Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Coface SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COFA   FR0010667147

COFACE SA

(COFA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  07:12:07 2023-03-24 am EDT
12.51 EUR   -3.84%
07:02a2023 02 16 Preliminary Version : Non audited consolidated financial statements 2022
PU
02/16Transcript : COFACE SA, 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 16, 2023
CI
02/16Coface : 2023 02 16 Analyst Presentation for the FY-2022 Results (English version only)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

2023 02 16 Preliminary version : Non audited consolidated financial statements 2022

03/24/2023 | 07:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Consolidated financial statements

Preliminary version, unaudited financial statements - under audit free translation

December, 31 2022

CONTENTS

Consolidated balance sheet

3

Consolidated income statement

5

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

6

Statement of changes in equity

7

Consolidated statement of cash flows

8

Basis of preparation

9

Significant events

10

Scope of consolidation

12

Accounting principles

15

Note 1. Goodwill

40

Note 2. Other intangible assets

41

Note 3. Insurance business investments

42

Note 4. Receivables arising from banking activities

47

Note 5. Investments in associates

47

Note 6. Tangible assets

48

Note 7. Receivables arising from insurance and reinsurance operations

49

Note 8. Other assets

50

Note 9. Cash and cash equivalents

50

Note 10. Share capital

50

Note 11. Share-basedpayments

51

Note 12. Revaluation reserves

52

Note 13. Provisions for liabilities and charges

52

Note 14. Employee benefits

53

Note 15. Financing liabilities

57

Note 16. Lease liabilities

58

Note 17. Liabilities relating to insurance contracts

58

Note 18. Payables arising from banking activities

58

Note 19. Deferred tax

59

Note 20. Payables arising from insurance and reinsurance operations

60

Note 21. Other liabilities

60

Note 22. Revenue

61

Note 23. Claim expenses

62

Note 24. Overheads by function

63

Note 25. Expenses from banking activities

63

Note 26. Income and expenses from ceded reinsurance

63

Note 27. Investment income, net of management expenses (excluding finance costs)

64

Note 28. Other operating income and expenses

65

Note 29. Income tax expense

65

Note 30. Breakdown of net income by segment

66

Note 31. Earnings per share

69

Note 32. Group's headcount

69

Note 33. Related parties

69

Note 34. Key management compensation

71

Note 35. Breakdown of audit fees

72

Note 36. Off-balancesheet commitments

72

Note 37. Operating leases

73

Note 38. Relationship between parent company and subsidiaries

73

Note 39. Entry into the scope of consolidation

74

Note 40. Events after the reporting period

74

Note 41. Risk management

75

2

Consolidated balance sheet

Asset

3

Liability

4

Consolidated income statement

(in thousands of euros)

Notes

Dec. 31, 2022

Dec. 31, 2021

Gross written premiums

1,698,270

1,462,424

Premium refunds

(142,109)

(121,336)

Net change in unearned premium provisions

(28,697)

(28,451)

Earned premiums

22

1,527,464

1,312,637

Fee and commission income

158,582

140,691

Net income from banking activities

70,414

64,400

Income from services activities

55,510

50,130

Other revenue

22

284,506

255,221

Revenue

1,811,970

1,567,858

Claims expenses

23

(476,779)

(280,456)

Policy acquisition costs

24

(304,747)

(259,317)

Administrative costs

24

(314,460)

(270,990)

Other insurance activity expenses

24

(69,824)

(66,243)

Expenses from banking activities, excluding cost of risk

24/25

(14,331)

(13,103)

Expenses from services activities

24

(102,998)

(89,674)

Operating expenses

24

(806,361)

(699,327)

Risk cost

25

308

76

UNDERWRITING INCOME BEFORE REINSURANCE

529,138

588,150

Income and expenses from ceded reinsurance

26

(146,610)

(314,288)

UNDERWRITING INCOME AFTER REINSURANCE

382,529

273,862

Investment income, net of management expenses (excluding finance costs)

27

40,105

42,177

CURRENT OPERATING INCOME

422,634

316,039

Other operating income and expenses

28

(9,116)

(3,177)

OPERATING INCOME

413,518

312,862

Finance costs

(29,605)

(21,477)

Share in net income of associates

(0)

(0)

Badwill

(0)

(0)

Income tax expense

29

(100,561)

(67,511)

CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME BEFORE NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS

283,352

223,874

Non-controlling interests

(244)

(57)

NET INCOME FOR THE YEAR

283,107

223,817

Earnings per share (€)

31

1.90

1.50

Diluted earnings per share (€)

31

1.90

1.50

5

Disclaimer

Coface SA published this content on 24 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2023 11:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about COFACE SA
07:02a2023 02 16 Preliminary Version : Non audited consolidated financial statements 2022
PU
02/16Transcript : COFACE SA, 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 16, 2023
CI
02/16Coface : 2023 02 16 Analyst Presentation for the FY-2022 Results (English version only)
PU
02/16Coface Sa : FY-2022 results: record net income at 283.1m and 80% pay-out ratio
GL
02/16Coface Sa : FY-2022 results: record net income at 283.1m and 80% pay-out ratio
GL
02/16COFACE SA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/15Coface : 9M-2022 results - Webcast & replay
PU
02/07Coface : Sector Risk Assessment infographics- Q4 2022
PU
02/07Coface : From excessive pessimism to excessive optimism - Coface Barometer Q4 2022
PU
02/07Coface : Country Risk Assessment Map - Q4 2022
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COFACE SA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 830 M 1 993 M 1 993 M
Net income 2022 274 M 298 M 298 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,09x
Yield 2022 11,6%
Capitalization 1 944 M 2 117 M 2 117 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,06x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 3 704
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart COFACE SA
Duration : Period :
Coface SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COFACE SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 13,01 €
Average target price 15,20 €
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xavier Pascal Durand Chief Executive Officer
Phalla Gervais Chief Financial & Risk Officer
Bernardo Sanchez Incera Chairman
Keyvan Shamsa Director-Business Technology
Matthieu Garnier Director-Group Information Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COFACE SA7.17%2 117
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-8.13%39 078
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-12.60%38 674
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-25.43%35 941
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-22.14%28 579
ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD.4.49%24 308
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer