COFACE S.A.

COFACE S.A.

(COFA)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Coface S A : The political risks of lockdown in the Netherlands and Germany

01/28/2021 | 01:42pm EST
Early this week, serious riots took place in the Netherlands in connection with the protests against the newly established 'corona-curfew'. According to police reports, hundreds of people in several cities roamed the streets in large groups, attacking not only police officers and the shops, but also hospitals and a COVID-19 test centre. Around 400 hundred people were arrested during in the past couple of nights.
In parallel, a new survey in Germany showed that the sentiment of the population is changing: the latest ARD-DeutschlandTrend shows that people increasingly perceive lockdown measures as a burden. Moreover, this is the first time that the majority is not satisfied with the Federal government's work to fight COVID-19: the percentage share increased from 37% in December 2020 to 54% in January 2021.

For the latest information on Northern Europe, make sure to follow our economist Christiane von Berg, and check out our economic studies.

Disclaimer

Coface SA published this content on 28 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2021 18:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 1 443 M 1 749 M 1 749 M
Net income 2020 64,3 M 78,0 M 78,0 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 17,3x
Yield 2020 4,82%
Capitalization 1 174 M 1 420 M 1 422 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,81x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 3 248
Free-Float 56,4%
Chart COFACE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Coface S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COFACE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 9,88 €
Last Close Price 7,84 €
Spread / Highest target 33,9%
Spread / Average Target 26,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Xavier Pascal Durand Chief Executive Officer
Nicolas Namias Chairman
Carine Pichon Chief Financial & Risk Officer
Keyvan Shamsa Director-Business Technology
Jean Arondel Non-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COFACE S.A.-4.51%1 420
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.1.90%35 873
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-0.62%35 210
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION0.53%33 603
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC-0.69%32 393
SAMPO OYJ2.29%23 754
