020Purchase2518.4500 €2,120.95 €XPARCancellation 
14/12/2020Purchase3668.3800 €3,067.08 €XPARCancellation 
14/12/2020Purchase4748.4300 €3,995.82 €XPARCancellation 
14/12/2020Purchase2878.4500 €2,425.15 €XPARCancellation 
14/12/2020Purchase1738.4500 €1,461.85 €XPARCancellation 
14/12/2020Purchase4808.3900 €4,027.20 €XPARCancellation 
14/12/2020Purchase3948.3800 €3,301.72 €XPARCancellation 
14/12/2020Purchase948.3800 €787.72 €XPARCancellation 
14/12/2020Purchase8478.3800 €7,097.86 €XPARCancellation 
14/12/2020Purchase2298.3800 €1,919.02 €XPARCancellation 
14/12/2020Purchase4638.3800 €3,879.94 €XPARCancellation 
14/12/2020Purchase4618.3800 €3,863.18 €XPARCancellation 
14/12/2020Purchase3728.4100 €3,128.52 €XPARCancellation 
15/12/2020Purchase638.3600 €526.68 €XPARCancellation 
15/12/2020Purchase3278.3600 €2,733.72 €XPARCancellation 
15/12/2020Purchase5078.3900 €4,253.73 €XPARCancellation 
15/12/2020Purchase1488.3800 €1,240.24 €XPARCancellation 
15/12/2020Purchase2128.3800 €1,776.56 €XPARCancellation 
15/12/2020Purchase6388.3500 €5,327.30 €XPARCancellation 
15/12/2020Purchase1,0008.3000 €8,300.00 €XPARCancellation 
15/12/2020Purchase4908.2900 €4,062.10 €XPARCancellation 
15/12/2020Purchase4558.3000 €3,776.50 €XPARCancellation 
15/12/2020Purchase4258.3300 €3,540.25 €XPARCancellation 
15/12/2020Purchase5118.3700 €4,277.07 €XPARCancellation 
15/12/2020Purchase3678.3500 €3,064.45 €XPARCancellation 
15/12/2020Purchase4408.3500 €3,674.00 €XPARCancellation 
15/12/2020Purchase4598.3200 €3,818.88 €XPARCancellation 
15/12/2020Purchase238.3200 €191.36 €XPARCancellation 
15/12/2020Purchase218.3200 €174.72 €XPARCancellation 
15/12/2020Purchase3748.2500 €3,085.50 €XPARCancellation 
15/12/2020Purchase1758.2700 €1,447.25 €XPARCancellation 
15/12/2020Purchase8258.2700 €6,822.75 €XPARCancellation 
15/12/2020Purchase5008.2400 €4,120.00 €XPARCancellation 
15/12/2020Purchase5008.2400 €4,120.00 €XPARCancellation 
15/12/2020Purchase4908.2400 €4,037.60 €XPARCancellation 
15/12/2020Purchase5108.2500 €4,207.50 €XPARCancellation 
15/12/2020Purchase1418.3200 €1,173.12 €XPARCancellation 
15/12/2020Purchase3998.3200 €3,319.68 €XPARCancellation 
16/12/2020Purchase4018.4200 €3,376.42 €XPARCancellation 
16/12/2020Purchase6058.5200 €5,154.60 €XPARCancellation 
16/12/2020Purchase4518.5400 €3,851.54 €XPARCancellation 
16/12/2020Purchase4268.5700 €3,650.82 €XPARCancellation 
16/12/2020Purchase5388.5600 €4,605.28 €XPARCancellation 
16/12/2020Purchase4828.5700 €4,130.74 €XPARCancellation 
16/12/2020Purchase2178.5700 €1,859.69 €XPARCancellation 
16/12/2020Purchase5718.5900 €4,904.89 €XPARCancellation 
16/12/2020Purchase4438.6100 €3,814.23 €XPARCancellation 
16/12/2020Purchase4138.6000 €3,551.80 €XPARCancellation 
16/12/2020Purchase2518.5800 €2,153.58 €XPARCancellation 
16/12/2020Purchase1138.5800 €969.54 €XPARCancellation 
16/12/2020Purchase3878.5900 €3,324.33 €XPARCancellation 
16/12/2020Purchase108.5500 €85.50 €XPARCancellation 
16/12/2020Purchase3498.5500 €2,983.95 €XPARCancellation 
16/12/2020Purchase3608.5500 €3,078.00 €XPARCancellation 
16/12/2020Purchase4348.5100 €3,693.34 €XPARCancellation 
16/12/2020Purchase3828.5000 €3,247.00 €XPARCancellation 
16/12/2020Purchase6208.4700 €5,251.40 €XPARCancellation 
16/12/2020Purchase2348.4600 €1,979.64 €XPARCancellation 
16/12/2020Purchase1218.4600 €1,023.66 €XPARCancellation 
16/12/2020Purchase5958.5000 €5,057.50 €XPARCancellation 
16/12/2020Purchase4318.4800 €3,654.88 €XPARCancellation 
