2022 04 11 COFACE SA : Combined Shareholders' Meeting on May 17th 2022

COFACE SA: Combined Shareholders'

Meeting 17th May 2022 at 02.00pm

Paris, 11 April 2022 - 17.45

Coface SA's shareholders are hereby informed that the Combined Shareholders' Meeting will be held on Tuesday, 17th May 2022 at 02.00pm at the Group's headquarters and registered office:

1 Place Costes et Bellonte

92270 Bois-Colombes - France

The notice of meeting containing the agenda and draft resolutions was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (French Bulletin of Mandatory Legal Notices - BALO) No.43 on 11th April 2022 (announcement No. 2200839).

Shareholders may attend the meeting regardless of the number of shares they own, under the conditions described in the notice of meeting.

We advise the shareholders to:

- To vote on the resolutions by post or online, using either the postal voting form or the Votaccess platform. They can also appoint the Chairman to represent them;

- To submit written questions to the Chairman of the Board of Directors by registered letter with acknowledgement of receipt or electronically to the following address: investors@coface.com (including evidence of their shareholding) on the 11th of May, at the latest. To be taken into account, these questions must be accompanied by a book-entry certificate justifying the share ownership.

All documents that must be disclosed for this meeting will be available to the shareholders, within the legal deadlines, on COFACE SA institutional website(www.coface.com)and more precisely under "Investors/General Assembly"(https://www.coface.com/Investors/General-Assembly).

CONTACTS

ANALYSTS / INVESTORS

Thomas JACQUET: +33 1 49 02 12 58 - thomas.jacquet@coface.com Benoît CHASTEL: +33 1 49 02 22 28 - benoit.chastel@coface.com

MEDIA RELATIONS

Saphia GAOUAOUI: +33 1 49 02 14 91 - saphia.gaouaoui@coface.com Corentin HENRY: +33 1 49 02 23 94 - corentin.henry@coface.com

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2021/2022

(subject to change)

Q1-2022 results: 28 April 2022 (after market close)

Annual General Shareholders' Meeting 2021: 17 May 2022

H1-2022 results: 28 July 2022 (after market close) 9M-2022 results: 27 October 2022 (after market close

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

This press release, as well as COFACE SA's integral regulatory information, can be found on the Group's website: http://www.coface.com/Investors

For regulated information on Alternative Performance Measures (APM), please refer to our Interim Financial Report for S1-2021 and our 2021 Universal Registration Document

(see part 3.7 "Key financial performance indicators")

