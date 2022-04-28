Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Coface SA
  News
  Summary
    COFA   FR0010667147

COFACE SA

(COFA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04/28 11:38:26 am EDT
11.42 EUR   -0.70%
11:44a3M-2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS : a strong start to the year with a net income of 66.2m
PU
11:44aCOFACE : 2022 04 28 Analyst Presentation for the Q1-2022 Results
PU
11:43aCOFACE : 2022 04 28 Analyst Presentation for the Q1-2022 Results (version anglaise seulement)
PU
3M-2022 Financial Results: a strong start to the year with a net income of 66.2m

04/28/2022 | 11:44am EDT
04/28/2022
Corporate news
3M-2022 Financial Results: a strong start to the year with a net income of €66.2m
Turnover: €431m, up 12.8% at constant FX and perimeter
  • Trade Credit Insurance premiums growing by 14.7% at constant FX driven by high client activity
  • Client retention at record highs (94.8%); pricing impact negative (-2.7%)
  • Information services continued to grow (+11.0% at constant FX
Net loss ratio at 40.7% and net combined ratio at 67.3% (respectively 30.4% and 55.3% excluding government schemes)
  • Gross loss ratio at 28.9%, improved by 0.6 ppt
  • Net cost ratio down by -1.7 ppt at 26.6% reflecting operating leverage and higher reinsurance commissions
  • Government schemes have lowered pre-tax profit by €33m for the quarter (€199m cumulated); no further material impact expected going forward
Net income (group share) at €66.2m, up by +17.5% vs Q1-2021 Annualised RoATE1 at 13.2%2; a dividend of €1.502 for the 2021 financial year will be proposed to the Shareholders' Meeting on 17 May 2022

*Unless otherwise indicated, change comparisons refer to the results as at 31 March 2021.

Xavier Durand, Coface's Chief Executive Officer, commented: "While the beginning of 2022 was encouraging for the global economy, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, sanctions imposed against Russia and retaliatory sanctions have caused the global economic outlook to be revised down. Beyond the substantial human cost, this invasion has triggered another increase in commodity prices, especially energy and food. This crisis is causing repercussions across all regions and sectors. Many importer countries are being particularly affected and are seeing the risk of social unrest increase.

In this increasingly uncertain world, Coface has continued to support its clients and to implement its strategic plan.

The strong economic growth in 2021 and our solid operating performance led to double-digit growth in trade credit insurance and information services, where we are continuing our proactive investment policy.

Coface's net income increased 17.5% to €66.2m. This figure is all the more impressive given that we booked the remaining cost of the government schemes (€33m, bringing the total to €199m). It corresponds to an annualised return on tangible equity of 13.2%, which is above our mid-cycle targets.

Finally, we are pleased to confirm that a dividend per share of €1.50 will be proposed at our next Shareholders' Meeting, which represents 100% of our 2021 income."

For more detailed information, download the full press release below.

1 Return on average tangible equity
2 The distribution proposal will be submitted to the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting to be held on 17 May 2022.

Download this press release: 3M-2022 Financial Results: a strong start to the year with a net incom... (639.90 kB)
Contact

Do you have a question? a request?

CALL US:
Tel. : +33 (0)1 49 02 20 00

Media contact:

Corentin HENRY
Corentin.Henry@coface.com
+33 (0)1 49 02 23 94

Taline SARKISSIAN
coface@rumeurpublique.fr
+33 (0)1 55 74 52 34

Disclaimer

Coface SA published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 15:42:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 659 M 1 748 M 1 748 M
Net income 2022 184 M 194 M 194 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,32x
Yield 2022 10,8%
Capitalization 1 717 M 1 810 M 1 810 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,04x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 3 667
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart COFACE SA
Coface SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COFACE SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 11,50 €
Average target price 13,88 €
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xavier Pascal Durand Chief Executive Officer
Phalla Gervais Chief Financial & Risk Officer
Bernardo Sanchez Incera Chairman
Keyvan Shamsa Director-Business Technology
Declan Daly Chief Executive Officer-Central Europe
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COFACE SA-8.22%1 810
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.3.97%47 665
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES10.94%41 645
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.7.85%36 415
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION9.63%35 426
SAMPO OYJ5.90%26 353