16/12/2020Purchase7758.4800 €6,572.00 €XPARCancellation 
16/12/2020Purchase1568.4800 €1,322.88 €XPARCancellation 
16/12/2020Purchase228.4800 €186.56 €XPARCancellation 
16/12/2020Purchase2058.4800 €1,738.40 €XPARCancellation 
16/12/2020Purchase88.4800 €67.84 €XPARCancellation 
16/12/2020Purchase1338.4700 €1,126.51 €XPARCancellation 
16/12/2020Purchase8678.4700 €7,343.49 €XPARCancellation 
16/12/2020Purchase3048.4500 €2,568.80 €XPARCancellation 
16/12/2020Purchase18.4500 €8.45 €XPARCancellation 
16/12/2020Purchase5388.4500 €4,546.10 €XPARCancellation 
16/12/2020Purchase1,1578.4500 €9,776.65 €XPARCancellation 
17/12/2020Purchase3938.5400 €3,356.22 €XPARCancellation 
17/12/2020Purchase828.5400 €700.28 €XPARCancellation 
17/12/2020Purchase3638.5600 €3,107.28 €XPARCancellation 
17/12/2020Purchase8818.5800 €7,558.98 €XPARCancellation 
17/12/2020Purchase1058.6000 €903.00 €XPARCancellation 
17/12/2020Purchase4408.6000 €3,784.00 €XPARCancellation 
17/12/2020Purchase5638.6300 €4,858.69 €XPARCancellation 
17/12/2020Purchase4988.6300 €4,297.74 €XPARCancellation 
17/12/2020Purchase4988.6200 €4,292.76 €XPARCancellation 
17/12/2020Purchase298.6200 €249.98 €XPARCancellation 
17/12/2020Purchase1348.6200 €1,155.08 €XPARCancellation 
17/12/2020Purchase4168.5800 €3,569.28 €XPARCancellation 
17/12/2020Purchase4578.6100 €3,934.77 €XPARCancellation 
17/12/2020Purchase368.6000 €309.60 €XPARCancellation 
17/12/2020Purchase3698.6000 €3,173.40 €XPARCancellation 
17/12/2020Purchase3668.6200 €3,154.92 €XPARCancellation 
17/12/2020Purchase308.6500 €259.50 €XPARCancellation 
17/12/2020Purchase3348.6500 €2,889.10 €XPARCancellation 
17/12/2020Purchase6238.6300 €5,376.49 €XPARCancellation 
17/12/2020Purchase388.6300 €327.94 €XPARCancellation 
17/12/2020Purchase3638.5800 €3,114.54 €XPARCancellation 
17/12/2020Purchase4698.5800 €4,024.02 €XPARCancellation 
17/12/2020Purchase4848.5400 €4,133.36 €XPARCancellation 
17/12/2020Purchase5478.5200 €4,660.44 €XPARCancellation 
17/12/2020Purchase868.5200 €732.72 €XPARCancellation 
17/12/2020Purchase4988.5200 €4,242.96 €XPARCancellation 
17/12/2020Purchase178.5200 €144.84 €XPARCancellation 
17/12/2020Purchase5578.5200 €4,745.64 €XPARCancellation 
17/12/2020Purchase4268.5200 €3,629.52 €XPARCancellation 
17/12/2020Purchase1518.5700 €1,294.07 €XPARCancellation 
17/12/2020Purchase7478.5700 €6,401.79 €XPARCancellation 
17/12/2020Purchase1,0008.5600 €8,560.00 €XPARCancellation 
18/12/2020Purchase4068.4400 €3,426.64 €XPARCancellation 
18/12/2020Purchase3898.4000 €3,267.60 €XPARCancellation 
18/12/2020Purchase1938.3600 €1,613.48 €XPARCancellation 
18/12/2020Purchase1798.3600 €1,496.44 €XPARCancellation 
18/12/2020Purchase4288.3200 €3,560.96 €XPARCancellation 
18/12/2020Purchase5128.3100 €4,254.72 €XPARCancellation 
18/12/2020Purchase3708.2900 €3,067.30 €XPARCancellation 
18/12/2020Purchase7688.3200 €6,389.76 €XPARCancellation 
18/12/2020Purchase3128.3200 €2,595.84 €XPARCancellation 
18/12/2020Purchase1,2458.3200 €10,358.40 €XPARCancellation 
18/12/2020Purchase3328.3700 €2,778.84 €XPARCancellation 
18/12/2020Purchase348.3700 €284.58 €XPARCancellation 
18/12/2020Purchase288.3600 €234.08 €XPARCancellation 
18/12/2020Purchase2328.3600 €1,939.52 €XPARCancellation 
18/12/2020Purchase3518.3400 €2,927.34 €XPARCancellation 
18/12/2020Purchase478.3400 €391.98 €XPARCancellation 
18/12/2020Purchase1738.3400 €1,442.82 €XPARCancellation 
18/12/2020Purchase18.5000 €8.50 €XPARCancellation 
18/12/2020Purchase1,0008.4800 €8,480.00 €XPARCancellation 


