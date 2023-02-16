|
2023 02 16 Preliminary version : Non audited consolidated financial statements 2022
Consolidated financial statements
Preliminary version, unaudited financial statements - under audit free translation
December, 31 2022
|
CONTENTS
|
|
Consolidated balance sheet
|
3
|
Consolidated income statement
|
5
|
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income
|
6
|
Statement of changes in equity
|
7
|
Consolidated statement of cash flows
|
8
|
Basis of preparation
|
9
|
Significant events
|
10
|
Scope of consolidation
|
12
|
Accounting principles
|
15
|
Note 1. Goodwill
|
40
|
Note 2. Other intangible assets
|
41
|
Note 3. Insurance business investments
|
42
|
Note 4. Receivables arising from banking activities
|
47
|
Note 5. Investments in associates
|
47
|
Note 6. Tangible assets
|
48
|
Note 7. Receivables arising from insurance and reinsurance operations
|
49
|
Note 8. Other assets
|
50
|
Note 9. Cash and cash equivalents
|
50
|
Note 10. Share capital
|
50
|
Note 11. Share-basedpayments
|
51
|
Note 12. Revaluation reserves
|
52
|
Note 13. Provisions for liabilities and charges
|
52
|
Note 14. Employee benefits
|
53
|
Note 15. Financing liabilities
|
57
|
Note 16. Lease liabilities
|
58
|
Note 17. Liabilities relating to insurance contracts
|
58
|
Note 18. Payables arising from banking activities
|
58
|
Note 19. Deferred tax
|
59
|
Note 20. Payables arising from insurance and reinsurance operations
|
60
|
Note 21. Other liabilities
|
60
|
Note 22. Revenue
|
61
|
Note 23. Claim expenses
|
62
|
Note 24. Overheads by function
|
63
|
Note 25. Expenses from banking activities
|
63
|
Note 26. Income and expenses from ceded reinsurance
|
63
|
Note 27. Investment income, net of management expenses (excluding finance costs)
|
64
|
Note 28. Other operating income and expenses
|
65
|
Note 29. Income tax expense
|
65
|
Note 30. Breakdown of net income by segment
|
66
|
Note 31. Earnings per share
|
69
|
Note 32. Group's headcount
|
69
|
Note 33. Related parties
|
69
|
Note 34. Key management compensation
|
71
|
Note 35. Breakdown of audit fees
|
72
|
Note 36. Off-balancesheet commitments
|
72
|
Note 37. Operating leases
|
73
|
Note 38. Relationship between parent company and subsidiaries
|
73
|
Note 39. Entry into the scope of consolidation
|
74
|
Note 40. Events after the reporting period
|
74
|
Note 41. Risk management
|
75
Consolidated balance sheet
Asset
3
Consolidated income statement
|
(in thousands of euros)
|
Notes
|
Dec. 31, 2022
|
Dec. 31, 2021
|
Gross written premiums
|
|
1,698,270
|
1,462,424
|
Premium refunds
|
|
(142,109)
|
(121,336)
|
Net change in unearned premium provisions
|
|
(28,697)
|
(28,451)
|
Earned premiums
|
22
|
1,527,464
|
1,312,637
|
Fee and commission income
|
|
158,582
|
140,691
|
Net income from banking activities
|
|
70,414
|
64,400
|
Income from services activities
|
|
55,510
|
50,130
|
Other revenue
|
22
|
284,506
|
255,221
|
Revenue
|
|
1,811,970
|
1,567,858
|
Claims expenses
|
23
|
(476,779)
|
(280,456)
|
Policy acquisition costs
|
24
|
(304,747)
|
(259,317)
|
Administrative costs
|
24
|
(314,460)
|
(270,990)
|
Other insurance activity expenses
|
24
|
(69,824)
|
(66,243)
|
Expenses from banking activities, excluding cost of risk
|
24/25
|
(14,331)
|
(13,103)
|
Expenses from services activities
|
24
|
(102,998)
|
(89,674)
|
Operating expenses
|
24
|
(806,361)
|
(699,327)
|
Risk cost
|
25
|
308
|
76
|
UNDERWRITING INCOME BEFORE REINSURANCE
|
|
529,138
|
588,150
|
Income and expenses from ceded reinsurance
|
26
|
(146,610)
|
(314,288)
|
UNDERWRITING INCOME AFTER REINSURANCE
|
|
382,529
|
273,862
|
Investment income, net of management expenses (excluding finance costs)
|
27
|
40,105
|
42,177
|
CURRENT OPERATING INCOME
|
|
422,634
|
316,039
|
Other operating income and expenses
|
28
|
(9,116)
|
(3,177)
|
OPERATING INCOME
|
|
413,518
|
312,862
|
Finance costs
|
|
(29,605)
|
(21,477)
|
Share in net income of associates
|
|
(0)
|
(0)
|
Badwill
|
|
(0)
|
(0)
|
Income tax expense
|
29
|
(100,561)
|
(67,511)
|
CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME BEFORE NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS
|
|
283,352
|
223,874
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
(244)
|
(57)
|
NET INCOME FOR THE YEAR
|
|
283,107
|
223,817
|
Earnings per share (€)
|
31
|
1.90
|
1.50
|
Diluted earnings per share (€)
|
31
|
1.90
|
1.50
|
|
|
|
5
