Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Coface SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COFA   FR0010667147

COFACE SA

(COFA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04/11 11:35:15 am EDT
11.02 EUR   +3.77%
11:51a2022 04 11 COFACE SA : Combined Shareholders' Meeting on May 17th 2022
PU
11:45aCOFACE SA : Combined Shareholders' Meeting 17th May 2022 at 02.00pm
AQ
06:12aFRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION : a much more uncertain repeat run-off between Macron and Le Pen
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

2022 04 11 COFACE SA : Combined Shareholders' Meeting on May 17th 2022

04/11/2022 | 11:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COFACE SA: Combined Shareholders'

Meeting 17th May 2022 at 02.00pm

Paris, 11 April 2022 - 17.45

Coface SA's shareholders are hereby informed that the Combined Shareholders' Meeting will be held on Tuesday, 17th May 2022 at 02.00pm at the Group's headquarters and registered office:

1 Place Costes et Bellonte

92270 Bois-Colombes - France

The notice of meeting containing the agenda and draft resolutions was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (French Bulletin of Mandatory Legal Notices - BALO) No.43 on 11th April 2022 (announcement No. 2200839).

Shareholders may attend the meeting regardless of the number of shares they own, under the conditions described in the notice of meeting.

We advise the shareholders to:

  • - To vote on the resolutions by post or online, using either the postal voting form or the Votaccess platform. They can also appoint the Chairman to represent them;

  • - To submit written questions to the Chairman of the Board of Directors by registered letter with acknowledgement of receipt or electronically to the following address: investors@coface.com (including evidence of their shareholding) on the 11th of May, at the latest. To be taken into account, these questions must be accompanied by a book-entry certificate justifying the share ownership.

All documents that must be disclosed for this meeting will be available to the shareholders, within the legal deadlines, on COFACE SA institutional website(www.coface.com)and more precisely under "Investors/General Assembly"(https://www.coface.com/Investors/General-Assembly).

CONTACTS

ANALYSTS / INVESTORS

Thomas JACQUET: +33 1 49 02 12 58 - thomas.jacquet@coface.com Benoît CHASTEL: +33 1 49 02 22 28 - benoit.chastel@coface.com

MEDIA RELATIONS

Saphia GAOUAOUI: +33 1 49 02 14 91 - saphia.gaouaoui@coface.com Corentin HENRY: +33 1 49 02 23 94 - corentin.henry@coface.com

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2021/2022

(subject to change)

Q1-2022 results: 28 April 2022 (after market close)

Annual General Shareholders' Meeting 2021: 17 May 2022

H1-2022 results: 28 July 2022 (after market close) 9M-2022 results: 27 October 2022 (after market close

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

This press release, as well as COFACE SA's integral regulatory information, can be found on the Group's website: http://www.coface.com/Investors

For regulated information on Alternative Performance Measures (APM), please refer to our Interim Financial Report for S1-2021 and our 2021 Universal Registration Document

(see part 3.7 "Key financial performance indicators")

COFACE: FOR TRADE

With 75 years of experience and the most extensive international network, Coface is a leader in trade credit insurance and adjacent specialty services, including Factoring, Single Risk insurance, Bonding and Information services. Coface's experts work to the beat of the global economy, helping ~50,000 clients build successful, growing, and dynamic businesses across the world. Coface helps companies in their credit decisions. The Group's services and solutions strengthen their ability to sell by protecting them against the risks of non-payment in their domestic and export markets. In 2021, Coface employed ~4,538 people and registered a turnover of €1.57 billion.

www.coface.com

COFACE SA is quoted in Compartment A of Euronext Paris

Code ISIN: FR0010667147 / Mnémonique : COFA

DISCLAIMER - Certain declarations featured in this press release may contain forecasts that notably relate to future events, trends, projects or targets. By nature, these forecasts include identified or unidentified risks and uncertainties, and may be affected by many factors likely to give rise to a significant discrepancy between the real results and those stated in these declarations. Please refer to chapter 5 "Main risk factors and their management within the Group" of the Coface Group's 2021

Universal Registration Document filed with AMF on 6 April 2022 under the number D.22-0244 in order to obtain a description of certain major factors, risks and uncertainties likely to influence the Coface Group's businesses. The Coface Group disclaims any intention or obligation to publish an update of these forecasts, or provide new information on future events or any other circumstance.

Disclaimer

Coface SA published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 15:50:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about COFACE SA
11:51a2022 04 11 COFACE SA : Combined Shareholders' Meeting on May 17th 2022
PU
11:45aCOFACE SA : Combined Shareholders' Meeting 17th May 2022 at 02.00pm
AQ
06:12aFRENCH PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION : a much more uncertain repeat run-off between Macron and Le ..
PU
04/08AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Coface SA's Main Operating Subsidiaries
AQ
04/07COFACE SA : AM Best affirms Coface's main operating subsidiaries rating at A (Excellent) w..
AQ
04/06COFACE : Universal Registration Document 2021 (PDF version)
PU
04/06Coface announces the publication of its 2021 Universal Registration Document
GL
04/05RUSSIA : what are the risks for French companies?
PU
04/05COFACE SA : Report
CO
04/04COFACE : increases its footprint in New Zealand with the opening of a local branch
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COFACE SA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 623 M 1 765 M 1 765 M
Net income 2022 180 M 196 M 196 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,82x
Yield 2022 11,5%
Capitalization 1 586 M 1 725 M 1 725 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,98x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 3 667
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart COFACE SA
Duration : Period :
Coface SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COFACE SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 10,62 €
Average target price 13,90 €
Spread / Average Target 30,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xavier Pascal Durand Chief Executive Officer
Phalla Gervais Chief Financial & Risk Officer
Bernardo Sanchez Incera Chairman
Keyvan Shamsa Director-Business Technology
Declan Daly Chief Executive Officer-Central Europe
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COFACE SA-15.24%1 725
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.11.04%50 906
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES18.17%44 358
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION20.64%39 506
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.3.10%36 058
SAMPO OYJ6.38%27 382