CONTACTS ANALYSTS / INVESTORS

 
Thomas JACQUET
T. +33 (0)1 49 02 12 58
thomas.jacquet@coface.com		Benoit CHASTEL
T. +33 (0)1 49 02 22 28
benoit.chastel@coface.com
  

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2020/2021 (subject to change)
FY-2020 results: 10 February 2021 (after market close)
Q1-2021 results: 27 April 2021 (after market close)
Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting 2020: 12 May 2021
H1-2021 results: 28 July 2021 (after market close)
9M-2021 results: 28 October 2021 (after market close)

FINANCIAL INFORMATION
This press release, as well as COFACE SA’s integral regulatory information, can be found on the Group’s website:
http://www.coface.com/Investors

For regulated information on Alternative Performance Measures (APM),
please refer to our Interim Financial Report for S1-2020 and our 2019 Universal Registration Document.

 

Coface: for trade

With over 70 years of experience and the most extensive international network, Coface is a leader in trade credit insurance and adjacent specialty services, including Factoring, Single Risk insurance, Bonding and Information services. Coface’s experts work to the beat of the global economy, helping ~50,000 clients build successful, growing, and dynamic businesses across the world. Coface helps companies in their credit decisions. The Group's services and solutions strengthen their ability to sell by protecting them against the risks of non-payment in their domestic and export markets. In 2019, Coface employed ~4,250 people and registered a turnover of €1.5 billion.

www.coface.com

 

 


COFACE SA is quoted in Compartment A of Euronext Paris
Code ISIN: FR0010667147 / Mnémonique : COFA

 





1 Also in pursuant to Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (and updates); Article L.225-209 and seq. of the French Commercial Code; Article L.221-3, Article L.241-1 and seq. of the General Regulation of the French Market Authority (AMF); AMF Recommendation DOC-2017-04 Guide for issuers on their own shares transactions and for stabilization measures.



